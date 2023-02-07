Read full article on original website
SFGate
Industrias Bachoco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
CELAYA, Mexico (AP) — CELAYA, Mexico (AP) — Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV (IBA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3 million. The Celaya, Mexico-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. The poultry producer posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period.
SFGate
Terex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Terex Corp. (TEX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $92.2 million. On a per-share basis, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $1.34. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed...
Zacks.com
Silicon Motion (SIMO) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates
SIMO - Free Report) reported soft fourth-quarter 2022 results, with the bottom and the top line missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices reported lower revenues year over year as it continues to face supply chain headwinds, demand softness amid a challenging macroeconomic environment and a volatile geopolitical situation.
NASDAQ
Exelixis (EXEL) Q4 Earnings Top, Revenues Beat on Cabometyx
Exelixis, Inc. EXEL reported a loss of 3 cents per share for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to earnings of 35 cents per share in the year-ago quarter, but it was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 5 cents and our estimate of a loss of 6 cents.
Ford 4Q profit drops 90%, CEO pledges better execution
Ford Motor Co.'s fourth-quarter net income fell 90% from a year earlier as shortages of computer chips and other parts slowed factories and cut vehicle sales.
SFGate
Mettler-Toledo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $265.8 million. The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $11.86 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $12.10 per share. The results beat Wall...
Capri Holdings Reports Q3 Earnings Below Street View; Cuts Q4, FY23 Outlook
Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI reported a third-quarter FY23 sales decline of 6% year-on-year to $1.51 billion, missing the consensus of $1.53 billion. Versace revenue decreased 0.8% Y/Y to $249 million, Jimmy Choo revenue fell 5.6% to $168 million, and Michael Kors revenue contracted 7.2% to $1.095 billion. Gross profit was...
NASDAQ
Veru Inc. (VERU) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Veru Inc. (VERU) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.46 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.38. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -21.05%....
NASDAQ
Dominion Energy (D) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates
Dominion Energy Inc. D reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.06 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 per share by 2.9%. Quarterly earnings were within the company’s guided range of 98 cents and $1.13 per share. Operating earnings were 90 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Uber stock rises after earnings show profit progress
Shares of Uber were heading 7% higher in premarket trading Wednesday after the ride-hailing company delivered an upbeat outlook for the current quarter
NASDAQ
Blue Bird (BLBD) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Blue Bird (BLBD) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.30 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.25. This compares to loss of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -20%....
NASDAQ
Emerson (EMR) Q1 Earnings Miss, Soar Y/Y on Higher Revenues
Emerson Electric Co. EMR reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2023) adjusted earnings of 78 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as our estimate of 88 cents. The bottom line declined by double digits in the reported quarter. Emerson’s net sales of $3,373 million,...
Zacks.com
Will Low Demand Mar Zebra Technologies' (ZBRA) Q4 Earnings?
ZBRA - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 16, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZBRA’s fourth-quarter earnings has remained steady in the past 60 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters while missing in one.
NASDAQ
Tessco Technologies (TESS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Tessco Technologies (TESS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
PepsiCo Q4 Earnings Top Estimates; Hikes Dividend
PepsiCo Inc PEP reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 10.9% year-on-year to $28 billion, beating the consensus of $26.84 billion. Net revenue from Frito-Lay North America increased 25% Y/Y, Quaker Foods North America rose 16%, and PepsiCo Beverages North America climbed 6%. Latin America sales rose 21% Y/Y. Gross profit...
NASDAQ
Earnings Preview: Pool Corp. (POOL) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
Pool Corp. (POOL) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Earnings Previews: Enphase Energy, Fortinet, Lumen
After markets close on Tuesday, Enphase Energy, Fortinet and Lumen will report quarterly earnings.
NASDAQ
Lumentum (LITE) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
Lumentum (LITE) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.29%. A quarter ago,...
Benzinga
Preview: Mr. Cooper Group's Earnings
Mr. Cooper Group COOP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2023-02-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Mr. Cooper Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69. Mr. Cooper Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
New York Times Q4 Earnings: 12% Sales Growth, Subscriber Additions, 22% Dividend Boost And $250M Buyback
New York Times Co NYT reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 12.3% year-on-year, to $667.54 million, beating the consensus of $646.44 million. Revenue from Subscriptions rose 17.9%, and Advertising grew 1.4%. Digital-only subscription revenue increased 31% Y/Y to $269.2 million. Digital advertising revenue rose 0.6% to $111.9 million. Total operating...
