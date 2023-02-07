Read full article on original website
Global Fintech Leader Ascenda Announces Axis Bank Partnership
Ascenda, the world leader in powering global rewards card and payment value propositions for financial brands, today announced its partnership with Axis Bank, India’s third largest private sector bank to power their innovative new rewards program. Axis Bank, with a presence of 4,760 branches in India across 2,676 cities...
Network International to Move Into Direct Merchant Acquiring in Egypt
Network International will launch a new payment acceptance solution for merchants in Egypt. The company announced on Thursday (Feb. 7) that it has received approval from the Central Bank of Egypt to launch its new “direct-to-merchant” service in the country, enabling businesses to accept electronic payments from their customers online and at the point of sale (POS) using a dedicated terminal or tap-on-phone technology.
Arab Bank Switzerland taps InvestGlass for digital onboarding solution
Arab Bank Switzerland (ABS) has tapped Swiss sales and automation fintech InvestGlass for its customer onboarding and management solution. Borne out of 30 months of collaboration between the pair, Arab Bank will deploy InvestGlass’ customised end-to-end solution for its digital onboarding, client lifecycle management, portfolio management and client portal.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon
The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.
China's demand for Africa's donkeys is rising—why it's time to control the trade
In recent years, there's been a huge, rising demand for donkey hides in China, where they are used to make an ancient health-related product called ejiao. Ejiao is made from collagen that's been extracted from donkey hides mixed with herbs and other ingredients to create medicinal and health consumer products. It's believed to have properties that strengthen the blood, stop bleeding and improve the quality of both vital fluids and sleep.
Africa Finance Corporation Partners with the Solid Minerals Development Fund on Catalyzing Private Sector-Led Mining Projects in Nigeria
Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) (www.AfricAFC.org), the continent’s leading infrastructure solutions provider, and the Solid Minerals Development Fund (SMDF) are partnering to deploy project development funding and technical advisory to fast track closure and operations of commercial scale mining projects in Nigeria. This following AFCs flagship investment in the first commercial scale gold mining project in Nigeria, the Segilola Gold Mine in Osun State, through an innovative financing package comprised of debt, equity and a stream.
Industrial Cybersecurity Innovator Opscura Receives $9.4M in Series A Funding as Critical Operations Transform
SILICON VALLEY, Calif. & SAN SEBASTIÁN, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Opscura Inc., an innovator in industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity, announced today it has received $9.4M in Series A funding as it scales to engage further U.S. partners and customers seeking to protect and connect their critical operations. Founded in Spain as Enigmedia, the new global entity Opscura is also launching a new brand, global management team, and product upgrades in addition to the capital infusion led by Anzu Partners, with investments from Dreamit and Mundi Ventures. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005341/en/ Opscura’s Global Management Team (from left to right): Brian Brammeier, Chief Customer Officer and Chief Information Security Officer; Carlos Tomás, Co-Founder and Vice President of Engineering; Allison Taylor, Strategic Advisor and former Interim Chief Marketing Officer; David Hatchell, CEO; Michael Garrison Stuber, Chief Product Officer; Gerard Vidal, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
Silicon Valley Bank Appoints New Leadership to Support Innovation Economy Clients
Silicon Valley Bank named Ashraf Hebela the new head of technology and healthcare banking for North America. Hebela will succeed Dave Sabow, who the bank recently named CEO of Silicon Valley Bank UK and head of the EMEA region, pending regulatory approval. The company also announced that Lewis Hower will step up to lead startup banking.
Enigma and Alloy Team to Deliver Small Business Data to Banks
Enigma and Alloy have partnered to help financial institutions (FIs) better understand small businesses. The collaboration adds Enigma’s intelligence about the financial health and identity of U.S. businesses to Alloy’s onboarding and transaction monitoring platform for banks and FinTechs, the companies said in a Tuesday (Feb. 7) press release.
In the technology war with China, America’s advantage is found at home
A titanic struggle is underway between America and China. At its heart is a battle for technological supremacy. FBI Director Christopher Wray has called China “the greatest long-term threat to our nation’s information and intellectual property, and to our economic vitality.” He has spoken about how the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) believes it is in…
Open Banking Has Vital Role in Cost of Living Crisis, as Estimated 25 Million Brits Fear Income Soon Won’t Cover Essential Spending
As the cost of living crisis continues, new research from Europe’s leading open banking platform, Tink, paints a stark picture of financial realities in the UK. Findings reveal almost half (46%) of people in the UK are ‘only just managing’, where they expect their income not to cover their essential spending in the future. A further one in four (23%) are identified as ‘financially vulnerable’, with their current income already no longer covering their essential spending.
Egyptian health tech Yodawy raises $16M, backed by Delivery Hero Ventures
The UAE-based and MEA-focused venture capital firm co-led this round alongside Delivery Hero Ventures, the venture arm of the global food delivery platform Delivery Hero, which has now made its first check in Africa. Singapore-based AAIC Investment and Saudi’s Dallah Al-Baraka also participated in this round. Existing investors who participated in the digital healthcare’s $7.5 million Series A round in 2019 include Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP), C Ventures, and P1 Ventures also doubled down.
Uber Launches Payout Solution for Unbanked Drivers in Egypt
Uber has teamed up with HSBC to launch Flexpay, a new on-demand payout solution in Egypt. The two companies announced the launch in a joint press release on Wednesday (Feb. 7), stating that Flexpay will empower unbanked Uber drivers by paying out directly to mobile wallets through HSBC’s payment platform HSBCnet.
Canada regularly poaches US immigrant tech talent: Mexico could be next
It is well beyond time for Congress and the Biden administration to take decisive action to make American business more competitive in a globalized workspace.
Jobber Raises $100 Million Growth Round
Jobber, a leading provider of operations management software for home service businesses, today announced it has raised $100 million USD in primary capital led by global growth equity investor General Atlantic. The Series D round also includes participation from Jobber’s existing investors Summit Partners, Version One Ventures, and Tech Pioneers Fund. The financing is anticipated to support the company’s continued growth through investments in R&D, sales and marketing, and new customer acquisition.
BMLL adds Johannesburg Stock Exchange to its roster of exchange clients and provides expanded data coverage and venue analytics
BMLL, the leading, independent provider of harmonised, historical Level 3 data and analytics across global equity and futures markets, today announced the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), the largest Stock Exchange in Africa as a new client. BMLL’s data coverage now extends to include JSE data across equities and ETFs, while the JSE uses BMLL’s Level 3 Data and analytics for cross-venue analysis offering market participants valuable market structure and performance metrics insights.
