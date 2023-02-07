Read full article on original website
wuwf.org
SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS WEEK: Hurricanes and Flooding
Thursday is the fourth day of Florida’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, when we will cover a different topic in weather safety every day. Stay informed by following Florida Storms, the Florida Division of Emergency Management and your local National Weather Service office on social media. Most Floridians are no...
wuwf.org
Severe Weather Awareness Week: Rip Currents and Marine Hazards
Tuesday is the second day of Florida’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, when we will cover a different topic in weather safety every day. Stay informed by following Florida Storms, the Florida Division of Emergency Management and your local National Weather Service office on social media. Since 1995, rip currents...
wuwf.org
Severe Weather Awareness Week: Tornadoes and Thunderstorms
Wednesday is the third day of Florida’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, when we will cover a different topic in weather safety every day. Stay informed by following Florida Storms, the Florida Division of Emergency Management and your local National Weather Service office on social media. Florida has a landscape...
wuwf.org
Florida requires safety training to carry a gun. That's set to change
People who carry concealed weapons in Florida must complete a gun safety course, but that could change under a bill that has the backing of the state's Republican leaders. “Central to the idea of freedom is the right that we can defend ourselves against physical attack, as well as defend those that we love,” said State House Speaker Paul Renner last week after unveiling a proposed measure to allow "constitutional carry," which would eliminate the requirement of a permit to carry a concealed firearm.
wuwf.org
Florida House panel backs bill on renter fees
As Florida grapples with affordable-housing problems, lawmakers started moving forward Thursday with a proposal that could lead to renters paying non-refundable monthly fees instead of security deposits. The House Civil Justice Subcommittee voted 13-4 to approve the bill (HB 133), with supporters saying it would provide an option to renters...
wuwf.org
About a million Floridians are getting kicked off Medicaid, here's how that could affect the state
About 1 million Floridians will soon lose Medicaid coverage in April due to the end of the Public Health Emergency’s continuous enrollment provision. In December, President Joe Biden signed into law the 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act, which brought an end to the Public Health Emergency provision that required states to provide continuous Medicaid without removing individuals.
wuwf.org
Experts, teachers and pundits debate: How do you teach African American history in Florida?
It’s a question being debated across the country, and especially here in Florida after the Florida Department of Education rejected an AP African American Studies course. Marion County Public Schools is one of only eleven districts in Florida to receive an exemplary status from a statewide task force for its African American history curriculum.
wuwf.org
Plan to collect menstrual data on high school athletes in Florida is voted down
The Florida High School Athletic Association's board of directors has voted 14-2 to remove questions about high school athletes' menstrual history from a required health form for participation in high school athletics. Thursday's emergency meeting focused on the debate around menstrual cycle information. But in a less-discussed change to the...
wuwf.org
Severe Weather Awareness Week: Lightning
Monday begins Florida’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, when we will cover a different topic in weather safety every day. Stay informed by following Florida Storms, the Florida Division of Emergency Management and your local National Weather Service office on social media. Often considered the country’s lightning capital, Florida experienced...
