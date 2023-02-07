Read full article on original website
Boothbay takes down Telstar
The Boothbay Region Seahawks won their fifth straight game and second in as many nights, defeating the Telstar Rebels, 64-22, in Bethel Tuesday, Feb. 7. Gryffin Kristan led the 12-5 Seahawks with 18 points, followed by Luke Morley with 16 and Finn Harkins with 10. Kayden Ames had 10 assists in the easy win.
BRHS girls game to begin at 4 p.m. today
Due to impending freezing rain and sleet inland later, today’s girls game at Boothbay Region High School vs. the Telstar Rebels will now tip off at 4 p.m. rather than the regularly scheduled time of 5, according to BRHS Athletic Director Allan Crocker.
BRHS cheerleaders perform on Senior Night
At Wednesday night’s boys basketball game, the Boothbay Region High School basketball cheerleading team, coached by Michelle Barter, performed its routine for the upcoming state competition on Saturday, Feb. 11. The routine received great applause and cheers. BRHS students were handy to help roll out the mats and roll...
Of goffering irons and a parrot called Stanley
So, you might ask, “What the heck is a goffering iron?” If you ask Midcoast Humane Thrift Shop Manager Barry Hustins, he will tell you it was used many years ago to iron pleats in shirts. Hustins knows this because it is one of the unusual items donated...
Wiscasset valentine
V is for the volunteers who help Wiscasset’s government on committees like those discussed on page 4 and online this week. A is for Al, as in Big Al’s, gone as the Super Values mecca on Route 1, but still selling fireworks and with a local business owner who is another of those longtime town committee volunteers, besides other help he has long given the community.
Feb. 9 update: Midcoast adds nine new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
CTL students win high honors in Mathcounts competition
The Center for Teaching and Learning in Edgecomb participated in our chapter's regional Mathcounts competition at Kennebec Valley Community College on Saturday, January 28, and won several high honors. Middle schoolers Jojo Shea, Gigi Sato-Papagiannis, Fina Record, and Ori Taylor, CTL's official team, took second place in the competition. They...
Talking Maine Yankee
What will it take for Maine Yankee’s nuclear waste to leave Wiscasset? It will take the federal government meeting the responsibility it took on around 1950 to get, somewhere in the country, high-level, permanent storage, U.S. Senator Angus King, I – Maine, said. The U.S. Department of Energy’s...
News and Notes from the Community Center
Before we get into your cribbage history lesson for the week, we have some serious business. COOKIES, MUFFINS, BREADS SWEETS! We are hosting once again our annual COOKIE WALK here at The Community Center on February 14th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.+ or until we run out of cookies. Donations will help our programs keep flying and assist us with more events throughout the year.
Bob Crink’s new show ‘Local’ at BHML
Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library has Edgecomb photographer Bob Crink’s show, “Local.” Crink has been exhibiting at the library since 2016. Crink is rarely without a camera and has been the go-to photographer for many organizations including Boothbay Railway Village Museum, Boothbay Region Health Center, Boothbay Sea & Science Center, Lincoln Arts Festival, town of Edgecomb, Wet Paint Tamworth, and the former Harbor Fest.
Register now for summer fun at Merry Barn
With the Arctic blast behind us, it’s time to start dreaming of summer. Registration is open for the Merry Barn’s Summer Adventures in writing, acting, and art. Each day at camp includes lots of time outdoors, as well as art, music, yoga, mindfulness, performance, and play. There’s time to browse our on-site library and read books we love. Kids work as writers do, choosing topics, genres, and presentations for their writing. Time is devoted daily to independent work with personalized feedback. We learn from children’s authors, and professional artists and actors. We share our creative projects and create a collection to take home. Family and friends join us at our Authors’ Tea to celebrate our works-in-progress.
AOS 98 approves 1-year contract extension with BTR for financial services
Despite a hefty price increase, Alternative Organizational Structure 98 approved a one-year contract extension with Berry, Talbot, and Royer to provide accounting services. On Feb. 6, the board made up of Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Southport, Edgecomb and Georgetown school boards voted 10-3 with one abstention to extend the contract. AOS 98 contracted with BTR for $224,550.
New kids’ space at Southport Memorial Library
The Southport Memorial Library invites the community to visit our newly renovated Reading Nook. The Nook is adjacent to the Children’s Room and is a sunny, comfortable space encouraging young children to curl up and read. The library’s Children’s Room has an extensive children’s book collection and a play...
American Legion Post 36
Due to the extreme cold weather last Saturday, the 4 Chaplain Ceremony was postponed to Monday evening, Feb. 13 at 6. This is our normal monthly meeting night so the meeting will be the Ceremony. Dinner will be served at 5:30. This is still a community event and so all are welcome, including joining us for dinner. If you are not a regular attendee and plan on joining us for dinner, please call 633-4487 and let us know how many are coming. It is a school night, but the event will be over by 7 so bring the kids. Remember, this ceremony is a real tribute to all those who lost their lives on the Troop Ship Dorchester during World War II, specifically to the 4 chaplains who were true heroes, giving up their lives to save many on board. If you attend, you gain a whole new appreciation for our Chaplain Corps. They didn’t just preach the word, they lived the word, a rabbi, priest, and two protestants!
