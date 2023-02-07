Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Phone Call from Inmate Leads to Major Rochester Drug Bust
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A phone call from the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center has led to prosecutors filing several felony drug charges against two Rochester residents. The charges, filed in Olmsted County Court Wednesday, indicate a detainee at the Olmsted County jail called his girlfriend on Saturday and asked...
SE Minnesota Woman Charged with 4th DWI in Last 7 years
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Winona woman is facing a DWI charge for the fourth time in seven years. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Monday indicated the woman was pulled over on I-90 in Olmsted County after a State Trooper spotted her traveling 83 mph in a 70m mph zone. Traffic stop occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Friday.
steeledodgenews.com
BREAKING NEWS: Owatonna Woman Killed in Snowmobile Crash
An Owatonna woman has died in a snowmobile crash in upper Michigan. Family members have confirmed the 26-year-old was killed Friday night, though they do not wish to have her name released at this time. According to the Gogebic County Sheriff's Department, the woman was traveling westbound on a trail...
myaustinminnesota.com
Three people injured in one-vehicle accident involving alcohol on Interstate 90 in Mower County early Tuesday morning
Three people were injured in a one-vehicle accident involving alcohol on eastbound Interstate 90 in Mower County early Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2016 Acura RDX being driven by 20-year old Devon McCormick Lee of Albert Lea was eastbound on Interstate 90 at approximately 12:02 a.m. Tuesday morning when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the median at milepost 179.
KIMT
Possible threat sends law enforcement to Albert Lea schools
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Law enforcement responded Wednesday to a possible threat to Albert Lea Area Schools. After a call that referred to a possible threat, law enforcement was sent to district buildings as a precaution. The school district says after it was determined there was no threat to student safety, classes resumed with minimal disruption.
fox9.com
Legalizing marijuana in Minnesota: Explosive risks tied to home THC extraction labs
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It comes in edibles, candy, and other concentrated forms – but extracting cannabis oil under the wrong conditions can be disastrous. As part of the DFL-backed effort to legalize marijuana in Minnesota, the current proposal would not only allow you to grow your own plants, but you’d also be allowed to set up your own home lab to extract cannabis oil, but only using certain limited methods.
Southern Minnesota News
North Mankato woman found hiding in victim’s closet with knife, say charges
A woman arrested on assault charges was found hiding in the victim’s closet wielding a knife, according to charges filed in Nicollet County Court Tuesday. Jaclyn Renee Baker, 38, of North Mankato, was charged with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault, and gross misdemeanor 5th-degree assault.
Southern Minnesota News
Charges: Thief left driver’s license at scene of crime
A thief left a photo album with his driver’s license at the scene of his crime, according to court documents filed in Blue Earth County Court. Jeremy Daniel Wyffels, 30, of Madelia, was charged with felony 3rd-degree burglary Monday. He also faces charges of tampering with a motor vehicle, theft, and DWI.
steeledodgenews.com
Public tips lead to suspect in gun theft
Tips from the public that included photos of a distinctive pickup – followed by a tip providing the complete license plate number of the pickup – led to the arrest of a suspect in a recent theft of a firearm. Donald Daniel Pepin, 68, of Faribault, was arraigned...
Fillmore County Man Charged With Alleged Attack on State Trooper
Preston, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Fillmore County man is facing over a dozen charges, three of them felonies, in connection with a traffic stop last week that led to a violent struggle with a State Trooper. 30-year-old Jacob Erickson of Canton was arraigned today in Fillmore County Court on...
KIMT
Grand Meadow woman accused of throwing a knife and a chair at her boyfriend
AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County woman is facing felony charges for allegedly attacking her boyfriend with a knife and a chair. Nikki Rae Heitland, 35 of Grand Meadow, is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and third-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm. The Grand Meadow Police...
KIMT
More drug overdoses reported this weekend in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - More drug overdoses have been reported in Olmsted County, and Narcan was used in both instances to revive the person. One was reported Friday night in the 1200 block of Marion Rd. SE. when a 38-year-old man was found unconscious in a vehicle. Two doses of Narcan...
Southern Minnesota News
Woman Charged in Sister’s OD Death in Chatfield Pleads Not Guilty
Preston, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Albert Lea woman today entered not guilty pleas to third-degree murder and other charges stemming from a fatal drug overdose in the Chatfield area two years ago. 50-year-old Jeanne Penhollow was charged a year ago with supplying a lethal dose of narcotics to her...
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man sentenced to prison time on felony assault charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin man who pleaded guilty to a felony assault charge in Mower County District Court stemming from an incident that occurred on October 30th, 2022 has been sentenced to prison time. 40-year-old Jacob Joseph Janning was convicted and sentenced Thursday to 23 months in prison for a felony charge...
Celebrate Nat’l Pizza Day at One of Owatonna’s Top-10 Pizza Places
If there's ever something that doesn't need it's own special day, it's pizza! I mean, every day is Pizza Day in my world. That said, Thursday, February 9th, 2023 is indeed National Pizza Day. So let's celebrate by taking a look at the Top-10 places to grab a slice or a whole pie in Owatonna according to Yelp user reviews.
Today’s Nat’l Pizza Day: Faribault’s Top-10 Pizza Places
If there's ever something that doesn't need it's own special day, it's pizza! I mean, every day is Pizza Day in my world. That said, today (2/9/23) is indeed National Pizza Day. So let's celebrate by taking a look at the Top-10 places to grab a slice or a whole pie in Faribault according to Yelp user reviews.
Minnesota Woman Just Competed on National Game Show
Dang! I hate being late to the party on things like this! I missed my chance to live vicariously through a fellow Minnesotan who was participating on the popular TV show Wheel of Fortune last night! Kelsey Mead of Mankato didn't win the whole thing, but she made some cash and fulfilled a lifelong dream in the process of playing.
