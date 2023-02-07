Read full article on original website
Slick roads to blame for deadly crash in Oklahoma City
Slick roads are responsible for a deadly crash involving a semi-truck early Thursday morning.
KOCO
One person dead after semitrailer crash on I-40 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — At least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer Thursday morning on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says three vehicles were involved in a crash around 2:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-40 near County Line Road.
News On 6
OHP Responds To Multiple-Vehicle Crash In OKC On I-35
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a crash that happened Thursday morning in Oklahoma City. OHP said the overpass from southbound I-35 leading to westbound I-40 has been shut down. One vehicle rolled over in the crash, and at least one other is involved as well. This is a developing...
KTUL
California man killed in early morning accident on Interstate 40
OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KOKH) — A 27-year-old from Temecula, California was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 on Thursday morning. The crash happened at 2:30 a.m. just west of County Line Road. Troopers said Wyatt James Martin, who was driving a Volvo tractor-trailer, was pronounced dead at the...
News On 6
Watch: NW OKC Crashes Caught On Camera
Two wrecks on Northwest 39th Expressway in Oklahoma City were caught on camera by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crashes.
Oklahoma police officer recovering after suffering injuries from fall
An Oklahoma police officer has serious injuries after slipping on the ice during January's winter weather.
KOCO
Person taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was taken to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. Crews responded shortly after 7:05 a.m. to the area near Northwest 15th Street and May Avenue, where...
KOCO
Plane makes emergency landing in Canadian County field
CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. — A plane made an emergency landing in a field Thursday in Canadian County. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the plane experienced engine failure, and the pilot landed the plane in a field between Waterloo and 234th Street, about a mile east of Frisco Road.
okcfox.com
OKCPD: Drunk driver crashes into NE OKC home
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department says a man will be arrested once he is released from the hospital after he drove under the influence and crashed into a home in NE OKC on Tuesday morning. Police say the driver was headed south on Kelley near...
Norman vehicle accident leaves intersection shutdown
McIntyre Law Chopper 4 caught a two car vehicle accident in Norman near the intersection of Lahoma and Acres and a few blocks away from a well known park in the area from Andrews Park.
KXII.com
Bethany Police arrest Ardmore woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster
Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore mother charged with dumping her one-month-old baby in a garage dumpster has been arrested. According to police, Kieara Lopez, 22, was taken into custody in Bethany, Okla., about 10 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Bethany Police said that Lopez was released to the Ardmore Police...
Driver Crashes Into NE OKC Home, Arrested On DUI Complaint
A suspected intoxicated driver found himself inside a northeast Oklahoma City garage, but it was not his own. Tuesday around 3 a.m. Gerald Harper, 32, hit a fence and a parked RV before slamming his truck into a home near northeast 50th and Kelley Avenue, according to police. Harper was transported to a local hospital for injuries and was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on one complaint of driving under the influence.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police work to extend reach when officers aren’t around
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police are working to extend their reach when officers aren’t around. They taught neighbors all over the city how to set up crime watch patrols based on criteria from a group called Neighborhood Alliance. Sometimes, neighbors see crimes in action before police know...
‘Sometimes it’s a bad motel,’ Man shot and killed after fight at Oklahoma City motel
Oklahoma City police are releasing new information about a man shot and killed at a metro motel.
okcfox.com
Man in critical condition after being hit by car in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police say a man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car in NW Oklahoma City on Tuesday morning. Police say the accident occurred around 7 a.m. on May Ave. and NW 16th St. in the Crestwood Historic District. According...
KOCO
Homicide investigation underway in connection with deadly crash on northern Oklahoma highway
NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — A homicide investigation is underway in connection with a deadly hit-and-run last collision last week in northern Oklahoma. Around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, a tan Chevrolet Tahoe and a white pickup truck collided on U.S. 64 near County Road 305 in Noble County. A passenger in the Tahoe was taken to a Stillwater hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
KOCO
Busted water main in Logan County causes expensive problems in multiple homes
LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. — A busted water main in Logan County has caused expensive problems in multiple homes. Now, the homeowners want to know who is going to pay for it. People throughout a Logan County neighborhood woke up this week to the sound of screeching and discovered it was their water heater breaking.
Toddler Found Abandoned In SW OKC Apartment, Child's Mother Passed Out In Truck
A citizen dialed 911 after making a shocking discovery on Monday at a southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex. Police found an abandoned toddler just after midnight and the child’s mother passed out in a parked truck. Police said 21-year-old Stephanie Young appeared to have overdosed on a drug and later told hospital staff and officers that she took Xanax.
UPDATE: At-risk missing 14-year-old found safe Monday night
Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an endangered missing advisory for 14-year-old Lazaria Edwards.
Two young children found living in OKC home filled with animal feces and urine
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office served an eviction notice to a family Wednesday morning, but when they looked inside the home, an investigation emerged.
