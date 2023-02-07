Read full article on original website
Discount retail store opens new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersPrattville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
The Fancy Feast fiasco that resulted in two elderly women convictedJade Talks CrimeWetumpka, AL
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.Sherif SaadAutauga County, AL
Blood donors discuss its importance ahead of Give from the Heart blood drive
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Once again, blood is in short supply at area hospitals. That’s why WSFA 12 News is teaming up with LifeSouth Community Blood Center to help. This Friday is our annual Give from the Heart blood drive. The drive will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at LifeSouth Community Blood Center on Carmichael Road. A LifeSouth bloodmobile will also be at the Prattville Donor Center at High Point Town Center, the Wetumpka Walmart and Momma Goldberg’s in downtown Troy from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Rundown: You’re going to ‘love’ these events
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With Valentine’s Day coming up Tuesday, we have a few events this weekend that are sure to tug at your heart strings. Let’s start with Friday where it is truly A Night to Shine 2023. It is an unforgettable prom night experience for people with special needs, ages 14 and older. There will be dancing, karaoke food and more. It is happening at Wynlakes Golf & Country Club starting at 6 p.m.
Scholarship to provide middle-class families access to summer programs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new scholarship opportunity will provide Montgomery children the chance to participate in a summer camp. The Central Alabama Community Foundation, or CACF, has introduced the Montgomery County Summer Camp Scholarship, aimed at helping middle-class families who would have previously not qualified for assistance to attend a summer camp.
‘Blood Sunday’ march still scheduled despite severe weather devastation
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Despite recent devastation across Dallas County, particularly Selma, former Alabama State Sen. Hank Sanders says the anniversary of “Bloody Sunday” and the annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee will go on. In January, the heart of Selma was struck by an EF2 tornado, leaving significant damage...
Millbrook pastor’s home severely damaged in fire
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Looking at what is left of his home after a fire, Peter Cova finds it hard to believe how fast it all happened. “I was cooking dinner, started the stove, and the fire erupted out in the kitchen,” he said. Within a few minutes, smoke filled his home.
Selma schools getting back on track after destructive tornado
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - School resumed in Selma a few days after a devastating EF2 tornado rocked the community on Jan. 12. The transition has been easy for some, but for those who lost their homes it’s been a challenge. Selma City Schools community and family engagement specialist Cynthia...
Shooter sought after goats killed at Butler County nonprofit farm
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find out who killed the pet goats at Hope Afield at Blessings Farm. According to the farm’s owner and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, someone drove to the nonprofit farm on Old Stage Road between Friday and Saturday night, where they shot at the livestock. Three goats were killed.
Montgomery students gets surprise visit from military mom
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Days, weeks and months can seem like forever for a child who has a parent who is deployed overseas serving our country. But for one Montgomery family, the wait is finally over. Master Sergeant Sophia Iyegha, a 15-year U.S. Air Force veteran, has spent the last...
‘Appy Hours’ exposes Montgomery area HBCU students to technology skills
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students at Alabama State University are getting some extra exposure to technology and digital skills thanks to a new program that works to develop training sessions at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The program is called “Appy Hours” and was developed to elevate minority technology talent...
Morning Smile: Prattville kindergarten seeks Valentine's Day cards - clipped version
Alabama family struggles to reach loved ones in Turkey’s massive earthquake
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than 20,000 people have been killed and tens of thousands are injured after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria on Monday. The quake is one of the strongest to hit the region in more than 100 years. As teams race to rescue survivors...
Women from Georgiana, Brewton killed in Tuesday head-on crash
COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two south Alabama woman have died following a head-on crash in Covington County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said the crash claimed the lives of Lesa Moore King, 62, of Georgiana, and Shannon Lynn Howard, 54, of Brewton. The two-vehicle crash happened...
East Alabama law enforcement agencies partnering to create gun task force
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Law enforcement agencies in East Alabama are partnering with one another to reduce crime in the area. During Opelika’s city council meeting, officials gave their stamp of approval to move forward with their crime fighting efforts. Gun violence has been on the rise across the...
Montgomery votes to move forward in Thrive Initiative
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery City Council voted to move to Phase III of the Montgomery Thrive Initiative. According to Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton, phase III consists of federal funding allocation for at least eight categories, including water, sewer, infrastructure, law enforcement, and more. Montgomery Mayor Steven...
Woman convicted of setting 2 homes on fire after wife left her
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Cullman woman has been convicted of setting fire to two Montgomery homes after becoming upset that her former spouse left her, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. A Montgomery County jury found Jameelah Anderson guilty of one count of first-degree arson and...
SBA offering help to Selma individuals, businesses following tornado
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Representatives from the Small Business Administration were in Selma Wednesday to assess damages from last month’s tornado with federal and local officials. During a press briefing, the SBA said they plan to help individuals and businesses who have been denied assistance with the Federal Emergency...
Voter registration kiosks in Montgomery Public Schools
Auburn Buc-ee’s nears completion, looking to fill 250 jobs
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Construction of a massive gas station and travel center in Auburn is close to wrapping up. A spokesperson for Buc-ee’s says the new location will open in April, featuring a more than 53,000-square-foot store and 120 fuel pumps. Officials broke ground on the $45 million...
Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn increases security after shelter-in-place
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee-Scott Academy has enhanced security after a shelter-in-place earlier Wednesday morning. Officials say the suspect is no longer in the area of Lee-Scott Academy. The school is no longer in shelter-in-place. Police activity was increased around the school due to information about a suspect within a...
ALEA: Man hit while pushing disabled vehicle off roadway dies
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Greenville man has died after being hit while pushing his disabled 1992 Nissan pickup off the roadway, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers said Kenneth Holland, 31, was critically injured when he was struck by a 1999 Infinity QX4 driven by an...
