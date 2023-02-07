ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Single winner in Washington claims $754.6M Powerball jackpot

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
 2 days ago

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Powerball on Tuesday said one ticket matched its Monday drawing, winning the game's fifth largest jackpot in history totaling $754.6 million.

A single winner in Washington claimed a $754.6 million Powerball prize in Monday's drawing. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

A ticket in Washington state matched the white ball numbers of 5, 11, 22, 23 and 69 with the Powerball number 7. The ticket was the first win in 2023 after the game had not scored a winner in its main drawing since November.

The name of the winner or winners were not revealed.

The drawing, which has a $407.2 million cash payout, was also the ninth largest in lottery history, regardless of the game.

"Both prize options are before taxes," Powerball said in a statement. "If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year."

A handful of tickets that came close to the big jackpot walked away with hefty sums as well. Five tickets -- two in Michigan and three in New York -- won $2 million each by matching all five white ball numbers but not the Powerball number.

Another 16 tickets won $100,000 for watching four of the white ball numbers, the Powerball and the Power Play multiplier.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold.

The country's other nationwide lottery game, Mega Millions , will hold its next drawing Tuesday night with a jackpot of $31 million.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 16

Diane Spray-Lowe
2d ago

Congratulations 🎉 to the lucky winner.

Reply
0
symba lord
2d ago

This is the biggest proxy scheme ever pulled over the eyes of people. Listen, how much taxes and program funding does each state and the government get from these games that you buy tickets for? This is a major cash flow paid for by consumers, to your state. funds their programs and gives taxes to the government. Have you ever won more than you paid out? Seriously, its all about the rush, they falsely bait you to buy these games, you loose statistically, they gain. Now who's the true winner, if you are paying for it. It's free money for them.

Reply
6
Bertram Storie
2d ago

well, the power ball and mega million have got the last they will see of me. The winners of grand prize is never in Ky.

Reply
2
