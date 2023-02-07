ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falls Church, VA

WUSA9

Fairfax Co. nonprofit 'Food for Others' expanding to accommodate increased demand

FAIRFAX, Va. — As the need for food assistance in Fairfax County remains high, one nonprofit is trying to help. To accommodate the ever-growing demand, Merrifield-based nonprofit Food for Others announced an expansion of its warehouse located at 2983 Prosperity Avenue to 26,000 square feet. Officials say the 10,391-square-foot addition opened on Jan. 23, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony to formally introduce the expansion is scheduled for 8:15 a.m. on Thursday.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Local fashion designers weaving Black History into their work

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Two local fashion designers are weaving Black History into their work. Delight Dzansi wants to celebrate her African heritage. She started AlkeBULAN, LLC in 2019 after noticing that members of her community wanted to wear African prints more often -- but they could only access them in the U.S. for special occasions -- or with a months-long lead time.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Loyal Companion pet stores closing in DMV

(DC News Now) — Loyal Companion, a pet store chain with stores in the DMV, announced that they will be closing all of their stores by the end of February. The chain has over a dozen stores in the DMV, with more stores in Baltimore and New England. They announced their closing on Monday, saying […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Loyal Companion to close all Fairfax County pet stores at end of month

Loyal Companion is letting out one final howl before permanently shuttering all of its stores in Fairfax County. Independent Pet Partners, the pet wellness chain’s parent company, announced yesterday that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to close all its stores outside of Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Metro wants your feedback on its 'transformation plan'

WASHINGTON — Metro is seeking community feedback on its draft of a multi-year strategic transformation plan. Called Your Metro, The Way Forward, the plan was developed to guide Metro's actions over the next five years to address the evolving needs of customers and employees. "Your Metro, The Way Forward...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
DCist

11 New Happy Hours Around D.C. To Try This Winter

Whether you’re still ringing in the new year, celebrating the end of dry January, or just trying to warm up in this darn cold, the D.C. area is full of new happy hours for you to check out. L’HUERE DE L’APERO: Bistro du Jour,. 99 District Sq....
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Men caught with stolen Kia, police say they used USB charging cord to start the car

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Two men are facing charges after police say they were caught with a stolen Kia Tuesday afternoon. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers received reports of Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement (WAVE) members seeing a reportedly stolen car just before 12:30 p.m. When officers stopped the car on Opus Avenue in Capitol Heights 19-year-old Tyree Pearson and 18-year-old Kevin Hawkins were taken into custody.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
fox5dc.com

Chevy Chase homeowner says Audi SUV stolen despite key fob in house

WASHINGTON - D.C. police are investigating after at least three high-end vehicles were confirmed stolen early Monday in Northwest. The problem with one of those thefts: the Audi owner says their keys were still inside their home!. The Audi theft, police said, happened just before 5 a.m. Monday morning along...
WASHINGTON, DC
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food Lion to open new store in West Virginia on Wednesday

Food Lion on Wednesday will open its newest location in West Virginia at 130 Duella Dr. in Inwood, the grocery retailer announced on Monday. “I’ve had the pleasure of serving the Inwood community for the last seven years and have appreciated the opportunity to meet many of our wonderful neighbors,” said store manager Jay Moaveni in a statement. Food Lion currently operates a store at 4803 Gerrardstown Road in Inwood. “Our neighbors have always trusted us to nourish their family, and my team and I are excited to bring them this new store to make shopping even easier. I think customers will be thrilled to see everything we have to offer.”
INWOOD, WV
mocoshow.com

Development Plan That Includes 72 Stacked Townhouses Approved in Gaithersburg

A development plan that proposes 72 stacked townhouse (2-over-2) units along with green amenity space at the intersection of Central Avenue with South Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg was approved by the Gaithersburg City Council on Monday. Additional information below from our previous report:. One Central LLC has submitted a schematic...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
POLITICO

The councilmember making D.C. buses free

Charles Allen’s big public transit dreams for the nation’s capital are starting to turn into reality. Allen, a member of the D.C. Council since 2015, saw his bill that will create free bus rides across the city become law late last month. The Metro for D.C. Amendment Act of 2022 makes Washington the largest city in the country to go fare-free as the movement picks up steam nationwide.
WASHINGTON, DC
