BBC

Somerset police inquiry after man kissed girl, 11, in street

Police are hunting a man who kissed an 11-year-old girl as she walked home from school. The man, believed to be in his 20s, approached the girl on Glastonbury Road in Wells on Monday. He asked the girl to take a photograph of him and then kissed her when she...
BBC

Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack

A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
BBC

Epsom College head called relative before she was shot by husband

The head teacher of Epsom College made a distressed call to a relative before she and her daughter were shot dead by her husband, the BBC understands. George Pattison is believed to have killed Emma Pattison and Lettie, seven, at the family home in school grounds before taking his own life.
The Independent

Family’s desperate search for son missing for a week as CCTV released

A desperate search is underway for a 32-year-old Londoner who has been missing for over a week.Nathan Cole, from Notting Hill, has not been seen since the evening of 21 January, when he was planning on attending a gig in Camden but did not attend, leaving his family “extremely worried”.His family have called his disappearance “unprecedented” and police say fears are growing that he may have come to harm. Police have released CCTV of the former Bath University graduate walking along Banbury Road, in Walthamstow, at 11.17pm. There have been no further reported sightings of him, the Metropolitan Police...
BBC

Kaylea Titford: Tragic teen left to die alone at home by parents

Alun Titford, 45, from Newtown, Powys, has been found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter after his morbidly obese teenage daughter, Kaylea, was found dead in squalid conditions. Wales correspondent Hywel Griffith asks how a fiercely independent, funny teenager became the victim of such a crime and died alone aged 16.
BBC

Somerset guide dog owner raises awareness of access refusals

A guide dog owner who was refused entry to a restaurant is campaigning to raise awareness of the problem. John Hardy, who is registered blind, began his campaign after being barred from a curry house in Somerset, when he went for a meal with his family and guide dog Sid, in September 2021.
BBC

Body found in hunt for teenager missing from Somerset

A body has been found in the hunt for a Somerset teenager missing for over four months. Freddy, 17, went missing from his family home in Stolford on 20 September. A member of the public found human remains on Steart Marshes near Bridgwater on Monday. Avon and Somerset Police said...
BBC

Hannah Warren: Woman died at docks after failings by Met Police

The family of a woman from London found dead in disused docks in Wales has told the Met to make "significant changes" after it made mistakes in the case. Hannah Warren, 28, drove her car into a quay in February 2016, after being reported missing the day before. An inquest...
BBC

Sheffield clean air zone will rid city of dirty vehicles - councillor

A Green Party councillor has said a new clean air zone (CAZ) in Sheffield will rid the city of "old, polluting vehicles" when it comes into force. Douglas Johnson said air quality levels in parts of Sheffield had improved but were still at "illegal" levels. Drivers of taxis, vans, buses,...
BBC

Wrexham train fire: Services disrupted after blaze

Services have been disrupted after a fire broke out on a train. Emergency services were called at 06:43 GMT on Wednesday to the train near the A483 in Wrexham. The train caught fire below the A483 northbound stretch, between junction five and junction six. The railway line is blocked and the road is closed in that area.
BBC

Two French bulldogs die as pet-sitter leaves them in hot car

A pet-sitter killed two dogs by leaving them in her car in 22°C (72F) heat without water. French bulldogs Lila and Phab were found dead after their owner paid Janine Maloney, 49, to look after them for a weekend. It was the first time Steph Pendleton, 62, had left...
BBC

Sleeping camper's tent set on fire

Police are appealing for information after a man's tent was set alight while he was sleeping inside it. The tent was pitched at Willsbridge Mill Nature Reserve in Bristol and was set on fire at about 18:30GMT on Saturday. "Thankfully, the man was woken by the smell of smoke," and...
BBC

Leeds drug dealers jailed after car handbrake cocaine stash found

Two drug dealers have been jailed after police found bags of cocaine hidden in a coat lining and a car handbrake. Angel Angelov and Tsonko Peev, both 25 and from Leeds, were twice stopped by officers in Harrogate in November and December 2022. Police said Angelov was found with 26...

