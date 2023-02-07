ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

NC woman accused of killing bicyclist in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said a woman was charged following a crash that killed a bicyclist on Jan. 29. Police said 44-year-old Vernon Bernard Whicker was on his bicycle in the right-hand lane heading south near the 1080 block of Hendersonville Road Whicker was hit from behind by an SUV just […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
iheart.com

Snow Possible for WNC, Juvenile Accused in Restaurant Worker Shooting

(Haywood County, NC) -- Leaders in Haywood County are meeting later this month to discuss financing for a jail expansion. The commission chair told WLOS-TV this week that more than 150 beds are expected to be added to the 90 that already exist. That expansion could cost more than 20-million-dollars. The cost to do that could include a higher tax rate in Haywood County.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

$2 million in ARPA funds approved for 8 Hendersonville nonprofits

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Hendersonville City Council voted this week to allocate $2 million in American Rescue Plan funding to local nonprofits. The vote comes after months of discussion about how to spend the city’s $4.5 million in ARPA funds. Here’s the breakdown of how the $2...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Deliberations continue in Shannon Daves' murder trial

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Jurors in the murder trial of Candler woman continued their deliberations Thursday. Shannon Daves is charged with murdering her boyfriend Roger Michael Evans in their Candler home on Dec. 23, 2020. The shooting was caught on video by a dog surveillance camera. Video of the...
CANDLER, NC
WLOS.com

Driver charged after cyclist dies in Asheville crash

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman faces misdemeanor charges after a bicyclist was struck and killed by an SUV along Hendersonville Road last month. Asheville police claim Jasmine Rose Gardner, 23, was driving a Ford Escape that crashed into Vernon Bernard Whicker, 44, while he was riding his bike.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

State takes steps to stop white dust in Canton as complaints continue

CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Those living near Canton's paper mill say a white dust continues to fall, covering their cars. Last year, News 13's Help Desk looked into the complaints and learned the North Carolina Division of Air Quality (NCDAQ) was investigating. Since that time, several more investigation reports...
CANTON, NC
WLOS.com

Buncombe County reaches $1.25M settlement in 2020 in-custody death

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has reached a $1.25 million settlement with the family Matthew Maienza, who died soon after he was taken into custody in 2020. On April 15, 2020, the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says officers responded to an Avery's Creek neighborhood regarding a naked man in the driveway of a caller's home.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

2 charged following fentanyl overdose at NC detention center

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two inmates were charged after a fentanyl overdose occurred at the Rutherford County Detention Center. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the overdose happened Tuesday. Authorities performed lifesaving actions to revive the patient. EMS arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital for further evaluation. Detectives immediately […]
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

17-year-old from Hendersonville killed in crash

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Hendersonville teenager was killed in a crash on U.S. 64 in Transylvania County, authorities said. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers said Elyja Kieshaun Gibbs, 17, lost control of the vehicle he was driving near Crab Creek Road. The vehicle went off the left shoulder of the road and hit a tree before coming to rest down an embankment. Troopers responded to the call about 9:30 Thursday morning, Feb. 9.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
iheart.com

Detention Deputy Charged, Jury Gets Murder Case, BunCo May Buy AVL School

(Graham County, NC) -- A death connected to a car fire in Graham County is being investigated by the SBI. The sheriff's office says a 27-year-old woman was found dead Sunday near a trailer park in Robbinsville. Deputies had initially discovered that same woman's car was on fire along Tatham Gap Road just the day before. An autopsy is scheduled for today.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Buncombe County approves Black Legacy Month proclamation, honoring past, present, future

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has taken another step toward honoring Black culture in the region's past, present and future. During the county commissioner's Feb. 7 meeting, commissioners approved a proclamation for Black Legacy Month, marking "a time to celebrate the rich and diverse cultures of Black and African American people, to raise awareness about our shared history, to recognize the truth that must come before reconciliation, and to acknowledge the important contributions that Black and African American people have made to our community and our nation."
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WHKP 107.7 FM

HENDERSON COUNTY NEWS WHILE YOU SLEPT

County Commissioners tells School Board to become Partisan at Monday night's commission meeting. This simply means party affiliations will be added to those persons running for Henderson County School Board in the future. This decision by the commissioners has been sent to the State of NC for their approval. County...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy