Due to the extreme cold weather last Saturday, the 4 Chaplain Ceremony was postponed to Monday evening, Feb. 13 at 6. This is our normal monthly meeting night so the meeting will be the Ceremony. Dinner will be served at 5:30. This is still a community event and so all are welcome, including joining us for dinner. If you are not a regular attendee and plan on joining us for dinner, please call 633-4487 and let us know how many are coming. It is a school night, but the event will be over by 7 so bring the kids. Remember, this ceremony is a real tribute to all those who lost their lives on the Troop Ship Dorchester during World War II, specifically to the 4 chaplains who were true heroes, giving up their lives to save many on board. If you attend, you gain a whole new appreciation for our Chaplain Corps. They didn’t just preach the word, they lived the word, a rabbi, priest, and two protestants!

TOPSHAM, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO