Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congresswoman Attacked Inside D.C. Apartment BuildingNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Maryland - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Controversy over Democratic Secrecy Sparks National Conversation on Transparency in GovernmentSuperb26Washington, DC
Washington residents see Social Security income going upR.A. HeimWashington, DC
Washington Mystics acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
Related
'Won't be as big a bow on the package' | Arlington business owners weigh the pandemic's impact on Amazon HQ2
ARLINGTON, Va. — The 2018 announcement of Amazon’s HQ2 in Arlington was celebrated as a game changer for the Northern Virginia region. But as many continue remote work post-pandemic, there are changing views on just how transformative the projected $2.5 billion project will really be. Crystal City Wine...
Fairfax Co. nonprofit 'Food for Others' expanding to accommodate increased demand
FAIRFAX, Va. — As the need for food assistance in Fairfax County remains high, one nonprofit is trying to help. To accommodate the ever-growing demand, Merrifield-based nonprofit Food for Others announced an expansion of its warehouse located at 2983 Prosperity Avenue to 26,000 square feet. Officials say the 10,391-square-foot addition opened on Jan. 23, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony to formally introduce the expansion is scheduled for 8:15 a.m. on Thursday.
DMV liquidation stores: Can they save consumers cash as inflation burns wallets?
ALEXANDRIA, Va (DC News Now) — The Black Friday Daily Deals liquidation store in Alexandria promotes weekly deals on truckloads of retail products, after being bought from major retailers. Products from household items to clothes, appliances and electronics are strikingly priced at $10 on Fridays and cost two dollars less every day after that, and […]
Malfunctioning lithium-ion battery pack started fire that left man, 3 pets dead
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Officials say a man has died days after a malfunctioning lithium-ion battery pack started a house fire in Loudoun County. According to a release from Loudoun County Fire and Rescue, the fire was reported by a passerby who saw smoke just before 4 a.m. at a home on Thrush Road in Sterling.
alxnow.com
Planning Commission says DHL temporary trailer on Duke Street has overstayed its welcome
International shipping company DHL Express drew some flack from Alexandria’s Planning Commission after the company let slip in a recent meeting that they had no plans to find a permanent home for their “temporary” trailer business on Duke Street. The company was granted approval for a temporary...
Local fashion designers weaving Black History into their work
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Two local fashion designers are weaving Black History into their work. Delight Dzansi wants to celebrate her African heritage. She started AlkeBULAN, LLC in 2019 after noticing that members of her community wanted to wear African prints more often -- but they could only access them in the U.S. for special occasions -- or with a months-long lead time.
Loyal Companion pet stores closing in DMV
(DC News Now) — Loyal Companion, a pet store chain with stores in the DMV, announced that they will be closing all of their stores by the end of February. The chain has over a dozen stores in the DMV, with more stores in Baltimore and New England. They announced their closing on Monday, saying […]
tysonsreporter.com
Loyal Companion to close all Fairfax County pet stores at end of month
Loyal Companion is letting out one final howl before permanently shuttering all of its stores in Fairfax County. Independent Pet Partners, the pet wellness chain’s parent company, announced yesterday that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to close all its stores outside of Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois.
Metro wants your feedback on its 'transformation plan'
WASHINGTON — Metro is seeking community feedback on its draft of a multi-year strategic transformation plan. Called Your Metro, The Way Forward, the plan was developed to guide Metro's actions over the next five years to address the evolving needs of customers and employees. "Your Metro, The Way Forward...
Huge store chain opening another new Virginia location
A major store chain with hundreds of locations throughout the country recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more.
11 New Happy Hours Around D.C. To Try This Winter
Whether you’re still ringing in the new year, celebrating the end of dry January, or just trying to warm up in this darn cold, the D.C. area is full of new happy hours for you to check out. L’HUERE DE L’APERO: Bistro du Jour,. 99 District Sq....
Men caught with stolen Kia, police say they used USB charging cord to start the car
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Two men are facing charges after police say they were caught with a stolen Kia Tuesday afternoon. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers received reports of Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement (WAVE) members seeing a reportedly stolen car just before 12:30 p.m. When officers stopped the car on Opus Avenue in Capitol Heights 19-year-old Tyree Pearson and 18-year-old Kevin Hawkins were taken into custody.
fox5dc.com
Chevy Chase homeowner says Audi SUV stolen despite key fob in house
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are investigating after at least three high-end vehicles were confirmed stolen early Monday in Northwest. The problem with one of those thefts: the Audi owner says their keys were still inside their home!. The Audi theft, police said, happened just before 5 a.m. Monday morning along...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food Lion to open new store in West Virginia on Wednesday
Food Lion on Wednesday will open its newest location in West Virginia at 130 Duella Dr. in Inwood, the grocery retailer announced on Monday. “I’ve had the pleasure of serving the Inwood community for the last seven years and have appreciated the opportunity to meet many of our wonderful neighbors,” said store manager Jay Moaveni in a statement. Food Lion currently operates a store at 4803 Gerrardstown Road in Inwood. “Our neighbors have always trusted us to nourish their family, and my team and I are excited to bring them this new store to make shopping even easier. I think customers will be thrilled to see everything we have to offer.”
mocoshow.com
Development Plan That Includes 72 Stacked Townhouses Approved in Gaithersburg
A development plan that proposes 72 stacked townhouse (2-over-2) units along with green amenity space at the intersection of Central Avenue with South Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg was approved by the Gaithersburg City Council on Monday. Additional information below from our previous report:. One Central LLC has submitted a schematic...
WJLA
Metro tests out new 'saloon-style' fare gates, riders share their thoughts
WASHINGTON (7News) — Recently, Metro began testing a new “saloon door” style fare gate aimed at deterring fare evasion, which Metro says costs the transit agency tens of millions of dollars a year. The test is going on at Fort Totten, where for several months, Metro has...
POLITICO
The councilmember making D.C. buses free
Charles Allen’s big public transit dreams for the nation’s capital are starting to turn into reality. Allen, a member of the D.C. Council since 2015, saw his bill that will create free bus rides across the city become law late last month. The Metro for D.C. Amendment Act of 2022 makes Washington the largest city in the country to go fare-free as the movement picks up steam nationwide.
Man crossing through construction zone hit by driver, killed; neighbors criticize DC Water for risk to pedestrians
WASHINGTON — Angry neighbors are demanding the city do much more to ensure pedestrian safety after a 66-year-old man was hit and killed walking through a construction site on Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. Neighbors had been tweeting and reaching out to DC Water, warning the agency that there was...
Leesburg's Most Expensive Listing Is Sprawling Mansion Going For $5.995M
The most expensive residential listing in Leesburg is going for $5.995 million — and that's after a May 2022 price drop, according to a Zillow listing.The more than 15,700-square-foot home was built in 2014, and is located in the enclave of Grenada, minutes from downtown Leesburg and a short d…
Bay Net
Saying Goodbye To “McKay’s” And Welcoming The Return Of “Shoppers”
CALIFORNIA, Md. – Three Shoppers grocery stores are coming to St. Mary’s County in old McKay’s locations. In the 22nd episode of “Get Real with Chris & Mark,” Commissioner Eric Colvin announced “Shoppers” is returning to St. Mary’s County. “I was told...
WUSA9
Washington, DC
49K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 0