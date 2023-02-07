ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Upworthy

High schoolers step in to fill sixth grader's yearbook after his classmates refused to sign it

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on June 3, 2022. Cassandra Ridder was heartbroken when her son Brody came home from school last week with only a handful of signatures in his yearbook—one of which was his own. "Hope you make some more friends. — Brody Ridder," the 12-year-old had written. A devastated Ridder saw that only two other classmates and two teachers had signed the yearbook apart from her rising seventh grader. According to The Washington Post, Brody has been a student at the Academy of Charter Schools in Westminster, Colorado, since fifth grade. Although he had several friends at his previous school, his mother revealed that he has struggled socially and has been repeatedly bullied over the past two years.
WESTMINSTER, CO
Pete Lakeman

Woman sues school district after volunteering ban; school alleges her photos were on an adults' website

Is the pot calling the kettle black? Maybe, and now Victoria is suing the Orange County Public Schools in Orlando. It all began a year ago when Victoria, carrying carving tools on her way to a pumpkin carving event at her son’s school, was stopped by the principal for a chat. She never made it to the volunteers’ event in her son’s class. Someone reported seeing her nude photos on OnlyFans, an internet subscription service based in London. It mainly offers adult services.
ORLANDO, FL
Upworthy

Fourth grade teacher gives eye-opening response to claim that teachers only work '8-9 months' per year

Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 5, 2022. It has since been updated. A fourth-grade teacher in Cleveland, Ohio, went viral on social media a few months ago when he spilled the tea on just how little teachers are paid in the United States. Kyle Cohen, known as Mr. Cohen to his students, has reportedly been teaching for four years and recently completed his master's degree in educational leadership. In a video that gained more than 1.1 million views on TikTok, the 26-year-old educator revealed how much he got paid during his first year of teaching. "In my first year of teaching, I taught at a charter school here in Cleveland, Ohio, and I made $31,000 as a fourth-grade teacher with a class of 16 students with a wide range of special needs—and I had my college degree and experience," Cohen says in the clip.
CLEVELAND, OH
thewildcatonline.com

Advisory time is popular idea among WHS students

Many other schools take part in having an advisory hour or seminar time. Whatever the name, this is a time during the school day for students to work on homework or just have free time to themselves. WHS students are overwhelmingly in favor of such a schedule change, according to a recent Wildcat poll.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Now in Florida: Any Books in School Not ‘Approved by the State' May Result in a Felony - Even a Student's Own Book.

Teachers and School Administrators are no longer allowed to use, recommend, or have in the school’s possession any books or printed material not first screened and approved by a ‘media specialist’ per a broader education bill (HB 1467) which requires school librarians, media specialists and others involved in the selection of school library materials to receive special training to weed out any books that may contain anything “inappropriate” or that is not free of “unsolicited theories that may lead to student indoctrination.”
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

4 ways parents can fight back against woke schools

Raise your hand if you've been branded as 'that crazy parent.' (Hand raised.) I've had my microphone turned off at board meetings, been reprimanded by a local teachers’ union leader, and publicly assassinated by social justice moms for vocally opposing activism in my children's former school district. I've complained...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reynolds’ latest idea to restrict school books would let the minority rule

A recent public opinion poll found that three-quarters of Americans want members of Congress to end their bickering and begin compromising more with their colleagues from the other party. The poll was conducted across the United States by Marist College’s Institute for Public Opinion for National Public Radio and the PBS News Hour. If such […] The post Reynolds’ latest idea to restrict school books would let the minority rule appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE

