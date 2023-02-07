ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sapulpa, OK

KTUL

Tulsa police involved in standoff with shooting suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: Officers said they are still working to get one man out of the house. They said the shooting occurred after a verbal altercation led to two men pulling out firearms and the girlfriend of one of the men was hit. TPD said the man...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man arrested in connection with shooting in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested for a north Tulsa shooting after he called police about a carjacking and police found evidence linking him to the shooting, according to a Tulsa Police Department (TPD) arrest report. TPD Officer Danny Bean said it was “a crazy story.”. On...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man found guilty of kidnapping, assaulting 72-year-old woman in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A federal jury has convicted a man for assaulting and kidnapping a 72-year-old woman in Tulsa. The elderly woman called police on May 4, 2022 and reported that her handyman, Elga Eugene Harper beat and sexually assaulted her in her home near 51st and Memorial.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Police remove multiple pounds of heroin, meth, fentanyl off Tulsa streets

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Special Investigations Division made a large seizure of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine last week. Officers seized 2.6 pounds of heroin, one pound of fentanyl, which is said to be approximately 224,000 dosage units, and 73 pounds of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Man's Security System Catches Drive-By Mail Thief On Camera

A Tulsa man is worried thieves may become more brazen after his cameras catch someone stealing mail from several homes in the middle of the night. Troy Horn said he’s reported it every time he caught it on his surveillance system, near 81st and Sheridan, but feels like nothing is being done by authorities. He said all he can do is sit back and watch as it happens.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Woman killed after failing to yield at stop sign in Osage County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a woman is dead after a crash on State Highway 20 near Skiatook on Wednesday evening. Troopers say 66-year-old Vickie Morrison was driving her 2020 Ford Escape southbound on Ranchland Road when she failed to yield at a stop sign. Morrison's vehicle was T-boned by a Ford F-150 traveling westbound on SH-20.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Claremore police identify man suspected of indecent exposure

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: Claremore police say they have identified the individual driving the car. The Claremore Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating the pictured vehicle. Police say this white Infiniti Q50 that has a paper tag was seen at a Claremore Reasor's around...
CLAREMORE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Another arrest made in shooting, killing of Broken Arrow teen

BROKEN ARROW, Okla — Broken Arrow Police arrested another teen in connection to the shooting and killing of Broken Arrow teenager Dacari Green. Ja’Cori Whitmore, 15, was arrested on Tuesday and is facing charges of first degree murder. Police said Whitmore will be charged as an adult, same...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Police say traffic stop nets laundry list of illegal drugs

A car that was smoking, with no hazard lights on, and going about 5 m.p.h. down Sheridan early Sunday morning led to a sizable drug bust, Tulsa Police said. Police say they spotted the car driven by Phillippe Garmy a little after Midnight near 21st and Sheridan and decided it might not be roadworthy and pulled it over. Inside the car, officers say they saw an open Fireball shot container, an open Budweiser, and an open bottle of tequila. They say a search then turned up heroin, cocaine, meth, PCP, and oxycodone.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa County authorities say second suspect faces charges for double murder

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said a second suspect is facing charges for a double murder that happened in January. “Regardless of who pulled the trigger, in the state of Oklahoma if you participate in a homicide of an individual, you are also charged with felony murder, so regardless of who pulled the trigger they’re both responsible for the death of these two individuals and we want justice for these victims,” said Casey Roebuck with TCSO.
TULSA COUNTY, OK

