411mania.com
Pantoja’s STARDOM Supreme Fight 2023 Review
February 4th, 2023 | EDION Arena in Osaka, Japan | Attendance: 1,832. The Triangle Derby stuff has been fun but this feels like STARDOM’s first major event since Dream Queendom. Also, cheering is back in Japan so that adds to tonight. Naniwa Roulette Match. There are a lot of...
411mania.com
New Match Set For Tonight’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Tuesday that Sol Ruca will take on Zoey Stark on tonight’s show, a match that was set up last week when Ruca made the save for Indi Hartwell when Stark attacked her after their match.
411mania.com
NJPW and Impact Wrestling Announce Joint Show For Wrestlemania Weekend
NJPW and Impact Wrestling have announced a new show for Wrestlemania weekend called Multiverse United: Only the STRONG Survive. It happens on March 30 at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles. So far, three matches have been announced: Josh Alexander vs. KUSHIDA, Jeff Cobb vs. Moose and Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey.
411mania.com
World TV Title Match Set For NJPW Battle In The Valley
The NJPW World Television Championship will be on the line at NJPW Battle in the Valley this month. NJPW posted a video in which Clark Connors accepted a challenge by Zack Sabre Jr., the current champion, for the show. * IWGP World Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada OR Shingo Takagi (c)...
PWMania
Leaked Internal WWE List Reveals Top Female Babyfaces and Heels on SmackDown
According to a leaked internal list obtained by PWInsider, the top babyfaces and heels on WWE SmackDown are revealed. As of this writing, no information on tag teams is available, but we will keep you updated. Based on WWE’s internal list, here are the top five female SmackDown babyfaces and...
411mania.com
WWE News: Rhea Ripley Reunites With Her Family, New Book Will Celebrate 60 Years of WWE, Match Locally Advertised For Monday’s RAW
– PWInsider reports that Rhea Ripley had been away from her family in Australia for years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions. She was able to reunite with them this week. Ripley posted a photo with her family on Twitter. – DK Publishing is working on a...
411mania.com
Taya Valkyrie on Still Being Confused by WWE Run, What It Would Take for Her to Return
– While speaking to WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, wrestler Taya Valkyrie discussed hos she’s still confused by her short-lived WWE NXT run as Franky Monet. Below are some highlights:. Taya Valkyrie on what she would want for a WWE return: “You never want to say never, but definitely if...
411mania.com
Bronson Reed vs. Mustafa Ali Announced for Next Week’s WWE Raw
– WWE.com has announced that Mustafa Ali will face Bronson Reed on next week’s edition of WWE Raw. You can see the full announcement below:. Mustafa Ali gets an opportunity in battle with Bronson Reed. Enraged over comments made by Mustafa Ali regarding Dolph Ziggler’s match with Bronson Reed,...
411mania.com
Paul Heyman Confronts Cody Rhodes On Raw, Makes Match With Roman Reigns Personal
Paul Heyman appeared on this week’s WWE Raw and addressed Cody Rhodes, making the latter’s WrestleMania match with Roman Reigns personal in the process. Monday night’s show saw Heyman come out to interrupt a promo by Rhodes, during which Rhodes had wished Sami Zayn the best of luck in his match with Reigns at Elimination Chamber. Heyman congratulated Rhodes on his Royal Rumble win on behalf of himself and Reigns, after which Rhodes said his dad Dusty had a nickname for Heyman but that Rhodes respects the former ECW owner because he gave Dusty a spot on an ECW show and gave the late Hall of Famer his confidence back.
411mania.com
Various News: Billie Starkz to Make MLW Broadcast Debut Tomorrow, Pretty Deadly on WWE NXT Returning to the Road, Top 10 NXT Moments
– MLW has announced that Billie Starkz will make her MLW broadcast debut on tomorrow’s episode of Fusion:. – WWE released a video of NXT tag team and former champion Pretty Deadly speaking on how much it means to them to being part of NXT going back on the road for last weekend’s NXT Vengeance Day premium live event. Pretty Deadly competed in the Fatal 4-Way Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles against Gallus, The New Day, and Chase University. Gallus won the match to capture the tag team titles.
