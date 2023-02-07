Read full article on original website
Alex Murdaugh's alibi just had an 'atomic bomb' drop down on it: Criminal defense attorney
South Carolina criminal defense attorney Cindy Crick weighed in on the impact of testimony from the first week of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial on "Sunday Night in America."
Alex Murdaugh Witness List Shows One Name Scribbled In at the Bottom
Murdaugh, 54, appeared in court this week in Colleton County, South Carolina, after he was accused of fatally shooting his wife and son.
Alex Murdaugh murder trial: Maggie Murdaugh's phone bears witness to her final moments
The video at the top of the story will play a live stream of the trial or a replay upon completion of the day's proceedings. Firearms and cell phone data dominated the discussion Tuesday afternoon in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial. ...
Alex Murdaugh's Innocence Claim Could Hinge on New Video
The last video from Paul Murdaugh's phone before he and his mother were killed was shown in court on Wednesday.
Alex Murdaugh breaks down as lawyer describes brutal ‘butchering’ of wife and son
Disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh broke down in tears as his lawyer described how his son and wife were “butchered” on the family’s South Carolina hunting estate.Mr Murdaugh wiped tears from his eyes as his defence attorney described the scene he claims his client found near kennels on the estate and denied that he had anything to do with it.Dick Harpootlian told the jury that the prosecution’s explanation for the murders was just “theories” and “conjecture” and that Mr Murdaugh was a “loving” husband and father.And he also suggested in his opening statement in the high-profile murder trial that two...
Alex Murdaugh’s Lawyers Inadvertently “Opened The Door” To Evidence About His Other Alleged Crimes, A Judge Ruled
Defense attorneys for Alex Murdaugh “opened the door” for prosecutors to introduce evidence about his other alleged crimes because they asked friends of his slain son about his character, a South Carolina judge ruled Thursday. In a hearing without the jury present at Murdaugh’s murder trial at the...
Alex Murdaugh ‘immediately’ told police murders of wife and son were tied to fatal boat crash
Alex Murdaugh “immediately” suggested that his wife and son had been murdered because of a 2019 fatal boat crash as soon as the first law enforcement officer arrived on the scene of the grisly slayings. Bodycam footage was played in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Thursday morning as testimony began in the high-profile double murder trial of the disgraced legal dynasty heir.The footage, taken from the bodyworn camera of Colleton County Sheriff’s Sgt Daniel Greene, revealed a seemingly frantic Mr Murdaugh telling the officer he believed the murders of his wife Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and son...
2 witnesses in Alex Murdaugh's murder trial testify his voice was caught on video just before killings
Two witnesses in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh told the court Wednesday they are "100%" certain that Murdaugh's voice is on footage prosecutors say undermines the disgraced former South Carolina attorney's claim he was not at the scene of the killings when his wife Maggie and 22-year-old son Paul were fatally shot.
Libby Murdaugh’s caretaker saw Alex night of murders for ’20 minutes’, but he said ‘30 to 40’
The home health aide for Murdaugh’s mother testified Monday that Murdaugh unexpectedly showed up at the house the night of June 7, 2021, while she was sitting up with his mother.
Derek Chauvin’s Attorney Asks The Court To Throw Out George Floyd Murder Conviction
Derek Chauvin’s attorney requested an appeals court to overturn the George Floyd murder conviction. According to CBS News, William Mohrman, Chauvin's attorney, said before the Minnesota Court of Appeals that his client did not receive a fair trial. "The primary issue on this appeal is whether a criminal defendant...
Alex Murdaugh Grins In Court As Double Murder Trial Gets Underway
Alex Murdaugh was spotted with a wide smile on his face in the courtroom Monday as attorneys vetted potential jurors for the double murder trial. A grinning Alex Murdaugh appeared in court Monday as jury selection began in the high-profile double murder trial. Murdaugh — a former South Carolina attorney...
Paul Murdaugh's Final Cell Phone Activity Before Brutal Murder Is Revealed In Court
Paul Murdaugh was texting with friend Rogan Gibson about a puppy staying on his property when he suddenly stopped responding to any messages around 8:49 p.m. on the night of June 7, 2021. Paul Murdaugh’s final text messages before he was gunned down by the dog kennels on his family’s...
Alex Murdaugh’s Former Paralegal Details Alleged Financial Crimes
Annette Griswold, Alex Murdaugh's former paralegal, testified to the defendant's alleged financial crimes and how his demeanor changed after Paul Murdaugh's deadly boating incident. (2/8/23) Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
Alex Murdaugh said ‘I did him so bad’ when shown photo of slain son Paul: law enforcement agent
A South Carolina law enforcement agent testified that accused killer Alex Murdaugh sobbed and said, “I did him so bad” when shown graphic photos of his slain son in what could be a possible confession. Murdaugh’s defense attorneys refuted Tuesday that the legal scion actually said, “They did him so bad” through tears as they slowed down the audio recording of the interview conducted with state agents three days after he allegedly shot and killed his wife and son in June 2021. State Law Enforcement Division senior special agent Jeff Croft testified he was “100% confident” Murdaugh said “I” during the interview...
Prosecutors paint grisly portrait of Alex Murdaugh killing wife and son as key Snapchat video revealed
Prosecutors have described how disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh allegedly murdered his defenceless wife and son at the family’s hunting lodge in 2021.Mr Murdaugh is accused of brutally killing his wife Margaret, known as Maggie, and his youngest son, 22-year-old son Paul, outside kennels on the estate on 7 June 2021.Prosecutors told the opening of his trial on Wednesday that Mr Murdaugh had first shot his son with a shotgun, and then killed his wife with an AR-style rifle. “The evidence will show that neither Paul nor Maggie had any defensive wounds as if they did not see...
Prosecutors in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh continue to lay out evidence of alleged financial crimes
Witnesses in the murder trial of disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh on Wednesday shored up earlier testimony of his former law group's chief financial officer, who'd spoken about discovering what prosecutors allege were his financial crimes that could have helped lead to the killings of his wife and son.
Alex Murdaugh hid settlement of more than $4 million from family of his late housekeeper, her son testifies
Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh never told the family of his late housekeeper that he collected more than $4 million in insurance settlements after she fell at his home, according to testimony at his double murder trial Friday.
Snapchat video in Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial is the 'strongest evidence' for prosecution: Nancy Grace
Fox Nation host Nancy Grace addressed blood-spatter analysis in the Murdaugh double-murder trial, stressing the importance of technology within the grisly case.
Alex Murdaugh: A timeline of murders, financial fraud, unexplained deaths and arrest
Disgraced legal dynasty heir Alex Murdaugh is currently on trial in a South Carolina courthouse for the murders of his wife and son.Mr Murdaugh, 54, is accused of shooting Paul, 22, twice with a shotgun and Maggie, 52, five times with a rifle on the family’s sprawling hunting lodge in Islandton on 7 June 2021.He was arrested more than a year later in July 2022 and charged with their murders.In the 19 months since the brutal double murders propelled the Murdaughs onto national headlines, a series of other scandals, allegations and alleged crimes have also come to light.Here’s a...
