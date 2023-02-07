ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

China crashes Biden's State of the Union speech

China will be an uninvited guest at President Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, as he takes credit for a resilient economy, celebrates record-low unemployment, and previews a broader domestic agenda. Why it matters: The stakes are high for Biden as he emphasizes a series of accomplishments...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC News

How college students are reacting to Biden’s State of the Union

Just a day after delivering his State of the Union address to a divided Congress, President Biden is set to visit Wisconsin, where he will try to sell some of the messages from his speech. NBC News’ Shaq Brewster spoke to college students in the state to find out how voters are feeling ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Feb. 8, 2023.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Hill

Here’s who’s responding to Biden’s State of the Union address

President Biden will deliver his much-anticipated annual State of the Union address Tuesday evening to a joint session of Congress, set to tout his administration’s successes over the last two years and outline political and legislative goals for 2023 and beyond.  The major party not in control of the White House will typically pick a…
ILLINOIS STATE
Godwin

Biden presents the State of the Union for the first time.

A message of hope and optimism is anticipated from President Joe Biden in his speech on Tuesday night. But for Californian Republican and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the country's continuing inflation problems paint a more bleak image of the condition of the union.
NPR

Biden's State of the Union address focused on middle and working-class voters

In his State of the Union address last night, President Biden repeated one simple refrain. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Let's finish the job. That line was aimed partly at a newly divided Congress where some of his agenda seems likely to stall. But it was also a message for people at home, voters whose support he would need to secure a second term.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

The five biggest moments from Biden’s State of the Union address

President Biden delivered his second State of the Union address Tuesday night to a divided House chamber that featured bipartisan moments intertwined with partisan heckling. The speech — which spanned just over 70 minutes — included an impromptu, and informal, policy negotiation with Republicans and a solemn moment that captivated the entire chamber. There were also outbursts…
wznd.com

President Biden lays groundwork for future in State of the Union Address

Washington, D.C. – On Tuesday, President Joe Biden delivered the annual State of the Union address to a joint-session of Congress. President Biden began his address by congratulating House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on his election. He then congratulated Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries as well as the 118th Congress of the United States of America. The address also began with an offer by President Biden to reach a consensus with Republicans.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy