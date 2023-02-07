Read full article on original website
BBC
Somerset police inquiry after man kissed girl, 11, in street
Police are hunting a man who kissed an 11-year-old girl as she walked home from school. The man, believed to be in his 20s, approached the girl on Glastonbury Road in Wells on Monday. He asked the girl to take a photograph of him and then kissed her when she...
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
A Child Born With 2 Heads, One Atop the Other, Had a Condition Caused by an Extremely Rare Type of Parasitic Twinning
When the two-headed baby was born in a village in India in 1783, the sight of it frightened the midwife so much that she immediately tried to kill the baby. However, the baby was rescued from the fire into which it was thrown with minor burn injuries.
BBC
Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack
A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
My daughter, 14, is banned from going to the toilet during class – she’s traumatised after having an accident
A MUM has pulled her daughter out of school after she was refused toilet breaks during her period. The woman has claimed teachers at St James' Catholic High School in Stockport refused her daughter, 14, access to the toilet on numerous occasions. The 14-year-old has reportedly suffered a number of...
Lonely disabled 80-year-old fined £100 at Morrisons because she took too long to do her shopping
Ann Tawe-Jones parked up at the store to do her shop - while also taking time to chat and enjoy the company of other shoppers.
BBC
Epsom College head called relative before she was shot by husband
The head teacher of Epsom College made a distressed call to a relative before she and her daughter were shot dead by her husband, the BBC understands. George Pattison is believed to have killed Emma Pattison and Lettie, seven, at the family home in school grounds before taking his own life.
Family’s desperate search for son missing for a week as CCTV released
A desperate search is underway for a 32-year-old Londoner who has been missing for over a week.Nathan Cole, from Notting Hill, has not been seen since the evening of 21 January, when he was planning on attending a gig in Camden but did not attend, leaving his family “extremely worried”.His family have called his disappearance “unprecedented” and police say fears are growing that he may have come to harm. Police have released CCTV of the former Bath University graduate walking along Banbury Road, in Walthamstow, at 11.17pm. There have been no further reported sightings of him, the Metropolitan Police...
BBC
Kaylea Titford: Tragic teen left to die alone at home by parents
Alun Titford, 45, from Newtown, Powys, has been found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter after his morbidly obese teenage daughter, Kaylea, was found dead in squalid conditions. Wales correspondent Hywel Griffith asks how a fiercely independent, funny teenager became the victim of such a crime and died alone aged 16.
Afghan refugee in London told to give up doctorate and move to Yorkshire
University asks home secretary to intervene in move that would deprive him of scholarship and teaching roles
BBC
Somerset guide dog owner raises awareness of access refusals
A guide dog owner who was refused entry to a restaurant is campaigning to raise awareness of the problem. John Hardy, who is registered blind, began his campaign after being barred from a curry house in Somerset, when he went for a meal with his family and guide dog Sid, in September 2021.
BBC
Body found in hunt for teenager missing from Somerset
A body has been found in the hunt for a Somerset teenager missing for over four months. Freddy, 17, went missing from his family home in Stolford on 20 September. A member of the public found human remains on Steart Marshes near Bridgwater on Monday. Avon and Somerset Police said...
BBC
Hannah Warren: Woman died at docks after failings by Met Police
The family of a woman from London found dead in disused docks in Wales has told the Met to make "significant changes" after it made mistakes in the case. Hannah Warren, 28, drove her car into a quay in February 2016, after being reported missing the day before. An inquest...
Inside mystery of cemetery with tiny gravestones hidden away in woodlands
A PARK that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors a year is well-known for another unusual reason. Penrhos Coastal Park is one of Wales' hidden gems. Set apart from the mainland by the Menai Strait, the park is popular for its gorgeous and varied landscape. But for decades, people have...
BBC
Sheffield clean air zone will rid city of dirty vehicles - councillor
A Green Party councillor has said a new clean air zone (CAZ) in Sheffield will rid the city of "old, polluting vehicles" when it comes into force. Douglas Johnson said air quality levels in parts of Sheffield had improved but were still at "illegal" levels. Drivers of taxis, vans, buses,...
BBC
Wrexham train fire: Services disrupted after blaze
Services have been disrupted after a fire broke out on a train. Emergency services were called at 06:43 GMT on Wednesday to the train near the A483 in Wrexham. The train caught fire below the A483 northbound stretch, between junction five and junction six. The railway line is blocked and the road is closed in that area.
A mom took her dog for a walk in northern England last week. Her partner says she 'vanished into thin air'
On a cold January morning, a mother-of-two dropped her young daughters off at school before taking her springer spaniel for their usual walk by the river.
BBC
Two French bulldogs die as pet-sitter leaves them in hot car
A pet-sitter killed two dogs by leaving them in her car in 22°C (72F) heat without water. French bulldogs Lila and Phab were found dead after their owner paid Janine Maloney, 49, to look after them for a weekend. It was the first time Steph Pendleton, 62, had left...
BBC
Sleeping camper's tent set on fire
Police are appealing for information after a man's tent was set alight while he was sleeping inside it. The tent was pitched at Willsbridge Mill Nature Reserve in Bristol and was set on fire at about 18:30GMT on Saturday. "Thankfully, the man was woken by the smell of smoke," and...
BBC
Leeds drug dealers jailed after car handbrake cocaine stash found
Two drug dealers have been jailed after police found bags of cocaine hidden in a coat lining and a car handbrake. Angel Angelov and Tsonko Peev, both 25 and from Leeds, were twice stopped by officers in Harrogate in November and December 2022. Police said Angelov was found with 26...
