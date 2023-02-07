Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Why Compass Minerals International Stock Is Sinking Today
Compass Minerals got its fiscal year off to a mixed start. The company sees continued headwinds affecting its full-year results. It's making progress on its strategic plan to limit the weather's impact on its results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
SFGate
Terex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Terex Corp. (TEX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $92.2 million. On a per-share basis, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $1.34. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed...
SFGate
Mettler-Toledo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $265.8 million. The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $11.86 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $12.10 per share. The results beat Wall...
Zacks.com
Silicon Motion (SIMO) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates
SIMO - Free Report) reported soft fourth-quarter 2022 results, with the bottom and the top line missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices reported lower revenues year over year as it continues to face supply chain headwinds, demand softness amid a challenging macroeconomic environment and a volatile geopolitical situation.
These 3 Growth Stocks Are Screaming Buys for 2023
Some growth stocks that crumbled in the bear market look too compelling to ignore anymore.
SFGate
Industrias Bachoco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
CELAYA, Mexico (AP) — CELAYA, Mexico (AP) — Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV (IBA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3 million. The Celaya, Mexico-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. The poultry producer posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period.
Uber stock rises after earnings show profit progress
Shares of Uber were heading 7% higher in premarket trading Wednesday after the ride-hailing company delivered an upbeat outlook for the current quarter
Zacks.com
Will Low Demand Mar Zebra Technologies' (ZBRA) Q4 Earnings?
ZBRA - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 16, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZBRA’s fourth-quarter earnings has remained steady in the past 60 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters while missing in one.
Capri Holdings Reports Q3 Earnings Below Street View; Cuts Q4, FY23 Outlook
Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI reported a third-quarter FY23 sales decline of 6% year-on-year to $1.51 billion, missing the consensus of $1.53 billion. Versace revenue decreased 0.8% Y/Y to $249 million, Jimmy Choo revenue fell 5.6% to $168 million, and Michael Kors revenue contracted 7.2% to $1.095 billion. Gross profit was...
NASDAQ
Veru Inc. (VERU) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Veru Inc. (VERU) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.46 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.38. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -21.05%....
Earnings Previews: NOV, Pinterest, Simon Property Group
After U.S. markets close on Monday, NOV, Pinterest and Simon Property Group are expected to report quarterly earnings.
NASDAQ
Dominion Energy (D) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates
Dominion Energy Inc. D reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.06 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 per share by 2.9%. Quarterly earnings were within the company’s guided range of 98 cents and $1.13 per share. Operating earnings were 90 cents in the year-ago quarter.
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Tempur Sealy International (TPX)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.59MM shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX). This represents 9.12% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 9, 2022 they reported 19.15MM shares and 10.57% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
Lumentum (LITE) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
Lumentum (LITE) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.29%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Tessco Technologies (TESS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Tessco Technologies (TESS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
parktelegraph.com
VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) May Be Attracting Institutional Investments
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.0084, or -4.52%, to $0.1776. The VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has recorded 740,055 volume in the after hours trading session. Recently, Yahoo Finance discussed the stock, revealing that Vistagen Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Uber, Chipotle, Microsoft, Lumen and more
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. — The ride-hailing app's shares rose more than 7% after it posted fourth-quarter earnings that topped analyst estimates. Uber earned 29 cents a share, beating analysts' estimate of an 18 cent loss, Refinitiv data showed. Uber's revenue for the quarter was up 49% year-over-year. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber ended 2022 with its "strongest quarter ever," capping off its "strongest year."
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Okta (OKTA)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.71MM shares of Okta Inc (OKTA). This represents 6.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 12.33MM shares and 8.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 21.25% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Earnings Previews: ON Semiconductor, Tyson Foods
Before U.S. markets open on Monday, ON Semiconductor and Tyson Foods are on deck to report quarterly results.
NASDAQ
Earnings Preview: Pool Corp. (POOL) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
Pool Corp. (POOL) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
