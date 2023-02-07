ATLANTA – An ongoing investigation progresses after the death of Manuel Teran occured at the future ATL Public Safety Training Center. The GBI has received numerous questions since the January 18 officer involved shooting that ended with a seriously injured Georgia State Trooper and the death of Manuel Teran. We owe it to the Trooper and Teran to complete a thorough investigation. When we began our case, we contacted and spoke with Teran’s family. We intend to follow up with the family as the investigation progresses.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO