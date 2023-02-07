Read full article on original website
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Police respond to reports of shooting at Dallas County Health & Human ServicesRex Ravita IIDallas, TX
Legendary Restauranteur to Open Loop 9 BBQ in Grand PrairieSteven DoyleGrand Prairie, TX
Celebrating National Pizza Day: The Best Pizza Spots Across the USAPPNew York City, NY
Bevy Smith Heads to Dallas to Celebrate Big Thought's BIG NIGHTLeah FrazierDallas, TX
CandysDirt
Stevens Park Estates Colonial Comes With a Backyard Oasis
If you look up any source for information on Stevens Park Estates, you find the same phrase reiterated: “One of the finest residential subdivisions in Oak Cliff.” The intent of developer Dr. John H. Stevens, one of the first physicians in Dallas, was to create the most architecturally cohesive and scenic neighborhood in the hills overlooking downtown Dallas.
CandysDirt
Highland Park Dream Home Awaits Its Second Owner Ever
If there’s one thing that’s true about luxury Dallas real estate, it’s that Highland Park never goes out of style. Always coveted with discerning buyers, whether they are moving from big cities across the country or within Dallas, Highland Park is often the first place high-net-worth buyers want to look. And, lucky for 2023 house-hunters, a gem of a listing just came to market seeking its second owner ever.
Looking for a wedding dress? Dallas shop ranked the best bridal shop in Texas, among best in US
DALLAS (KDAF) — Here comes the bride, all dressed in white, but please tell us where you got that dress, it’s stunning!. If you’re getting married, one of the most important pieces of clothing known to mankind is the wedding dress, aside from the rings of course, but those are accessories. In 2023, we want to make sure you get the dress of your dreams at the best bridal shop possible.
Dallas Observer
Hurtado in Little Elm Shutters
After opening just last June, Hurtado Barbecue announced Tuesday, Feb. 7, the closing of its Little Elm location on Hardwicke Lane. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of our Little Elm location," said owner Brandon Hurtado. "We gave it everything we had, but after being forced to close with severe water leaks and inclement weather in a very seasonal town, we unfortunately couldn’t recover."
CandysDirt.com
This Weatherford Home Offers Land, Location, And On-Trend Updates
Head west on Interstate 20 from Fort Worth and pretty soon you will feel like you are worlds away. Yes, construction of new neighborhoods and developments is taking place, but there is still plenty of open land (for right now) that reminds you of how big Texas really is. That’s where you’ll find this remodeled Weatherford home.
North Texas firefighters create cute and cuddly off-duty side job
DENTON COUNTY, Texas — A lot of kids idolize firemen. But Lewisville firefighters Mark Casteel and Dustin Jeter say it’s what they do off duty that really gets people’s attention. “You catch a lot of those head turn, like, ‘really,’ [looks]” said Jeter. Whenever...
Approximate 140,000 square-foot 'big-box superstore' eyeing Forney development
FORNEY, Texas — An approximate 140,000-square foot "big-box superstore," rumored to be Target, is eyeing Forney for development in a much-larger project proposing a 350,000-square-foot development, according to economic and development officials. While those officials wouldn't confirm on the record who exactly the superstore is, one thing is for...
peoplenewspapers.com
Rosewood Hotels Planning High-Rise Condo Near The Mansion
Rosewood Hotels & Resorts’ newest development will be near the Mansion, where it all started more than 40 years ago. The company, which started with the Mansion on Turtle Creek hotel, is partnering with a developer on a new, high-rise condominium tower just a block from the Mansion hotel.
Popular Oak Cliff donut shop Lone Star Donuts reopens after closing last summer
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – People in Oak Cliff are excited about the return of a popular donut shop reopening. Lone Star Donuts has been open for more than 70 years but it closed last summer. Much like the delicious donuts served hot and fresh at this family-owned shop, their story is one that comes full circle. "I've been here 31 years," said employee Helen McCary. "This the family place to go to." McCary was more than happy to return to a place that holds sweet memories for her and the Oak Cliff community."I was driving, I looked to the right and I noticed...
