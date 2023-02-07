Read full article on original website
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE MAYOR: Senior center group agrees to purchase building from city for $1; council set to vote on “Inclusive Coordinator”
Last month, the La Crosse city council voted on an amended resolution to sell the building 1607 North Street for $1 to the group that runs the Harry J Olson Senior Center. Mayor Mitch Reynolds, on La Crosse Talk PM confirmed Monday that deal has been agreed upon. “The Harry...
wwisradio.com
Eau Claire Homeless Count Shows Significant Rise
(Eau Claire, WI) — There are more people living on the streets in Eau Claire. The Western Dairyland Economic Opportunity Council released the results of its homeless count last night. The WDEOC says there are 30 homeless people in Eau Claire. That’s up from 26 last January and just seven homeless people in January of 2021. No one is saying why there are so many more homeless people now than two years ago. Advocates say the count shows the need for more homeless resources.
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: La Crosse Mayor Reynolds on homeless, supper clubs and the power of poop — literally
La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds joins Monday for La Crosse Talk PM to discuss homelessness, the city’s unique wastewater treatment plant, Gov. Tony Evers’ visit and some new hires. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3...
news8000.com
Sparta woman looks to buy, convert old Rolling Hills property
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) -- A Sparta woman wants to give a historic Monroe County property new life. Just three weeks ago, Ashley Zanon learned that the county was taking bids for the old Rolling Hills nursing home property.
tiremeetsroad.com
What happened to that Gays Mills woman arrested for driving 106 MPH in a 30 MPH zone in Coon Valley, Vernon County Wisconsin?
According to court records, McKaig spent time in jail and eventually was fined. oss a thread and video titled, “Idiot going 106 to get to school and work.”. According to a press release from the Coon Valley Police Department as well as coverage by WEAU and the LaCrosse Tribune, the offending driver was identified as 35-year-old Amanda McKaig of Gays Mills.
WEAU-TV 13
Small plane damaged by fire at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -No one is hurt after a small plane fire at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport. Just before 1 p.m. on Sunday the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a report of a Piper Cherokee 180 airplane on fire near one of the airport’s hangers. ECFD...
wearegreenbay.com
Property damage in central Wisconsin includes image of swastika
LINCOLN, Wis. (WFRV) – A property in Adams County was reportedly damaged with graffiti which included an image of a swastika. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about some recent property damage that involved some apparent anti-Semitic messaging. The post included three pictures of graffiti, one of which appears to be a swastika.
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt in Tuesday morning fire in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a Tuesday morning fire in Eau Claire. The Eau Claire Fire Department said that they went to a home on the 700 block of Main Street in Eau Claire that was on fire at 5:32 a.m. According to a release...
wwisradio.com
Eau Claire Arsonist Sentenced to 15 Years Prison
(Eau Claire, WI) — It’s 15 years behind bars for the Eau Claire man who set a house on fire with seven people inside. A judge handed Thomas Hicks his sentence yesterday. He pleaded guilty to lighting his house on fire back in January of 2022 because his wife accused him of cheating. Hicks says he left the house without waking anyone else up. All seven people were able to make it out alive, the fire gutted the home.
WEAU-TV 13
DNR finishes investigation into 2019 fatal boat crash on Mississippi River
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has finished its investigation of a fatal boat crash that happened in 2019 on the Mississippi River near La Crosse. According to a release from the DNR, the investigation was concluded with a conviction following an Aug. 17, 2019...
wwisradio.com
Eau Claire Native Wins Grammy Award
(Eau Claire, WI) — A Memorial grad can now add a Grammy to his resume. Jazz pianist, Geoffrey Keezer won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Instrumental Composition Sunday night. Keezer graduated from Memorial High School, and his father is a former professor at UW-Eau Claire. Keezer won his Grammy for the song “Refuge” which is off his latest album “Playdate.”
WSAW
First Alert Weather Day Canceled Thursday - Snow threat diminished in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The storm track for our next system continues to shift farther east and southeast in Wisconsin, which has prompted the First Alert Weather Team to cancel the First Alert Weather Day that was scheduled to start Thursday morning.. CLOSINGS | WISCONSIN ROAD CONDITIONS | WSAW NEWS...
wizmnews.com
Wisconsin supper clubs are making a comeback, according to documentary maker
From Sullivan’s in Trempealeau to the Black Angus in Prairie du Chien, and The Freight House and Digger’s in La Crosse, supper clubs are an old-fashioned Wisconsin tradition. Places where you can drink a brandy “old-fashioned,” or go on a weekend for a fish fry or prime rib....
Dog Dumped At Wisconsin Shelter In Freezing Cold Overnight
Last Friday a video camera caught a man pulling up to a shelter in Wisconsin when it was closed and tying the dog by his leash to the door and taking off. The temperatures were freezing and you can see in the video the dog trying to follow his owner but he could not move past the length of his leash.
news8000.com
Details released in death of Tomah woman
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office released further information Tuesday in the death investigation of a Tomah woman. On January 2, the family of Felicia Wanna asked for a welfare check, as they had not seen or heard from her since December 29. Attempts to contact her were met with no success.
wwisradio.com
Missing Tomah Woman Died of Hypothermia
Further information is being released in the investigations related to Felicia J. Wanna. On 1/2/2023 the family of Felicia Wanna called to request a welfare check be completed as they had not seen. or heard from Felicia since 12/29/2022. Numerous attempts were made to contact and locate Felicia with no.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Two Lincoln County Men Arrested For DUIs
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – A second OWI offense will be charged against a 45-year-old Merrill man following a traffic incident in the Town of Rock Falls. Just after three in the morning, a deputy on patrol on US Highway 51 saw the man’s car doing 91 mph in a 65 mph zone and pulled it over.
WEAU-TV 13
HSHS SACRED HEART HOSPITAL ER AND FIFTH FLOOR
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We would like to nominate HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital for the Sunshine Award. On Thursday, January 5, my fiancé had chest pain. We went to the ER to have him checked out. He was ultimately admitted to the Fifth Floor, where we ended up staying for two nights. We would like to thank all the employees, from housekeeping to the cardiologists, for their professionalism empathy, and care. The way we were treated went above and beyond just “their job,” especially when we were both so scared.
WEAU-TV 13
Daycare provider accused of child neglect in La Crosse County
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A daycare provider is accused of child neglect in La Crosse County. A criminal complaint shows 44-year-old Heather Reed of Bangor, Wis. is facing one charge of neglecting a child - consequence is great bodily harm and an additional charge of day care provider fail/licensed.
wwisradio.com
Zola Iona Finch
Zola Iona Finch, 97 of Tomah passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at the Serenity House. She was born on July 19, 1925 to John and Lara G. (Butteris) Tremelling in Edmund, WI. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Bethel Baptist Church,...
