kttn.com
Chillicothe Fire Department responds to shed and dumpster fire
A shed collapsed due to a fire near Chillicothe on Wednesday afternoon, February 8th. The Chillicothe Fire Department reports the building collapsed before the fire department arrived at 19682 LIV 351 in rural Livingston County. An engine, a tanker, and a brush truck from Chillicothe responded to the call for...
kchi.com
Brush Fire NW Of Chillicothe
A Brush Fire just northwest of Chillicothe was handled by the Chillicothe Fire Department. The call came in Monday afternoon and the department sent a brush truck and two personnel. The owner was burning trash and the fire got out of control, spreading to about 20 acres. An additional brush unit was called and a tanker. Leaf blowers and 200 gallons of water were used to put out the fire that had burned a total of 40 acres. The crews were on the scene for an hour and 20 minutes.
kttn.com
Bevier teenager falls asleep at the wheel, crashes into tree
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 17-year-old boy from Bevier sustained minor injuries after he fell asleep while driving in Bevier on Wednesday night, February 8th. A private vehicle transported the teenager to Samaritan Hospital in Macon. After falling asleep, the car traveled north on Carroll Street before it...
kttn.com
Trenton man injured in crash with big rig on Highway 65
A Trenton resident received minor injuries in an accident near Farmersville Tuesday night. Twenty-seven-year-old Darwin Vanderlindin was transported by Emergency Medical Services but no location was stipulated for treatment. Vanderlindin was driving a car northbound on Highway 65 while 27-year-old Logan Brown of Lineville, Iowa was driving a Peterbilt tractor-trailer...
kttn.com
Brookfield woman injured in crash on Highway 190
A Brookfield woman sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle she was driving ran off the road near Chillicothe On Thursday morning, February 9th. Emergency medical services transported 49-year-old Caryl Martin to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. The SUV traveled west on Highway 190 before it began to skid...
ktvo.com
Arson suspected in weekend fire that destroyed historic Adair County church
NEAR KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Firefighters say the weekend fire that destroyed a historic northeast Missouri church is suspicious in nature. The abandoned Bullion United Methodist Church on Bullion Way, about three miles east of Kirksville, burned to the ground on Sunday. The blaze was reported just before 5:30 p.m.
kchi.com
Wind Stirs Embers, Spreads Fire
A brush fire Sunday afternoon on LIV 238 summoned Chillicothe Firefighters. The call came in at about 4:55 pm and the fire department arrived in about 5 minutes. The owner reported she attempted to burn a brush pile near her pond and the embers caught tall grasses and dead tree limbs on fire. The fire department used about 50 gallons of water to put out the fire. They were on the scene for about 45 minutes. No injuries were reported.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri teen injured after falling asleep behind the wheel
BEVIER, Mo. — A teen driver was injured Wednesday night in a Macon County crash. It happened around 8:15 p.m. on Carroll Street in Bevier, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 17-year-old boy, from Bevier, fell asleep while driving. The car traveled off the...
One killed in semi crash on I-70 in Lafayette County
At least one person was killed in a Lafayette County crash on I-70 involving two semi-trucks near Odessa, Missouri, on Wednesday morning.
kttn.com
Head-on crash east of Milan sends 4 to hospital; driver from Kirksville arrested on DWI allegation
Area residents sustained injuries when a sports utility vehicle hit a car head-on two miles east of Milan on Thursday morning, February 9th. The Highway Patrol later arrested the SUV driver. The driver of the car, 24-year-old Fannie Swartzentruber of Green City, was taken by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical...
1 dead in fatal crash between tractor-trailers on I-70 in Lafayette County
An Oak Grove man died in a crash Wednesday morning between two tractor-trailer trucks in Lafayette County, Mo.
kttn.com
Man from Kearny arrested after high-speed chase on Interstate 35 near Cameron
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a man on February 8th after a vehicle pursuit. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reportedly attempted to stop the sports utility vehicle on Interstate 35 southbound near Cameron for traffic charges, but the driver refused to stop. The SUV allegedly...
kchi.com
Police Report For Monday
The Chillicothe Police Department received 104 calls for service on Monday. 8:51 pm, Officers took a report of property damage in the 400 block of Polk in which vehicle windows has been damaged. Possible suspects were identified and the investigation is underway. 1:54 pm, Officers were advised of a dog...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an arrest in Caldwell County
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kearney man in Caldwell County on Wednesday afternoon, February 8th on multiple allegations. Thirty-eight-year-old Daniel Wyant was accused of the felonies of possession of a controlled substance involving methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated involving a first offense.
kmmo.com
TWO INJURED IN ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 41 IN COOPER COUNTY
A Marshall man and Boonville woman were moderately injured in a two-vehicle accident in Cooper County on Sunday, February 5, 2023. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 67-year-old Carl Hufford of Marshall, passed a slower moving vehicle and struck a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Leighanne Fahrendorf of Boonville. Fahrendorf was turning northbound from a private drive.
northwestmoinfo.com
Kearney Truck Driver Hurt After Hitting Abandoned Car
A Kearney, Missouri truck driver was left with minor injuries early this morning when his big rig hit an abandoned vehicle left on the side of the interstate in Jasper County. According to the accident report from Troop D of the Highway Patrol 42-year-old Kearney resident Mark J. Reickard was driving a 2020 Mac Anthem with towed unit on Interstate 49 two miles north of the city of Carthage at 3:00 A.M. today when his truck went off the roadway and struck a stationary abandoned Honda Accord.
KMBC.com
4 charged after $1 million in cocaine discovered during traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Lafayette County
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. — Four men from Oklahoma were indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury after authorities seized over $1 million worth of cocaine during a traffic stop in Lafayette County, Mo. Wilmer Antony Mendoza-Perez, 23, from Honduras, Luis Gerardo Nieto-Acosta, 35, a citizen of Mexico, and Miguel...
excelsiorcitizen.com
Excelsior Springs Man Killed in Rollover Accident
Clay County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash at 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, near N.E. 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road near Kearney, MO. Upon arrival, they located a man who had been ejected from a Ford F-150 truck. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Traffic Safety Unit investigators determined the man was traveling at a high rate of speed just before his truck overturned multiple times. He was not wearing a seat belt. The victim was identified as 44-year-old Eric B. Starr of Excelsior Springs, Mo. His full obituary can be found here.
kttn.com
Teenager demolishes vehicle in crash north of Macon on Highway 63
An east-central Missouri resident was hurt early Sunday north of Macon. Eighteen-year-old Derrick Shaw of Montgomery City was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries. The accident happened three miles north of Macon as the car was northbound on Highway 63 when the vehicle went off...
kttn.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for a majority of the Green Hills Region in north Missouri
The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until Noon on Thursday, February 9, 2023. The latest forecast from the National Weather Service calls for rain and snow to continue in north Missouri until noon today. A total of 1 to 3 inches of snow is forecast to fall. Snow will transition to rain as the day progresses as the predicted high is 41 degrees.
