they need to ask permission from the overlords to carry, the overlords require a safety class.... what's set to change is that we don't need to ask the overlords permission to exercise our 2nd amendment right
ccw courses are nothing but a money grab. you cannot receive enough training g to really qualify on one particular firearm in such a short time span. even when I was in basic training in the army in 71' before going overseas we spent less than 3 actual weeks training with an m16 the rest of the time is spent on marching drills, physical training, live-saving techniques, general hygiene, basic combat skills, more marching for a total of 8 weeks. then they loaded us up in cattle trucks and off to the airport for 12 months in the jungle running for your life! so what kind of training does a civilian get or need to own or possess a firearm? I've been hunting since I was 10. so being around weapons all my life still doesn't qualify me as an expert. folks train, train , send go to the range! experience is the best teacher! your life may depend on it!
Nothing more safe than a bunch of cowards with no safety training, walking around with guns. Nothing could possibly go wrong. Especially in Florida, land of the best and brightest. 🙄👌
