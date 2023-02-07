Read full article on original website
BBC
Bournemouth rape inquiry: CCTV image released
A CCTV image of a man has been released by detectives investigating the rape of a teenager at a Bournemouth bar. Dorset Police said the 17-year-old victim met a man on the dancefloor at Revolution in Old Christchurch Road in the early hours of Sunday. She was subsequently sexually assaulted...
BBC
Epsom College head called relative before she was shot by husband
The head teacher of Epsom College made a distressed call to a relative before she and her daughter were shot dead by her husband, the BBC understands. George Pattison is believed to have killed Emma Pattison and Lettie, seven, at the family home in school grounds before taking his own life.
BBC
Drug dealer caught after using pigeon-fancying terms in Encrochat
A pigeon-fancying drug dealer who was caught after he shared information about his loft in encrypted messages has been jailed. Merseyside Police said Stephen Gildea, of Aintree, admitted being involved in cocaine and heroin trafficking in 2020. The 37-year-old was arrested in April 2022 after his pigeon racing references on...
BBC
Rhona Malone: Cover-up claim over police review of sexism case
A former firearms officer who won a pay-out of almost £1m from Police Scotland claims an external review following her tribunal smacks of a cover-up. Rhona Malone said the review lacked independence and depth. It came after an employment tribunal found she was victimised after raising concerns about a...
BBC
Man caught on Scarborough CCTV throwing seagull into wall
A man who picked up a seagull and threw it into a brick wall has been convicted of animal cruelty. CCTV captured the attack, which happened at 02:20 BST on 13 August 2022, in St Thomas Street, Scarborough. Richard Kitching, 43, admitted animal cruelty and public order offences. On Monday,...
BBC
Bournemouth: Asylum seeker killer could be deported after life sentence
An Afghan asylum seeker and convicted triple killer will be considered for deportation after serving a life sentence for murdering a man outside a takeaway shop. Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai stabbed Tom Roberts, 21, in Bournemouth in a row over an e-scooter in March last year. He was sentenced to a minimum...
BBC
Bailey Atkinson: Six more arrested on suspicion of murder
Six men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 20-year-old man from Walsall. Bailey Atkinson died after being stabbed multiple times in the town centre in the early hours of 28 January, West Midlands Police said. Two men, aged 19 and 20, were arrested after being stopped in a...
BBC
Northern Ireland Protocol is lawful, Supreme Court rules
The Northern Ireland Protocol is lawful, the UK Supreme Court has ruled. Part of the Brexit deal, the protocol creates a trade border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK. It has been challenged by unionist politicians who say it breaches the Acts of Union and the Northern...
BBC
Police visited home of Epsom College head over 2016 domestic row
The head teacher of Epsom College, who was killed by her husband, was reported to police in 2016 for allegedly hitting him. Emma Pattison, 45, was found dead alongside her seven-year-old daughter Lettie and husband in the early hours of Sunday. George Pattison is believed to have shot the pair...
BBC
Met Police officer charged with raping woman in Southend in 2009
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with the rape of a woman 14 years ago. PC Jordan Pascal, 33, of Basildon, Essex, is accused of the incident in Southend in 2009. Essex Police said he worked for the force at the time but joined the Met in 2012.
BBC
Just Stop Oil activists fined for damaging Last Supper
Five environmental protesters who glued themselves to the frame of Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper have been fined for causing criminal damage. Jessica Agar, 22, Simon Bramwell, 50, Caspar Hughes, 51, Lucy Porter, 47, and Tristan Strange, 40, staged a Just Stop Oil demonstration at the Royal Academy of Arts in Piccadilly, central London.
BBC
Romford woman, 88, killed in firework letterbox prank, court told
An 88-year-old woman died after a lit firework was put through her letterbox as a prank, a court has been told. Kai Cooper said "people are going to get terrorised tonight" after he bought fireworks in Romford, east London, in October 2021, the Old Bailey heard. One was put through...
BBC
Far-right Scot admits terror charges over replica machine gun
A Glasgow man who joined a far-right online group and shared a video on how to make a replica sub-machine gun has admitted terror charges. James Farrell, 32, shared racist and neo-Nazi views with other members of the Oaken Hearth group. He posted offensive comments and photos about black and...
BBC
Rental evictions build after Covid ban lifted
The number of people forced out of rented homes in England and Wales hit 5,409 in the last three months of 2022 as rental evictions continue to build up following a ban during Covid. When the country went into lockdown in March 2020, the government halted landlord possession actions. They...
BBC
David Carrick: Serial rapist Met Police officer in prison at least 30 years
Serial rapist and former Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick will serve a minimum of 30 years in jail. Carrick was told he had taken "monstrous advantage of women" as he was sentenced to 36 life terms. The 48-year-old committed violent and degrading sexual offences against a dozen women over two...
BBC
Council's gender neutral toilets discriminated against female clerk
A town council discriminated against a female clerk because a makeshift gender neutral toilet was "favourable" to men, a tribunal has found. Karen Miller claimed she was asked to use a temporary gender neutral sign when using the men's toilets at Earl Shilton Town Council in Leicestershire. She had to...
