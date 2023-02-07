Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mountain Xpress
From Asheville Watchdog: National consultant offers ‘roadmap’ to end homelessness in Asheville … again
A national consultant hired to advise Asheville on its highly visible homeless population stood before elected leaders last month with a bold proclamation for a plan she described as a “roadmap of how to end homelessness in your community.”. Perhaps not surprisingly, many of those who participated in and...
NC woman accused of killing bicyclist in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said a woman was charged following a crash that killed a bicyclist on Jan. 29. Police said 44-year-old Vernon Bernard Whicker was on his bicycle in the right-hand lane heading south near the 1080 block of Hendersonville Road Whicker was hit from behind by an SUV just […]
WLOS.com
Buncombe leaders take steps to support reparations, set legislative priorities
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners on Tuesday night approved a firm to oversee their 2023 legislative agenda and authorized an audit to stop policies that harm the African-American community. Commissioners unanimously approved hiring governmental relations firm Ward & Smith with a $75,000 contract to help develop a...
iheart.com
Snow Possible for WNC, Juvenile Accused in Restaurant Worker Shooting
(Haywood County, NC) -- Leaders in Haywood County are meeting later this month to discuss financing for a jail expansion. The commission chair told WLOS-TV this week that more than 150 beds are expected to be added to the 90 that already exist. That expansion could cost more than 20-million-dollars. The cost to do that could include a higher tax rate in Haywood County.
WLOS.com
$2 million in ARPA funds approved for 8 Hendersonville nonprofits
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Hendersonville City Council voted this week to allocate $2 million in American Rescue Plan funding to local nonprofits. The vote comes after months of discussion about how to spend the city’s $4.5 million in ARPA funds. Here’s the breakdown of how the $2...
WLOS.com
Fast-track program designed to temper trooper shortage in North Carolina
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — There's a trooper shortage in North Carolina for several reasons. But a fast-track training program happening in the mountains later this year aims to get more officers out on patrol. There are 230 trooper vacancies across North Carolina right now. In the western counties,...
Buncombe Co. awards settlement to family of Matthew Maienza
Buncombe County has reached a settlement with the family of Matthew Maienza for $1.25 million dollars.
Fmr. Buncombe Co. detention officer gets nearly $700k settlement in lawsuit
Buncombe County will pay nearly $700,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by a former detention officer who was sexually harassed and assaulted by another former employee.
WLOS.com
Deliberations continue in Shannon Daves' murder trial
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Jurors in the murder trial of Candler woman continued their deliberations Thursday. Shannon Daves is charged with murdering her boyfriend Roger Michael Evans in their Candler home on Dec. 23, 2020. The shooting was caught on video by a dog surveillance camera. Video of the...
WLOS.com
Driver charged after cyclist dies in Asheville crash
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman faces misdemeanor charges after a bicyclist was struck and killed by an SUV along Hendersonville Road last month. Asheville police claim Jasmine Rose Gardner, 23, was driving a Ford Escape that crashed into Vernon Bernard Whicker, 44, while he was riding his bike.
WLOS.com
State takes steps to stop white dust in Canton as complaints continue
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Those living near Canton's paper mill say a white dust continues to fall, covering their cars. Last year, News 13's Help Desk looked into the complaints and learned the North Carolina Division of Air Quality (NCDAQ) was investigating. Since that time, several more investigation reports...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County reaches $1.25M settlement in 2020 in-custody death
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has reached a $1.25 million settlement with the family Matthew Maienza, who died soon after he was taken into custody in 2020. On April 15, 2020, the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says officers responded to an Avery's Creek neighborhood regarding a naked man in the driveway of a caller's home.
blufftontoday.com
Free speech at heart of lawsuit against Spartanburg County over Confederate flag
Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp 68 is challenging Spartanburg County's land use and zoning laws. The lawsuit cites free speech in the group's efforts to fly a Confederate flag. Spartanburg County defends its land use and zoning laws, citing the flagpole and not the flag is at issue. Freedom of...
2 charged following fentanyl overdose at NC detention center
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two inmates were charged after a fentanyl overdose occurred at the Rutherford County Detention Center. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the overdose happened Tuesday. Authorities performed lifesaving actions to revive the patient. EMS arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital for further evaluation. Detectives immediately […]
Leader of copper wire theft ring sentenced to 7 years in prison in Buncombe Co.
The leader of a copper wire theft ring was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Juvenile suspect charged for shooting in Buncombe Co.
The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said that they arrested and charged a juvenile suspect for a shooting.
WLOS.com
17-year-old from Hendersonville killed in crash
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Hendersonville teenager was killed in a crash on U.S. 64 in Transylvania County, authorities said. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers said Elyja Kieshaun Gibbs, 17, lost control of the vehicle he was driving near Crab Creek Road. The vehicle went off the left shoulder of the road and hit a tree before coming to rest down an embankment. Troopers responded to the call about 9:30 Thursday morning, Feb. 9.
iheart.com
Detention Deputy Charged, Jury Gets Murder Case, BunCo May Buy AVL School
(Graham County, NC) -- A death connected to a car fire in Graham County is being investigated by the SBI. The sheriff's office says a 27-year-old woman was found dead Sunday near a trailer park in Robbinsville. Deputies had initially discovered that same woman's car was on fire along Tatham Gap Road just the day before. An autopsy is scheduled for today.
WLOS.com
Buncombe County approves Black Legacy Month proclamation, honoring past, present, future
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has taken another step toward honoring Black culture in the region's past, present and future. During the county commissioner's Feb. 7 meeting, commissioners approved a proclamation for Black Legacy Month, marking "a time to celebrate the rich and diverse cultures of Black and African American people, to raise awareness about our shared history, to recognize the truth that must come before reconciliation, and to acknowledge the important contributions that Black and African American people have made to our community and our nation."
WHKP 107.7 FM
HENDERSON COUNTY NEWS WHILE YOU SLEPT
County Commissioners tells School Board to become Partisan at Monday night's commission meeting. This simply means party affiliations will be added to those persons running for Henderson County School Board in the future. This decision by the commissioners has been sent to the State of NC for their approval. County...
