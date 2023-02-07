Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Police: Man fatally shot in the head while sitting on front porch of Oxford Circle home
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Oxford Circle on Wednesday night. Minutes after 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 5300 block of Sylvester Street for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found a 32-year-old man on the front porch...
fox29.com
Video: Suspects brutally kick, stomp woman on the ground during Center City robbery
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police have released new video of a brutal assault and robbery that occurred over the weekend as they work to identify and locate four suspects. The incident happened on Sunday, Feb. 5 on the 1800 block of Addison Street. Police say the victim, a 30-ytear-old woman was...
fox29.com
2 suspects arrested in shooting of police officer in West Philadelphia
Outlaw, who was out of town during the shooting, told reporters Wednesday night that two of three people involved in the shooting have been taken into custody. Police have also recovered the suspect's vehicle. No description was provided of the third suspect sought in the shooting, but police are confident there is no immediate threat to the public.
fox29.com
Man hospitalized after being shot in Logan, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting in Philadelphia that left a man in the hospital. According to officials, the shooting occurred on Thursday morning just before 8:30 a.m. on the 5500 block of N Broad Street in the city's Logan section. Police say a 58-year-old man was shot in...
Pa. man shot, killed while standing on his front porch: report
A Philadelphia man was shot and killed while standing on his front porch, according to a story from 6ABC. The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday along the 5300 block of Sylvester Street, in the Frankford section of the city. Police told the news outlet that the 32-year-old victim...
fox29.com
Police: Officer shot during West Philadelphia traffic stop expected to recover, 3 suspects arrested
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said an officer who was critically injured when a traffic stop escalated to a shooting Wednesday in West Philadelphia is expected to recover. Three suspects were later arrested in connection to the shooting and their car was recovered.
fox29.com
Police: Man shot multiple times inside North Philadelphia bedroom
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a man is critically injured after he was shot multiple times inside a North Philadelphia bedroom Tuesday night. Shortly before 9 p.m., police responded to the 2700 block of North 16th Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers say they located a 25-year-old...
fox29.com
Two injured in Kensington shooting, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that left two men injured on Thursday morning. According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 600 block of W Tioga Street in the city's Kensington section shortly after 9: 30 a.m. Officials say a 38-year-old man was shot twice in...
Delco men charged in shooting of Philly police officer
Two Delaware County men have now been charged in connection with the shooting of Philadelphia police officer Giovanni Maysonet on Wednesday. The five-year veteran officer was shot while he and his partner were conducting a vehicle investigation.
delawarevalleynews.com
Two Males Wanted By Philly Police For Olney Shooting
Cameras are everywhere. Two males that police said committed a shooting in front of 5821 N. Lawrence Street. This happened in broad daylight, at 12:31 PM. They were caught on camera, police said. Two males got into an argument with a 17 year old male and 18 year old female....
fox29.com
Man, 20, dies after being shot multiple times in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead. According to police, police responded to a shooting on the 500 block of S 56th Street in West Philadelphia just before 11:30 pm on Tuesday. Authorities say when they arrived on scene they found a...
fox29.com
Shooting in Hunting Park leaves 35-year-old man critically injured, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized on Tuesday night, authorities say. According to police, the shooting occurred on the 4300 block of Old York Road in the city's Hunting Park section around 10:47 p.m. Authorities say a 35-year-old man was found shot twice in...
fox29.com
Police: 20-year-old man shot and killed in West Philadelphia
Police say they are investigating a shooting that left a 20-year-old man dead in West Philadelphia. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the story.
fox29.com
Suspects sought after teens shot walking down Olney street in broad daylight, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Two teenagers were walking in a Philadelphia neighborhood when they were struck by gunfire in broad daylight last month. The shots rang out on the 5800 block of Lawrence Street in Olney during the afternoon of January 29. Police say a 17-year-old male victim and 18-year-old female victim...
Stolen, Modified Gun Found After Delco Police Chase: Cops
A police chase through Delaware County and Philadelphia ended with a weapons charge, according to authorities. An officer in Darby Township was patrolling Hook Road near the Philadelphia city limits when he spotted a 2012 Dodge Caravan with a fake out-of-state temporary license plate, the department said in a statement.
fox29.com
Philadelphia officer wounded in shooting identified, 2 Delaware County men charged
PHILADELPHIA - Two Delaware County men were charged in the non-fatal shooting of a Philadelphia police officer during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon. Eric Haynes, 45, was charged with two counts each of attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer, reckless endangerment and assault. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said Haynes, who was on parole for a 2016 case, was also charged with weapons offenses and obstruction of justice. He is being held $10M bail.
fox29.com
Caught on camera: Shot fired as Philadelphia corner store robbed by armed man
PHILADELPHIA - Surveillance footage captured the moment an armed suspect robbed a corner store at gunpoint in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section. Police say the man pulled out a gun and demanded money from a grocery store on the 6500 block of Wister Street over the weekend. Video showed the...
fox29.com
Police officer shot during traffic stop in West Philadelphia, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a police officer was shot and critically injured during a traffic stop Wednesday in West Philadelphia. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. when officers pulled over a vehicle near the intersection of 60th and Market streets. Deputy Commissioner John Stanford told reporters two officers approached each...
fox29.com
Officials: South Jersey gas station employee critically injured after being shot during attempted robbery
LINDENWOLD, N.J. - A South Jersey gas station employee is fighting for his life after police say he was shot during a hold-up. On Monday, around 10 p.m., officers responded to the Gastrol Gas Station on East Gibbsboro Road in Lindenwold for reports of a shooting. Responding officers say they...
fox29.com
Police: Man fires over 20 shots from vehicle in North Philadelphia daytime shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Police say no one was injured when someone fired over nearly two dozen shots from inside a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1300 block of Spring Garden Avenue just before 3 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
