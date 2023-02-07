In the early days of a business, growing awareness and trust are vital endeavours. So why do so many fledgling fintechs seem to struggle with PR?. According to business information tool Crunchbase, there are over 25,000 fintechs and 2,000 insurtechs in the world today. With more than 300 additions to their database in the past year alone, new startups are constantly coming online. Each new business will have to secure the awareness and trust of consumers, partners and investors alike. Good PR is a critical step in that endeavour – yet so many founders seem to misunderstand what PR is and what benefits it can bring to their business.

13 HOURS AGO