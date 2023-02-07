Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Atlanta Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyAtlanta, GA
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in GeorgiaTravel MavenAtlanta, GA
Popular Georgia restaurant opens new Atlanta spotKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Superbowl Sunday watch parties across AtlantaTravel with Dr ShakiraAtlanta, GA
Top 5 States With The Highest HIV Prevalence In The USJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
valdostatoday.com
Investigation progresses into shooting death at ATL training center
ATLANTA – An ongoing investigation progresses after the death of Manuel Teran occured at the future ATL Public Safety Training Center. The GBI has received numerous questions since the January 18 officer involved shooting that ended with a seriously injured Georgia State Trooper and the death of Manuel Teran. We owe it to the Trooper and Teran to complete a thorough investigation. When we began our case, we contacted and spoke with Teran’s family. We intend to follow up with the family as the investigation progresses.
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County interim sheriff rapidly promoted despite arrest record
JONESBORO, Ga. - Take a drive down Tara Boulevard, and it is clear the Clayton County Sheriff wants to remain the sheriff. Or, check out the sheriff's official web page. Levon Allen seems to be everywhere. So, it may be a surprise to learn Allen was the only one of...
Nearly 40 crashes already this year at one Cobb County intersection
The Cobb County Police department has responded to nearly 40 car crashes on Roswell Road this year and the number continues to grow.
Deja News: Brian Nichols killed four in 2005 courthouse rampage
FROM OUR ARCHIVES: A review of the news that made The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s front pages through the decades.
APD body camera video gives new insight into shooting that killed protester, injured trooper
Newly released Atlanta police body camera video gives new insight into the shooting that left a protester dead and a deputy injured at the site of a planned police training facility.
YSL Trial: Attorney decries defendants’ treatment, sheriff says safety is focus
An attorney representing one of the 14 defendants in the YSL gang case is calling for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office...
Federal subpoena issued after inmate dies after struggle with deputies inside Clayton County jail
The incident involving Thurmond seemed to have started with an attempt to help Thurmond, whose family’s lawyer said was diagnosed as mentally ill.
South Fulton whistleblowers allege police and city corruption, discrimination in lawsuit
Alleged corruption and offensive racial behavior within the South Fulton Police Department has led to a whistleblower la...
Gwinnett County lawmaker says Georgia’s arrest record prevents minorities from getting jobs
A Gwinnett County lawmaker told Channel 2 Action News Georgia’s arrest record system is preventing many poor and black and brown people from getting jobs. Channel 2′S Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson spoke to the lawmaker who said the system needs to change. Representative Gregg Kennard introduced a bill for those who have been arrested but never charged and sometimes never even convicted but still have criminal records. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Storage facility accidentally auctions off everything metro Atlanta woman owns
The most they would offer her to make up for it was $5K, she says.
Man suspected of stealing thousands in merchandise from several metro Atlanta Home Depot locations
The Henry County Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man they say committed felony theft at a Home Depot store in McDonough.
Police investigating shooting in southwest Atlanta
Police did not say if the shooting happened inside the store or outside or how many people were injured.
Zaxby’s in Henry County charging phony city surcharge ‘in error,’ officials say
City officials say there is no "city surcharge" being applied in the city limits.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Educator under investigation in Clayton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County School District has confirmed they are investigating an “educator” for possible inappropriate behavior. The school district released the following statement:. “Clayton County Public Schools is aware of an alleged incident involving inappropriate behavior by an educator. District leaders are...
DeKalb pauses work by sewer contractor accused of PPP fraud
DeKalb County hasn’t quite cut ties with The Renee Group, an important water and sewer contractor whose founder has been...
Man accused of murder arrested less than 8 hours after incident, Clayton County sheriff says
Deputies said they found the victim in the front seat of a car with multiple gunshot wounds.
The Citizen Online
Covington man in Fayette jail on rape charge
A Covington man is under arrest for rape after an alleged incident in north Fayette County. According to Sheriff Barry Babb, a victim reported to authorities Feb. 6 that she had been sexually assaulted by an individual she knew. The alleged incident occurred in the Kenwood Landing Mobile Home Park.
Driver crashes into school bus, speeds off, DeKalb police say
A car that crashed into a school bus fled the scene on Monday morning, according to DeKalb County police.
Human remains found in Gwinnett County identified as missing 16-year-old girl
Susana Morales texted her mother at 9:40 p.m. on July 26, 2022 and was not heard from again.
At least 500 Georgians ripped off in romance fraud, FBI urges people to be careful Valentine’s Day
They say con artists ripped off at least 500 people in Georgia in 2021.
Comments / 0