South Carolina State

Related
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh breaks down as lawyer describes brutal ‘butchering’ of wife and son

Disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh broke down in tears as his lawyer described how his son and wife were “butchered” on the family’s South Carolina hunting estate.Mr Murdaugh wiped tears from his eyes as his defence attorney described the scene he claims his client found near kennels on the estate and denied that he had anything to do with it.Dick Harpootlian told the jury that the prosecution’s explanation for the murders was just “theories” and “conjecture” and that Mr Murdaugh was a “loving” husband and father.And he also suggested in his opening statement in the high-profile murder trial that two...
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh ‘immediately’ told police murders of wife and son were tied to fatal boat crash

Alex Murdaugh “immediately” suggested that his wife and son had been murdered because of a 2019 fatal boat crash as soon as the first law enforcement officer arrived on the scene of the grisly slayings. Bodycam footage was played in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Thursday morning as testimony began in the high-profile double murder trial of the disgraced legal dynasty heir.The footage, taken from the bodyworn camera of Colleton County Sheriff’s Sgt Daniel Greene, revealed a seemingly frantic Mr Murdaugh telling the officer he believed the murders of his wife Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and son...
New York Post

Alex Murdaugh said ‘I did him so bad’ when shown photo of slain son Paul: law enforcement agent

A South Carolina law enforcement agent testified that accused killer Alex Murdaugh sobbed and said, “I did him so bad” when shown graphic photos of his slain son in what could be a possible confession. Murdaugh’s defense attorneys refuted Tuesday that the legal scion actually said, “They did him so bad” through tears as they slowed down the audio recording of the interview conducted with state agents three days after he allegedly shot and killed his wife and son in June 2021. State Law Enforcement Division senior special agent Jeff Croft testified he was “100% confident” Murdaugh said “I” during the interview...
The Independent

Prosecutors paint grisly portrait of Alex Murdaugh killing wife and son as key Snapchat video revealed

Prosecutors have described how disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh allegedly murdered his defenceless wife and son at the family’s hunting lodge in 2021.Mr Murdaugh is accused of brutally killing his wife Margaret, known as Maggie, and his youngest son, 22-year-old son Paul, outside kennels on the estate on 7 June 2021.Prosecutors told the opening of his trial on Wednesday that Mr Murdaugh had first shot his son with a shotgun, and then killed his wife with an AR-style rifle. “The evidence will show that neither Paul nor Maggie had any defensive wounds as if they did not see...
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh: A timeline of murders, financial fraud, unexplained deaths and arrest

Disgraced legal dynasty heir Alex Murdaugh is currently on trial in a South Carolina courthouse for the murders of his wife and son.Mr Murdaugh, 54, is accused of shooting Paul, 22, twice with a shotgun and Maggie, 52, five times with a rifle on the family’s sprawling hunting lodge in Islandton on 7 June 2021.He was arrested more than a year later in July 2022 and charged with their murders.In the 19 months since the brutal double murders propelled the Murdaughs onto national headlines, a series of other scandals, allegations and alleged crimes have also come to light.Here’s a...
