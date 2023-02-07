Read full article on original website
roi-nj.com
ROI Influencers: Power List 2023 — Economic development
It’s easy to say that everyone is involved in economic development — because that is. the lifeblood of companies and municipalities. That being said, there are numerous folks who specialize in this work, serving. government agencies, municipalities and companies themselves. This list takes a look at the best...
roi-nj.com
CBRE elevates 2 to 1st vice presidents of New York Tri-State Institutional Properties Group
CBRE on Wednesday announced the promotions of Stuart MacKenzie and Eric Apfel to first vice presidents of the firm’s industry-leading New York Tri-State Institutional Properties Group. The two, who both sit in CBRE’s Stamford, Connecticut, office, work closely with the group leader, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Dunne, and together lead...
roi-nj.com
Lee & Associates New Jersey elevates one to partner; reflects growth-from-within culture
Lee & Associates New Jersey said Tuesday it promoted industrial brokerage specialist Troy Wisse to partner. The move reflects the commercial real estate firm’s emphasis on growing and rewarding talent as it expands its services and footprint in the Garden State. This latest promotion is Wisse’s fourth since joining...
New Jersey Launches $10 Million Sustainable Employment Initiative
The Lifelong Learning Accounts (LiLA) program provides job coaching, training, and support to jobless and chronically underemployed residents through a $10 million pilot initiative.
roi-nj.com
EDA to expand Wind Institute Fellowship Program
In a move that will help keep New Jersey ahead of the curve in the offshore wind industry — and in the number of young people who are properly trained to work in it — the board of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority on Wednesday expanded a program to help the state succeed in both areas.
roi-nj.com
N.J. Planning & Redevelopment Conference looking for panel ideas
If you’ve ever wanted to help plan a conference — instead of just attending one — this is your chance. New Jersey Future and the New Jersey Chapter of the American Planning Association are looking for topics to present at their three-day conference in June. (It will be held virtually June 21-22 and in-person June 23 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick.)
roi-nj.com
N.J. Food Council adds 2 board members, unveils ‘Beyond Essential’ theme
“Beyond Essential” is the theme of the upcoming year for the New Jersey Food Council — and perhaps a rightful vision for an industry that did so much during the pandemic. Now, it aims to do more. At its annual meeting Jan. 31, the group selected two new...
roi-nj.com
Woodbridge retail center secures $43.2M in refinancing
JLL Capital Markets on Tuesday said it helped secure a $43.2 million refinancing for St. Georges Crossing, the 343,423-square-foot, ShopRite-anchored shopping center in Woodbridge. JLL exclusively represented the landlord, Levin Management Corp., to secure the 12-year, fixed-rate loan through PGIM Real Estate. St. Georges Crossing is currently 100% occupied and...
roi-nj.com
ROI Influencers: Power List 2023; Health Care/Life Sciences — Dr. Ronald Nahass
He heads the largest physician group for infectious disease specialists in the state — one that has more than 40 physicians and 10 offices, and practices in more than 130 locations in the state. Explore other influencer categories:. Executives (National & Global Companies) Executives (New Jersey Companies) Questions about...
roi-nj.com
Spencer Savings Bank donates $10K toward N.J. STEM education
Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, recently donated $10,000 to the Research & Development Council of New Jersey to support the Governor’s STEM Scholars program. The program, which was founded and established by the R&D Council, provides New Jersey’s high-achieving high school and college students with...
roi-nj.com
WSFS CARES Foundation provided $2.4M in charitable grants and contributions in 2022
The WSFS CARES Foundation, the charitable giving arm of WSFS Bank, recently announced it issued grants and donations totaling more than $2.4 million to community organizations located across New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania in 2022. Community investments, affordable housing, revitalization and business economic empowerment, education and leadership development, and strengthening...
Stimulus check update: Homeowners to receive $1,500 payment in 20 days!
In New Jersey, homeowners have less than three weeks to apply for a state program that will provide them with up to $1,500. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters initiative is now accepting applications from state homeowners and renters until February 28. Stimulus Checks For Homeowners. According...
New Jersey and Direct Payments through the ANCHOR Program
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and his state legislature created a program to reduce the financial burden of property taxes. The program is called ANCHOR (Affordable NJ Communities for Homeowners & Renters') and was introduced last year.
njbmagazine.com
3 Legal Challenges of Recreational Cannabis
From July 2022 to September 2022, New Jersey recreational cannabis sales totaled $116.5 million. This marks a 46% increase from the $79.7 million in revenue generated from April 21 – when the adult-use marketplace opened – through June, according to the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC). The...
wrnjradio.com
roi-nj.com
Rutgers Office for Research enters technology transfer partnership with state college organization
Rutgers Office for Research’s Innovation Ventures on Tuesday said it entered into a technology transfer partnership with the New Jersey Association of State Colleges and Universities. Innovation Ventures will provide information and guidance to eight New Jersey state colleges and universities: Kean University, Montclair State University, New Jersey City...
roi-nj.com
Jefferson Health – N.J. wins prestigious American Nursing Association grant for training
Jefferson Health – New Jersey said it recently received a grant award from the American Nurses Association to create a “Pretty Please: Personal Protective Equipment Roadshow” teaching event for clinical staff at the three Jefferson Health hospitals in New Jersey. Jefferson Health – New Jersey Infection Control...
Is the NJ Weedman finally going mainstream?
For the past few years, NJ Weedman, aka Ed Forchion, has operated his business Weedman's Joint across the street from Trenton City Hall. He would have his trademark State Police-looking big SUV with his logo on it parked right in from of his place. He would run into local cops and they would greet him warmly and even take selfies with him.
roi-nj.com
NJDOL to fund 2-year, $10M pilot program to provide job coaching, training and support
The New Jersey Department of Labor & Workforce Development, together with the Governor’s Office, teamed up to fund a two-year pilot program to provide job coaching, training and employment support to jobless and chronically underemployed residents who do not have college degrees or workplace credentials. The novel Lifelong Learning...
NJ may soon allow these gorgeous $50k box homes on your property
As the most densely populated state in the nation, New Jersey is constantly updating its housing laws to try to accommodate everyone. According to current New Jersey law, each municipality needs to designate a percentage of property for affordable housing. Zoning laws vary from municipality to municipality but in some cases, a second dwelling can be built right on your property as long as it meets the requirements of that particular town.
