A suspected intoxicated driver found himself inside a northeast Oklahoma City garage, but it was not his own. Tuesday around 3 a.m. Gerald Harper, 32, hit a fence and a parked RV before slamming his truck into a home near northeast 50th and Kelley Avenue, according to police. Harper was transported to a local hospital for injuries and was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on one complaint of driving under the influence.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO