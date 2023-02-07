Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
New details about drug arrest at Austin restaurant: fear of drug-contaminated flour, nearly 60 grams of cocaine allegedly located
(ABC 6 News) – A drug bust at an Austin restaurant led to concerns that controlled substances could contaminate the restaurant’s food, according to court documents. APD arrested 39-year-old Terry Izeal Heggs of Austin in connection with a drug bust at Austin restaurant Wing Bazaar in mid-January. Heggs...
KAAL-TV
Alcohol suspected in single-vehicle crash on I-90 in Mower County that injures 3
(ABC 6 News) – A single-vehicle crash on I-90 in Mower County injured three people early Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said the crash happened just after midnight in Austin near the 11th Dr. NE exit. A 2016 Acura RDX was traveling eastbound on I-90 when it lost control and crashed into the median.
Phone Call from Inmate Leads to Major Rochester Drug Bust
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A phone call from the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center has led to prosecutors filing several felony drug charges against two Rochester residents. The charges, filed in Olmsted County Court Wednesday, indicate a detainee at the Olmsted County jail called his girlfriend on Saturday and asked...
steeledodgenews.com
BREAKING NEWS: Owatonna Woman Killed in Snowmobile Crash
An Owatonna woman has died in a snowmobile crash in upper Michigan. Family members have confirmed the 26-year-old was killed Friday night, though they do not wish to have her name released at this time. According to the Gogebic County Sheriff's Department, the woman was traveling westbound on a trail...
KIMT
Garage destroyed in fire Wednesday night in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A garage was destroyed in a northwest Rochester neighborhood on Wednesday night. Fire crews were dispatched to the 3900 block of 5th St. NW. at 10:39 p.m. and found a fully involved detached singel-car garage on fire. There were no injuries reported and there was no car...
SE Minnesota Woman Charged with 4th DWI in Last 7 years
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Winona woman is facing a DWI charge for the fourth time in seven years. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Monday indicated the woman was pulled over on I-90 in Olmsted County after a State Trooper spotted her traveling 83 mph in a 70m mph zone. Traffic stop occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Friday.
kwayradio.com
4 lbs of Meth Found in Car
An Arizona man is pleading guilty after a traffic stop in Floyd County resulted in the discovery of four pounds of methamphetamine, according to KIMT. 42 year old John Qualls of Tucson, Arizona was pulled over for speeding on Highway 18 near Rudd on December 31st. A search of his vehicle found two plastic bags containing a total of four pounds of meth. Qualls was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Meth.
KGLO News
Mason City woman jailed on eluding, OWI charges from incident in January
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail after fleeing from authorities during a domestic incident earlier this year. A criminal complaint states that police were called to a domestic assault in the 700 block of 3rd Northwest on January 1st. On arrival, officers say 48-year-old Dawn Martin drove out of the driveway and left the scene after being given verbal commands to stop.
KIMT
Possible threat sends law enforcement to Albert Lea schools
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Law enforcement responded Wednesday to a possible threat to Albert Lea Area Schools. After a call that referred to a possible threat, law enforcement was sent to district buildings as a precaution. The school district says after it was determined there was no threat to student safety, classes resumed with minimal disruption.
Plea Deal For Death of Amish Teenager in Crash Near Preston
Preston, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plea agreement has been worked out with a Hastings man to settle a list of criminal charges connected to a traffic crash in Fillmore County that took the life of an Amish teenager. 40-year-old Joseph Perry has entered guilty pleas to a gross misdemeanor...
Southern Minnesota News
Charges: Thief left driver’s license at scene of crime
A thief left a photo album with his driver’s license at the scene of his crime, according to court documents filed in Blue Earth County Court. Jeremy Daniel Wyffels, 30, of Madelia, was charged with felony 3rd-degree burglary Monday. He also faces charges of tampering with a motor vehicle, theft, and DWI.
KIMT
Stewartville man sentenced for savage 2021 beating in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A savage beating results in probation for a Stewartville man. Mohamed Ismail Mohamed, 22, was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation, 30 hours of community work service, and must pay $3,438.50 in restitution. Mohamed pleaded guilty to third-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm for...
steeledodgenews.com
Public tips lead to suspect in gun theft
Tips from the public that included photos of a distinctive pickup – followed by a tip providing the complete license plate number of the pickup – led to the arrest of a suspect in a recent theft of a firearm. Donald Daniel Pepin, 68, of Faribault, was arraigned...
KIMT
Grand Meadow woman accused of throwing a knife and a chair at her boyfriend
AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County woman is facing felony charges for allegedly attacking her boyfriend with a knife and a chair. Nikki Rae Heitland, 35 of Grand Meadow, is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and third-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm. The Grand Meadow Police...
Fillmore County Man Charged With Alleged Attack on State Trooper
Preston, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Fillmore County man is facing over a dozen charges, three of them felonies, in connection with a traffic stop last week that led to a violent struggle with a State Trooper. 30-year-old Jacob Erickson of Canton was arraigned today in Fillmore County Court on...
KIMT
More drug overdoses reported this weekend in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - More drug overdoses have been reported in Olmsted County, and Narcan was used in both instances to revive the person. One was reported Friday night in the 1200 block of Marion Rd. SE. when a 38-year-old man was found unconscious in a vehicle. Two doses of Narcan...
Southern Minnesota News
Trimont woman hospitalized following I-90 crash with deer
A woman was hospitalized following a crash with a deer on I-90 Monday morning. Kristin Marie Clifford, 50, of Trimont, was eastbound on I-90 in a Volkwagen Jetta that struck a deer, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. in Blue Earth...
900+ Jumping in Freezing Water at Polar Plunge in Rochester
900+ Jumping In Freezing Water This Weekend in Rochester, Minnesota. This weekend in Rochester, Minnesota, there is a free event that you can watch that I HIGHLY RECOMMEND! Hundreds of people are putting on their brave faces, quite a few will be throwing on some pretty amazing costumes and they will be jumping into some freezing cold water. Yes. This is happening in the frozen land of 10,000 lakes at Foster Arends on Saturday, February 11th.
kiow.com
Power Briefly Interrupted by a Traffic Accident
Around 8am, the area experienced a power outage caused by a downed power pole from a traffic accident. The loss of power was felt along Highway 69 where a brief blackout occurred. Brown outs were prevalent in the western residential areas of Forest City and at Waldorf University. Locations such...
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man sentenced to prison time on felony assault charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin man who pleaded guilty to a felony assault charge in Mower County District Court stemming from an incident that occurred on October 30th, 2022 has been sentenced to prison time. 40-year-old Jacob Joseph Janning was convicted and sentenced Thursday to 23 months in prison for a felony charge...
