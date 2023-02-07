ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

One person dead after semitrailer crash on I-40 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — At least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer Thursday morning on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says three vehicles were involved in a crash around 2:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-40 near County Line Road.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OHP Responds To Multiple-Vehicle Crash In OKC On I-35

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a crash that happened Thursday morning in Oklahoma City. OHP said the overpass from southbound I-35 leading to westbound I-40 has been shut down. One vehicle rolled over in the crash, and at least one other is involved as well. This is a developing...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

California man killed in early morning accident on Interstate 40

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KOKH) — A 27-year-old from Temecula, California was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 on Thursday morning. The crash happened at 2:30 a.m. just west of County Line Road. Troopers said Wyatt James Martin, who was driving a Volvo tractor-trailer, was pronounced dead at the...
TEMECULA, CA
KOCO

Plane makes emergency landing in Canadian County field

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. — A plane made an emergency landing in a field Thursday in Canadian County. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the plane experienced engine failure, and the pilot landed the plane in a field between Waterloo and 234th Street, about a mile east of Frisco Road.
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD: Drunk driver crashes into NE OKC home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department says a man will be arrested once he is released from the hospital after he drove under the influence and crashed into a home in NE OKC on Tuesday morning. Police say the driver was headed south on Kelley near...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXII.com

Bethany Police arrest Ardmore woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster

Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore mother charged with dumping her one-month-old baby in a garage dumpster has been arrested. According to police, Kieara Lopez, 22, was taken into custody in Bethany, Okla., about 10 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Bethany Police said that Lopez was released to the Ardmore Police...
ARDMORE, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Driver Crashes Into NE OKC Home, Arrested On DUI Complaint

A suspected intoxicated driver found himself inside a northeast Oklahoma City garage, but it was not his own. Tuesday around 3 a.m. Gerald Harper, 32, hit a fence and a parked RV before slamming his truck into a home near northeast 50th and Kelley Avenue, according to police. Harper was transported to a local hospital for injuries and was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on one complaint of driving under the influence.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Man in critical condition after being hit by car in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police say a man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car in NW Oklahoma City on Tuesday morning. Police say the accident occurred around 7 a.m. on May Ave. and NW 16th St. in the Crestwood Historic District. According...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Homicide investigation underway in connection with deadly crash on northern Oklahoma highway

NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — A homicide investigation is underway in connection with a deadly hit-and-run last collision last week in northern Oklahoma. Around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, a tan Chevrolet Tahoe and a white pickup truck collided on U.S. 64 near County Road 305 in Noble County. A passenger in the Tahoe was taken to a Stillwater hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Toddler Found Abandoned In SW OKC Apartment, Child's Mother Passed Out In Truck

A citizen dialed 911 after making a shocking discovery on Monday at a southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex. Police found an abandoned toddler just after midnight and the child’s mother passed out in a parked truck. Police said 21-year-old Stephanie Young appeared to have overdosed on a drug and later told hospital staff and officers that she took Xanax.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

