A desperate search is underway for a 32-year-old Londoner who has been missing for over a week.Nathan Cole, from Notting Hill, has not been seen since the evening of 21 January, when he was planning on attending a gig in Camden but did not attend, leaving his family “extremely worried”.His family have called his disappearance “unprecedented” and police say fears are growing that he may have come to harm. Police have released CCTV of the former Bath University graduate walking along Banbury Road, in Walthamstow, at 11.17pm. There have been no further reported sightings of him, the Metropolitan Police...

11 DAYS AGO