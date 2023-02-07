ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Ne-Yo will pay his ex-wife $1.6 million, $150,000 for a new car, and $12,000 a month in child support after finalizing their divorce, says report

By Barnaby Lane
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay in 2019.

Getty/Rick Diamond

  • Ne-Yo will pay his ex-wife a $1.6 million lump sum after the pair finalized their divorce, said TMZ.
  • The R&B star and Crystal Smith were granted a "total divorce" on January 26, according to People.
  • Ne-Yo will also pay Renay $20,000 for moving expenses and $150,000 for a new car, per a report.

Ne-Yo will pay his ex-wife Crystal Renay a $1.6 million lump sum to balance out their real estate holdings after the pair finalized their divorce late last month, according to TMZ.

The R&B star, whose real name is Shaffer Smith, and Renay were granted a "total divorce" on January 26, reported People.

According to TMZ, which said it obtained court documents outlining the agreement, on top of the $1.6 million, Ne-Yo will also pay Renay $20,000 for moving expenses and $150,000 so that she can buy a new car.

Renay will also keep one of their four homes in Georgia, while she will receive $12,000 a month in child support for their three children, of whom they will share custody, said the publication.

Finally, Ne-Yo will give Renay $5,000 per month in alimony for the next three years, per TMZ.

Ne-Yo.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Ne-Yo and Renay married in 2016, but Renay filed for divorce in August 2021 after she had publicly accused the "So Sick" singer of having a child with another woman.

"To say I'm heartbroken and disgusted is a understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane," Renay wrote on Instagram at the time, according to The Independent. "The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn't."

"I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache," she added. "I am not a victim. I'm choosing to stand tall with my head held high. If someone can't love you the way you deserve then it's up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart. I wish him nothing but the best."

Ne-Yo responded to Renay's allegations with a statement on Twitter.

"For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors," he wrote.

"Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family's privacy at this time."

Ne-Yo's representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lakeshia Kimes
2d ago

You guys are weird! Neyo has the time and means to contest this but he did not. He agreed to this so obviously he felt that she was worth what she received. She was married to him, has 3 of his children, cooked, supported him, took care of the home and she has a few things going on for herself. HE stepped outside of the marriage and had not 1 but TWO kids while married. As long as he takes care of and actively participates in their lives, let that woman have her 1.6M!

MeMeMe
2d ago

Pretty soon "husbands" are going to be extinct. Won't be able to pay a man to marry. The greed is real. And ridiculous!

Angeline Peters
2d ago

Yall need to stop interrupting KARMA feeling sorry for this devil of a playa. This is well deserved as Moyetta smiles from side to side on her bed this morning