Voted best pizza around Fort Worth
It's National Pizza Day and our readers have spoken.
This Dallas restaurant is the best date night spot in Texas & among best in US: report
It's date night season as love is in the air for Valentine's Day around the country and you need to be sure to find some good spots to take your significant other out to for a good time.
dmagazine.com
How to Spend a Day in Lewisville
Going to Lewisville these days is, for Doctor Who fans, a bit like stepping into the TARDIS. Stroll the streets of the recently rebranded Old Town and it feels like you’ve traversed time and space to modern-day Fredericksburg. Enter the once-dead Vista Ridge Mall, where the Sears anchor used to be, and you’ll find yourself in a bustling Asian market. Get ready to be transported.
Small North Texas business owner says $40,000 worth of inventory is missing because of shipping mistake
IRVING, Texas — Jay Donaldson’s Ring doorbell clearly captured a December delivery that was months in the making. There’s one problem: Only half of his long-awaited order arrived. Donaldson owns Don Piece Collection watches. A self-proclaimed watch connoisseur, he started his business six years ago. He designs...
Dallas Observer
Tha Neighborhood Kitchen in Joppa Puts All Other Home Cooking to Absolute Shame
Katrina Chaney has a long history in the food and beverage business. She spent 15 years at food service company Aramark and has helped in kitchens all her life, beginning with her grandmother's when she was just four years old. Last year she opened what she calls her "latest project,"...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Local Black-Owned Bookstore Saved By Kindness of Strangers
Nia-Tayler Clark’s Farmers Branch bookstore went from an eviction notice on the door to a thriving business. “I just couldn’t believe it,” Clark said. “People were calling me and asking me was the store open? I was telling them that it was, but that’s how I found out we had been locked out and there was an eviction notice on the door.”
'Solemn honor': Texas service dog with 250+ Southwest flights takes her final trip home
DALLAS — We're not crying, you're crying. OK, we're all crying after watching this video posted by Southwest Airlines on Tuesday. The Dallas-based airline on Feb. 2 had a very special guest on a Love Field-bound plane: Kaya, a German Shepherd service dog who was taking her final flight.
Top 7 Tastiest Texas Towns
Texas is known for having some crazy town names. So, our hungry research staff decided to dive deeper and put together a list ones that you can actually eat. Here's a list of the top seven tastiest (edible) Texas town names... 7. Rice, Texas - A delicious name for this...
Del Campo Empanadas opens in Lakeside
A new authentic Argentinian restaurant is now open in south Flower Mound. Del Campo Empanadas announced its opening this week at 901 Long Prairie Road, Suite 160, where it will be serving up a variety of pastries and empanadas daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Empanada flavors include Argentine style beef, beef classic, chicken, ham and cheese, spinach, caprese and shrimp.
Thief caught stuffing $560 worth of meat inside clothing
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington police detained a man who left a grocery store after hiding $560 worth of meat in his clothing.Police later identified the man as Donald Hicks, 53. They arrested him as he allegedly tried to flee on an electric scooter. The department shared a photo on Facebook of his haul, and asked: "Stocking up for the Super Bowl? We think this guy had the wrong idea."The photo shows a shopping basket filled with family size packs of beef sausage, ground chuck, bacon and large portions of packaged meat. All of the stolen food was recovered.Police said Hicks had a felony warrant for theft. He's currently at the Arlington City Jail.
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s Tastiest Restaurant News — A New Spanish Tapas Bar, Cowboy Coffee, an Empanada Palace, a Nursery Restaurant and More
Juan Rodriguez will be bringing along his stunning paella when his tapas bar La Coqueta opens next fall. With more expansions, rebrandings and new flagship restaurants coming to the Fort Worth market, Cowtown’s food scene is more interesting than ever. It is only February and 2023 already brings the promise of truly garden fresh food, a new coffee haven, empanada mania and a whole lot more.
