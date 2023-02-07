Royal Air Force HQ, Then a Nursing Home and Now a Period Family Home in Edinburgh

Listing of the Day

Location: Edinburgh, U.K.

Price: £2.25 million (US$2.77 million)

Dating to Victorian times, Torwood House is a Jacobean-Revival villa built in the early 1850s by prolific Scottish architect John Chesser—whose many historically landmarked buildings dot Edinburgh’s West End.

The house first belonged to James Craig, one of the entrepreneurs behind the Craig & Rose paint company, according to listing agent Behnam Afshar of developer AMA Homes, which completed a renovation of the estate last year. The central villa was divided and converted into two spacious four and five bedroom homes. Torwood House East is the larger of these, and still has many period details, including carved fireplaces, ornate cornicing, wood paneling and a room with historic wallpaper. This rare example of “Tynecastle Canvas” wallpaper is from the late Victorian era, and can be found in London’s Victoria & Albert Museum and Cooper Hewitt museum in New York, Mr. Afshar said.

A stained-glass window above the staircase features a 1896 monogram for cartographer John Ainslie, who remodeled and extended the house during his ownership. Torwood House was then used by the RAF during World War II as headquarters for No. 34 Balloon Command, after which it was converted into a convalescent home, and it served as a nursing home from 1970 until AMA’s development, according to Mr. Afshar.

“Despite its many historical ownerships and functions, the home’s main formal rooms have fortunately retained their period charm and features,” he said.

Stats

The 5,587-square-foot unit known as Torwood House East has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, and is spread over two floors. The wider Torwood development has two buildings containing 23 apartments, a converted stables and coach house, and the original gatehouse, with 28 residences in total.

Amenities

The home features a range of multipurpose rooms, including a cozy den, located just off the dining area. A room containing a fifth en-suite bathroom sits downstairs and could function as a home office, a formal dining room or a guest bedroom.

An attractively landscaped, private rear garden features a dining patio, while the home also benefits from a spacious double garage with an automatic door, as well as an outdoor double car space.

Neighborhood Notes

Torwood House lies just a 20 minute walk from the city center in the Edinburgh suburb of Murrayfield.

Lying a stone’s throw from Murrayfield Rugby Stadium, the development is also convenient to the Lawn Tennis Club and several golf courses, including Carrick Knowe, Murrayfield and Ravelston, as well as an ice rink, multiple gyms and Saughton Sports Complex.

Edinburgh Zoo and the public green spaces of Saughton Park and Rose Gardens and Roseburn Park are also nearby. Local schools include Cargilfield Prep School and St. George’s Private Girls’ School, as well as the Montessori Nursery School and Edinburgh Steiner School.

“Murrayfield is one of the best areas in Edinburgh,” Mr. Afshar said. “It lies on a main access to Edinburgh’s West End and sits on very good bus routes. It’s a very suitable location for a grand family home.”

Agent: Behnam Afshar, AMA Homes

