Read full article on original website
Related
These Black Cannabis Industry Leaders Are Working to Create a More Equitable Industry from Within
For Black History Month we are highlighting some of the black cannabis industry leaders working to create a more equitable industry from within. Here are 13 cannabis changemakers who are paving the way for a more diverse cannabis community. Troy Datcher – CEO & Chairman of The Board, The Parent...
Two Public Allies Alumni Join the National Board of Directors
Public Allies, an organization that has been dedicated to social justice and racial equity for thirty years, is honored to announce the appointment of two new board members to the Public Allies National Board of Directors, Dr. Meredith Shockley-Smith and Shavonda Sisson. The election of these two accomplished Black women...
Philanthropist Robert F. Smith, The Chopra Foundation Launch Mental Wellness Initiative For Black Youth
Philanthropist Robert F. Smith is teaming up with The Chopra Foundation to launch a mental wellness initiative for Black youth. The post Philanthropist Robert F. Smith, The Chopra Foundation Launch Mental Wellness Initiative For Black Youth appeared first on NewsOne.
Military.com
Get Skills to Work Initiative Solves 2 Job-Market Issues
A quick look at the current job market provides a sobering picture to anyone looking for work. Unemployment rates are high, underemployment is a common problem, and student loans are piling up higher than ever as millennials turn to school to gain a competitive edge. All of this information may...
potatopro.com
Nancy Rietbroek new operational director NAK
The board of the NAK has appointed Nancy Rietbroek as operational director. From March 1, 2023, she will start working at the NAK. The position of operational director within the NAK is a new position created by the (re)introduction of a two-man management of the inspection service. The NAK is...
healthcareguys.com
Choosing a career for life in the healthcare sector
The majority of people think of nurses, paramedics, physicians, and midwives as the key professionals within healthcare. However, there are hundreds of careers in the US medical industry for people who have an interest in health. From phlebotomists to occupational therapists and medical assistants, there are numerous opportunities to consider.
Small Business Innovation Research Program accepting applications
The U.S. Department of Transportation is currently accepting applications from small businesses interested in seeking funding from the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program. The program awards contracts to small businesses to spur research and commercialization of innovative transportation technologies in select research areas. It supports investments in transportation that improve safety and sustainability and […] The post Small Business Innovation Research Program accepting applications appeared first on Transportation Today.
Jones Logistics Expands With Nationwide Express
Jones Logistics has acquired Nationwide Express. They have expanded their geographic footprint and their service line offerings with this acquisition. Their service line will now offer warehousing, intermodal, and transportation solution management. This expansion also allows Jones Logisitics to expand nationwide and reach customers they could not reach before. Having Nationwide Express means that both companies will be able to expand and grow with time.
Comments / 0