Stevens Park Estates Colonial Comes With a Backyard Oasis

If you look up any source for information on Stevens Park Estates, you find the same phrase reiterated: “One of the finest residential subdivisions in Oak Cliff.” The intent of developer Dr. John H. Stevens, one of the first physicians in Dallas, was to create the most architecturally cohesive and scenic neighborhood in the hills overlooking downtown Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Highland Park Dream Home Awaits Its Second Owner Ever

If there’s one thing that’s true about luxury Dallas real estate, it’s that Highland Park never goes out of style. Always coveted with discerning buyers, whether they are moving from big cities across the country or within Dallas, Highland Park is often the first place high-net-worth buyers want to look. And, lucky for 2023 house-hunters, a gem of a listing just came to market seeking its second owner ever.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Looking for a wedding dress? Dallas shop ranked the best bridal shop in Texas, among best in US

DALLAS (KDAF) — Here comes the bride, all dressed in white, but please tell us where you got that dress, it’s stunning!. If you’re getting married, one of the most important pieces of clothing known to mankind is the wedding dress, aside from the rings of course, but those are accessories. In 2023, we want to make sure you get the dress of your dreams at the best bridal shop possible.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Hurtado in Little Elm Shutters

After opening just last June, Hurtado Barbecue announced Tuesday, Feb. 7, the closing of its Little Elm location on Hardwicke Lane. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of our Little Elm location," said owner Brandon Hurtado. "We gave it everything we had, but after being forced to close with severe water leaks and inclement weather in a very seasonal town, we unfortunately couldn’t recover."
LITTLE ELM, TX
CandysDirt.com

This Weatherford Home Offers Land, Location, And On-Trend Updates

Head west on Interstate 20 from Fort Worth and pretty soon you will feel like you are worlds away. Yes, construction of new neighborhoods and developments is taking place, but there is still plenty of open land (for right now) that reminds you of how big Texas really is. That’s where you’ll find this remodeled Weatherford home.
WEATHERFORD, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Rosewood Hotels Planning High-Rise Condo Near The Mansion

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts’ newest development will be near the Mansion, where it all started more than 40 years ago. The company, which started with the Mansion on Turtle Creek hotel, is partnering with a developer on a new, high-rise condominium tower just a block from the Mansion hotel.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Popular Oak Cliff donut shop Lone Star Donuts reopens after closing last summer

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – People in Oak Cliff are excited about the return of a popular donut shop reopening. Lone Star Donuts has been open for more than 70 years but it closed last summer.  Much like the delicious donuts served hot and fresh at this family-owned shop, their story is one that comes full circle. "I've been here 31 years," said employee Helen McCary. "This the family place to go to." McCary was more than happy to return to a place that holds sweet memories for her and the Oak Cliff community."I was driving, I looked to the right and I noticed...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

How to Spend a Day in Lewisville

Going to Lewisville these days is, for Doctor Who fans, a bit like stepping into the TARDIS. Stroll the streets of the recently rebranded Old Town and it feels like you’ve traversed time and space to modern-day Fredericksburg. Enter the once-dead Vista Ridge Mall, where the Sears anchor used to be, and you’ll find yourself in a bustling Asian market. Get ready to be transported.
LEWISVILLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Local Black-Owned Bookstore Saved By Kindness of Strangers

Nia-Tayler Clark’s Farmers Branch bookstore went from an eviction notice on the door to a thriving business. “I just couldn’t believe it,” Clark said. “People were calling me and asking me was the store open? I was telling them that it was, but that’s how I found out we had been locked out and there was an eviction notice on the door.”
DALLAS, TX
KIXS FM 108

Top 7 Tastiest Texas Towns

Texas is known for having some crazy town names. So, our hungry research staff decided to dive deeper and put together a list ones that you can actually eat. Here's a list of the top seven tastiest (edible) Texas town names... 7. Rice, Texas - A delicious name for this...
TEXAS STATE
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Del Campo Empanadas opens in Lakeside

A new authentic Argentinian restaurant is now open in south Flower Mound. Del Campo Empanadas announced its opening this week at 901 Long Prairie Road, Suite 160, where it will be serving up a variety of pastries and empanadas daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Empanada flavors include Argentine style beef, beef classic, chicken, ham and cheese, spinach, caprese and shrimp.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
CBS DFW

Thief caught stuffing $560 worth of meat inside clothing

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington police detained a man who left a grocery store after hiding $560 worth of meat in his clothing.Police later identified the man as Donald Hicks, 53. They arrested him as he allegedly tried to flee on an electric scooter. The department shared a photo on Facebook of his haul, and asked: "Stocking up for the Super Bowl? We think this guy had the wrong idea."The photo shows a shopping basket filled with family size packs of beef sausage, ground chuck, bacon and large portions of packaged meat. All of the stolen food was recovered.Police said Hicks had a felony warrant for theft. He's currently at the Arlington City Jail. 
ARLINGTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s Tastiest Restaurant News — A New Spanish Tapas Bar, Cowboy Coffee, an Empanada Palace, a Nursery Restaurant and More

Juan Rodriguez will be bringing along his stunning paella when his tapas bar La Coqueta opens next fall. With more expansions, rebrandings and new flagship restaurants coming to the Fort Worth market, Cowtown’s food scene is more interesting than ever. It is only February and 2023 already brings the promise of truly garden fresh food, a new coffee haven, empanada mania and a whole lot more.
