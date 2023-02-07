Read full article on original website
Related
South Florida Times
Black official backs rejection of AP course
Miami, Fla. – Florida’s decision to reject the College Board’s pilot program for an Advanced Placement African American studies course in high schools drew the ire of Black education and political leaders, a lawsuit, a local city’s legislation to denounce the decision and a petition. But...
Clayton News Daily
Fabiola Santiago: Florida parents who push for government intrusion in education are failing their kids
I hope your children are reading this behind your back, because you’re failing them. Not a week goes by without the unfurling of another outrageously repressive stunt by Gov. DeSantis and Florida’s Department of Education. And I can’t help but be transported by the chicanery to two of my many lives: childhood in Cuba and motherhood in Miami.
defendernetwork.com
Ron DeSantis and the miseducation of America
After constant pressure from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and other right-wing conservatives, the College Board kicked off Black History Month by stripping down its African American Studies Advanced Placement course. DeSantis and the MAGA crowd objected to the original draft because it was an American history from the perspective of...
unfspinnaker.com
Editorial: DeSantis wants to scrub diversity from Florida’s education. Pay attention.
Releasing memo after memo and proposal after proposal, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is attempting to change Florida’s education system, erase history’s hard truths and suppress the voices of those who don’t conform to his traditional, white American values. Escalating each week, DeSantis’s “woke” offensive is the culmination...
Augusta Free Press
The problem with speech control: The real history of America is endlessly shocking
Curse that First Amendment! What were the Founding Fathers thinking?. As Ron DeSantis has declared and legislated, the safety of Florida — and, yeah, the safety of the nation — isn’t a matter of gun control (or police control) but speech control, especially in public-school classrooms and libraries, where the innocent minds of our children are developing.
Florida schools removing classroom books to meet ‘Stop WOKE’ law; Clay County seeks to meet guidelines
Some Florida schools are covering up or removing books in their classrooms that have not been approved under a law restricting instruction and books on race and diversity, making it a felony for teachers to share certain materials with students.
wuwf.org
Plan to collect menstrual data on high school athletes in Florida is voted down
The Florida High School Athletic Association's board of directors has voted 14-2 to remove questions about high school athletes' menstrual history from a required health form for participation in high school athletics. Thursday's emergency meeting focused on the debate around menstrual cycle information. But in a less-discussed change to the...
Florida lawmakers look at pushing back middle and high school start times
Florida lawmakers are looking into whether middle and high school is starting too early in the state.
wlrn.org
FHSAA agrees to remove menstrual history questions from student athlete forms
This story has been updated as of Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:48 p.m. The organization that governs high school sports in Florida agreed to remove controversial questions about menstrual history for student athletes, according to the Palm Beach Post. The form, itself, is mandatory, but — under the previous...
wlrn.org
USF students take 'A Stand for Freedom' in response to state request for transgender health records
Students at the University of South Florida are organizing a statewide response at Florida public and private colleges and universities to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request for medical records of people experiencing gender dysphoria. The Students for a Democratic Society held a small rally outside the Marshall Student Center Tuesday....
Who Was bell hooks, And Why Does Ron DeSantis Want Her Erased From AP Black Studies? (Opinion)
Let's get the reason for not capitalizing her name out of the way. Gloria Jean Watkins changed her name to bell hooks in honor of her maternal great-grandmother. She didn't capitalize her name because she wanted the focus to be on her work, not the person. According to bell, many feminist women were doing that at the time she did. She just happened to get famous.
floridapolitics.com
Randi Weingarten slams Ron DeSantis as bully, promises teacher recruitment grants for Florida districts
Leon and Pinellas County schools were awarded funds to attract teachers even in a hostile environment to public educators. The head of Florida’s largest teachers union is arguing Gov. Ron DeSantis’ policies are bullying children, and wants change. Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT),...
Chronicle
College Board did not strip down AP African American Studies course in response to political pressure, Duke professor involved says
Duke professor Kerry Haynie, and a member of the curriculum development committee, co-published an open letter last Wednesday rejecting claims that the College Board "stripped down" its new Advanced Placement course in African American Studies after criticism from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Haynie, professor of political science and dean of...
State of Hate: The interconnected web
As part of an ongoing series “The State of Hate” Fox 4 Investigates is searching for the cause in the rise in extremism in the sunshine state.
Florida is officially a laboratory for fascism in the U.S.
Ron DeSantis is not a "mini-Trump" or some other diminutive. He is much more dangerous. Donald Trump has no "ideology" beyond megalomania and a deep desire to be an American god king. By comparison, DeSantis is far more intelligent and devious; he is an ideological fascist and racial authoritarian. In...
Florida Gov. DeSantis “Freedom Is Here To Stay”
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis built his campaign on a simple slogan: “Florida is where woke goes to die.” Now, the Republican governor may have a new catchphrase: “Freedom is here to stay.” DeSantis touted that in a tweet on Tuesday as he announced the continuation
Missouri proposal goes further than 'Don’t Say Gay' bill
K-12 public school teachers and counselors would be largely outlawed from talking about LGBTQ people under a Missouri proposal more restrictive than what critics call Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay ” law. Republican state Sen. Mike Moon’s bill, which received a Tuesday committee hearing in the GOP-led...
paisano-online.com
Florida’s descent into fascism
Florida lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis have been at the center of discussion as of late after implementing an assortment of controversial laws and policies. The most interesting is HB 1467 — a new educational law restricting what books are allowed in the classroom. Under the new law, a...
Comments / 1