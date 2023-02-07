ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

South Florida Times

Black official backs rejection of AP course

Miami, Fla. – Florida’s decision to reject the College Board’s pilot program for an Advanced Placement African American studies course in high schools drew the ire of Black education and political leaders, a lawsuit, a local city’s legislation to denounce the decision and a petition. But...
FLORIDA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Fabiola Santiago: Florida parents who push for government intrusion in education are failing their kids

I hope your children are reading this behind your back, because you’re failing them. Not a week goes by without the unfurling of another outrageously repressive stunt by Gov. DeSantis and Florida’s Department of Education. And I can’t help but be transported by the chicanery to two of my many lives: childhood in Cuba and motherhood in Miami.
FLORIDA STATE
defendernetwork.com

Ron DeSantis and the miseducation of America

After constant pressure from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and other right-wing conservatives, the College Board kicked off Black History Month by stripping down its African American Studies Advanced Placement course. DeSantis and the MAGA crowd objected to the original draft because it was an American history from the perspective of...
FLORIDA STATE
Augusta Free Press

The problem with speech control: The real history of America is endlessly shocking

Curse that First Amendment! What were the Founding Fathers thinking?. As Ron DeSantis has declared and legislated, the safety of Florida — and, yeah, the safety of the nation — isn’t a matter of gun control (or police control) but speech control, especially in public-school classrooms and libraries, where the innocent minds of our children are developing.
FLORIDA STATE
wuwf.org

Plan to collect menstrual data on high school athletes in Florida is voted down

The Florida High School Athletic Association's board of directors has voted 14-2 to remove questions about high school athletes' menstrual history from a required health form for participation in high school athletics. Thursday's emergency meeting focused on the debate around menstrual cycle information. But in a less-discussed change to the...
FLORIDA STATE
Enigma In Black

Who Was bell hooks, And Why Does Ron DeSantis Want Her Erased From AP Black Studies? (Opinion)

Let's get the reason for not capitalizing her name out of the way. Gloria Jean Watkins changed her name to bell hooks in honor of her maternal great-grandmother. She didn't capitalize her name because she wanted the focus to be on her work, not the person. According to bell, many feminist women were doing that at the time she did. She just happened to get famous.
FLORIDA STATE
Chronicle

College Board did not strip down AP African American Studies course in response to political pressure, Duke professor involved says

Duke professor Kerry Haynie, and a member of the curriculum development committee, co-published an open letter last Wednesday rejecting claims that the College Board "stripped down" its new Advanced Placement course in African American Studies after criticism from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Haynie, professor of political science and dean of...
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Florida is officially a laboratory for fascism in the U.S.

Ron DeSantis is not a "mini-Trump" or some other diminutive. He is much more dangerous. Donald Trump has no "ideology" beyond megalomania and a deep desire to be an American god king. By comparison, DeSantis is far more intelligent and devious; he is an ideological fascist and racial authoritarian. In...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Missouri proposal goes further than 'Don’t Say Gay' bill

K-12 public school teachers and counselors would be largely outlawed from talking about LGBTQ people under a Missouri proposal more restrictive than what critics call Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay ” law. Republican state Sen. Mike Moon’s bill, which received a Tuesday committee hearing in the GOP-led...
MISSOURI STATE
paisano-online.com

Florida’s descent into fascism

Florida lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis have been at the center of discussion as of late after implementing an assortment of controversial laws and policies. The most interesting is HB 1467 — a new educational law restricting what books are allowed in the classroom. Under the new law, a...
FLORIDA STATE

