KTUL
Tulsa police involved in standoff with shooting suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: Officers said they are still working to get one man out of the house. They said the shooting occurred after a verbal altercation led to two men pulling out firearms and the girlfriend of one of the men was hit. TPD said the man...
KOKI FOX 23
Man arrested in connection with shooting in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested for a north Tulsa shooting after he called police about a carjacking and police found evidence linking him to the shooting, according to a Tulsa Police Department (TPD) arrest report. TPD Officer Danny Bean said it was “a crazy story.”. On...
KTUL
Man found guilty of kidnapping, assaulting 72-year-old woman in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A federal jury has convicted a man for assaulting and kidnapping a 72-year-old woman in Tulsa. The elderly woman called police on May 4, 2022 and reported that her handyman, Elga Eugene Harper beat and sexually assaulted her in her home near 51st and Memorial.
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for woman accused of stealing several pairs of sunglasses
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Retail Crimes unit is requesting help in identifying the pictured person of interest. Police say she entered a store and started browsing the sunglasses. An associate then attempted to assist her and the subject allegedly responded with "I'm going to cut...
Tulsa woman wants justice after neighbor shot her dog with shotgun
A Tulsa dog owner is distraught after she said her neighbor shot her dog with a shotgun. Ashley Jefferson told FOX23 her dog, Bando, has to have his leg amputated.
Tulsa Police search for owners of stolen objects connected to burglary arrest
The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is searching for the owners of several items connected to a burglary arrest they made in December last year.
KTUL
Police remove multiple pounds of heroin, meth, fentanyl off Tulsa streets
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Special Investigations Division made a large seizure of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine last week. Officers seized 2.6 pounds of heroin, one pound of fentanyl, which is said to be approximately 224,000 dosage units, and 73 pounds of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl.
KTUL
Woman arrested after search warrant reveals meth in diaper bag, deputies say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Creek County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman after finding methamphetamine, fentanyl pills, and drug paraphernalia inside her home while serving a search warrant. Creek County deputies say a search warrant was served at the home of Autumn Young on Monday in Sapulpa. Deputies say...
Tulsa Man's Security System Catches Drive-By Mail Thief On Camera
A Tulsa man is worried thieves may become more brazen after his cameras catch someone stealing mail from several homes in the middle of the night. Troy Horn said he’s reported it every time he caught it on his surveillance system, near 81st and Sheridan, but feels like nothing is being done by authorities. He said all he can do is sit back and watch as it happens.
KTUL
Woman killed after failing to yield at stop sign in Osage County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a woman is dead after a crash on State Highway 20 near Skiatook on Wednesday evening. Troopers say 66-year-old Vickie Morrison was driving her 2020 Ford Escape southbound on Ranchland Road when she failed to yield at a stop sign. Morrison's vehicle was T-boned by a Ford F-150 traveling westbound on SH-20.
KTUL
Claremore police identify man suspected of indecent exposure
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: Claremore police say they have identified the individual driving the car. The Claremore Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating the pictured vehicle. Police say this white Infiniti Q50 that has a paper tag was seen at a Claremore Reasor's around...
OHP: Tulsa woman killed in Osage County crash
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a Tulsa woman.
KTUL
Police arrest second 15-year-old in connection to homicide of Broken Arrow teen
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department has arrested 15-year-old Ja'Cori Whitmore in connection to the homicide of a 16-year-old boy. Whitmore is facing charges of first-degree murder and will be charged as an adult. He is the second suspect police have arrested in connection to this...
KOKI FOX 23
Another arrest made in shooting, killing of Broken Arrow teen
BROKEN ARROW, Okla — Broken Arrow Police arrested another teen in connection to the shooting and killing of Broken Arrow teenager Dacari Green. Ja’Cori Whitmore, 15, was arrested on Tuesday and is facing charges of first degree murder. Police said Whitmore will be charged as an adult, same...
KTUL
Broken Arrow police, Tulsa District Attorney share input on youth violence
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow police and the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office are sharing input in the aftermath of the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Broken Arrow last month, and the recent arrests of two other teen suspects. The incident in question happened on Jan. 24....
Woman dies in crash near Skiatook
A Tulsa woman died, and a man was injured Wednesday after a car crash on State Highway 20, just outside Skiatook, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Woman Accused Of Embezzling Over $31,000 While Working As Walmart Cashier In Tulsa Arretsed
Tulsa Police have arrested a woman accused of embezzling more than $31,000 while working as a Walmart cashier in Tulsa. Officers say other employees reported seeing Shadymon Patie stealing money from the cash registers and hiding it in her pockets. According to police, employees say they allegedly saw her take...
Tulsa Police say traffic stop nets laundry list of illegal drugs
A car that was smoking, with no hazard lights on, and going about 5 m.p.h. down Sheridan early Sunday morning led to a sizable drug bust, Tulsa Police said. Police say they spotted the car driven by Phillippe Garmy a little after Midnight near 21st and Sheridan and decided it might not be roadworthy and pulled it over. Inside the car, officers say they saw an open Fireball shot container, an open Budweiser, and an open bottle of tequila. They say a search then turned up heroin, cocaine, meth, PCP, and oxycodone.
KTUL
Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office seeking information about car involved in shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit is seeking information about a car and its driver on suspicion that it was involved in a recent shooting in the Okmulgee area. The car is missing its front passenger tire wheel cover. Anyone with information about...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa County authorities say second suspect faces charges for double murder
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said a second suspect is facing charges for a double murder that happened in January. “Regardless of who pulled the trigger, in the state of Oklahoma if you participate in a homicide of an individual, you are also charged with felony murder, so regardless of who pulled the trigger they’re both responsible for the death of these two individuals and we want justice for these victims,” said Casey Roebuck with TCSO.
