BBC
Kate hugs former teacher during Cornwall museum visit
The Duchess of Cornwall had a surprise encounter with her former prep school teacher during a visit to the county. She and the Duke of Cornwall were on their first official joint visit to the county since taking on their new roles. Jim Embury, now a volunteer at the National...
BBC
BBC local radio: Shropshire Council leader urges rethink over cuts
A council leader has urged the BBC's director general to rethink planned cuts to local radio output. Lezley Picton, of Shropshire Council, said the local service was a "lifeline" in the large rural county. The Conservative leader wrote to Tim Davie: "Please save BBC Radio Shropshire for the sake of...
BBC
Florence Nightingale wheelchair could return to London
The wheelchair Florence Nightingale used could soon be returning to London, if a campaign by the museum named after her is successful. The "Lady with the Lamp" used the wheelchair while living in Mayfair, after returning home from the Crimean War. It is currently owned by Johns Hopkins University in...
BBC
Man behind Save the Birmingham bull petition 'proper chuffed'
A man who started a petition to save the Birmingham Commonwealth Games bull said he was "proper chuffed" with its new home. Originally destined for scrap, it was announced on Wednesday the artwork would move to New Street station. Karl Andrews' petition garnered more than 15,000 signatures to keep the...
The Apprentice star Claude Littner replaced on BBC show due to ‘medical issues’
The Apprentice has return to the BBC for another series without Claude Littner.Littner made a grand return after taking a year off in 2022 when he almost lost his leg following a horrific injury.However, Lord Alan Sugar was forced to drop his aide once again just one episode into the latest run.Speaking at a press launch for the series, multiple outlets reported Sugar as saying: “Unfortunately, Claude suffered some medical issues and so I was asked to think of someone else.”He opted for series one winner Tim Capmbell, who stepped into Littner’s shoes for the previous outing, which aired...
