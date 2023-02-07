ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DadOfMad
2d ago

they need to ask permission from the overlords to carry, the overlords require a safety class.... what's set to change is that we don't need to ask the overlords permission to exercise our 2nd amendment right

John Secreti
2d ago

ccw courses are nothing but a money grab. you cannot receive enough training g to really qualify on one particular firearm in such a short time span. even when I was in basic training in the army in 71' before going overseas we spent less than 3 actual weeks training with an m16 the rest of the time is spent on marching drills, physical training, live-saving techniques, general hygiene, basic combat skills, more marching for a total of 8 weeks. then they loaded us up in cattle trucks and off to the airport for 12 months in the jungle running for your life! so what kind of training does a civilian get or need to own or possess a firearm? I've been hunting since I was 10. so being around weapons all my life still doesn't qualify me as an expert. folks train, train , send go to the range! experience is the best teacher! your life may depend on it!

Nunya
2d ago

Nothing more safe than a bunch of cowards with no safety training, walking around with guns. Nothing could possibly go wrong. Especially in Florida, land of the best and brightest. 🙄👌