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW World Television Title To Be Defended at Battle In The Valley, Updated Card
The NJPW World Television Title will be defended at Battle In The Valley. As seen below, NJPW has released a video that shows Clark Connors watching Zack Sabre Jr. become the inaugural NJPW World Television Champion at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January, by defeating Ren Narita in the tournament finals. Connors said he was nothing but an afterthought in the tournament to crown the inaugural champion, but he’s studied Sabre and he’s ready for a fight. Connors then challenged ZSJ to the match for Battle In The Valley, and the match was officially announced.
411mania.com
Update on Deonna Purrazzo’s Impact Contract Status
A new report has some details on when Deonna Purazzo’s contract with Impact Wrestling is up. Fightful Select reports that Impact exrcised its option on the one-year contract that Purrazzo is under, and that she is with the company through the end of the year. Her contract was originally supposed to be up in 2022 but an alteration to terms of her deal back in 2021 added a one-year option which Impact exercised in what was described as an “obvious choice” from their perspective.
411mania.com
Cazer’s AEW Dark Review 2.7.23
Welcome back to another AEW Dark recap with your boy. Apologies on the delay but from time to time life calls. Tonight we have a slew of good talent announced including Rush, Takeshita, Kiera Hogan, and more! I enjoy a lot of the people announced so i’m thinking we’ll have another solid episode of Dark, let’s get to the action!
411mania.com
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 2.8.23
It’s a title themed show this week as we have two title matches plus a pair of eliminator matches. That should be enough to make for a good night as AEW tends to treat its titles seriously. The build towards Revolution continues and we should be getting some more added to the card. Let’s get to it.
wrestlinginc.com
Impact Wrestling Results (02/09) - Joe Hendry Defends Digital Media Title, Steph De Lander Debuts
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "Impact Wrestling" on February 9, 2023!. On this week's episode, Joe Hendry will defend his Impact Digital Media Championship against Matt Cardona. Hendry won the title by beating Cardona's tag team partner Brian Myers back in November. After Hard to Kill, Hendry made fun of Cardona with a new music video that dubbed him "Edge's b*itch." Cardona is now seeking to regain the Digital Media title that he once held last year.
411mania.com
Kota Ibushi Offers Updates On His Recovery, Says He’s ’90 Percent’ Better
In a recent interview with Weekly Pro Wrestling, Kota Ibushi shared some details on his recovery after injuring his shoulder in 2021’s G1 Climax finals. Ibushi plans to re-enter the ring this year, having already booked a match at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport against Mike Bailey for late March with another fight at Joey Janela’s Spring Break on the day following. You can read a highlight from the interview with Ibushi below.
411mania.com
Tyrus Reveals Who He Wants To Defend NWA World Title Against
Tyrus has a wishlist of outside stars he’d like to defend his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against, and he named some of them in a new interview. Tyrus appeared on Busted Open Radio on Thursday and discussed his dream list of opponents for the title, noting stars of WWE, AEW and otherwise.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Full Details on the Jersey J-Cup Returning This Weekend, Comments from Joey Janela, GCW and JCW Officials
GCW and Jersey Championship Wrestling are bringing back the Jersey J-Cup this weekend, a legendary event to the indie pro wrestling scene. The 2023 Jersey J-Cup will take place this Saturday from White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, NJ. The first session will begin at 2pm with the opening round, and the second session will begin at 8pm with the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and finals. The event will air live on FITE TV.
411mania.com
Matt Cardona Open To Defending NWA World Title Against Bully Ray
Matt Cardona has a shot at the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship this weekend, and if he wins it he’s open to defending it against Bully Ray. Cardona faces Tyrus at NWA Nuff Said on PPV on Saturday, and during an appearance at Busted Open Radio he talked about how he’s be up for a title defense against Bully at the ECW Arena.
411mania.com
Update on EJ Nduka’s Status In AEW Following Dark Match
EJ Nduka wrestled his first AEW match on this week’s episode of AEW Dark, a loss to Konosuke Takeshita. During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that AEW offered Nduka a contract with the company after the match. The match was taped several weeks ago, and it’s unknown if the former MLW wrestler accepted the deal or not.
