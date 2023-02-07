MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Once again, blood is in short supply at area hospitals. That’s why WSFA 12 News is teaming up with LifeSouth Community Blood Center to help. This Friday is our annual Give from the Heart blood drive. The drive will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at LifeSouth Community Blood Center on Carmichael Road. A LifeSouth bloodmobile will also be at the Prattville Donor Center at High Point Town Center, the Wetumpka Walmart and Momma Goldberg’s in downtown Troy from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

