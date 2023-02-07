ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

WSFA

Blood donors discuss its importance ahead of Give from the Heart blood drive

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Once again, blood is in short supply at area hospitals. That’s why WSFA 12 News is teaming up with LifeSouth Community Blood Center to help. This Friday is our annual Give from the Heart blood drive. The drive will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at LifeSouth Community Blood Center on Carmichael Road. A LifeSouth bloodmobile will also be at the Prattville Donor Center at High Point Town Center, the Wetumpka Walmart and Momma Goldberg’s in downtown Troy from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
TROY, AL
WSFA

The Rundown: You’re going to ‘love’ these events

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With Valentine’s Day coming up Tuesday, we have a few events this weekend that are sure to tug at your heart strings. Let’s start with Friday where it is truly A Night to Shine 2023. It is an unforgettable prom night experience for people with special needs, ages 14 and older. There will be dancing, karaoke food and more. It is happening at Wynlakes Golf & Country Club starting at 6 p.m.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Scholarship to provide middle-class families access to summer programs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new scholarship opportunity will provide Montgomery children the chance to participate in a summer camp. The Central Alabama Community Foundation, or CACF, has introduced the Montgomery County Summer Camp Scholarship, aimed at helping middle-class families who would have previously not qualified for assistance to attend a summer camp.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Millbrook pastor’s home severely damaged in fire

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Looking at what is left of his home after a fire, Peter Cova finds it hard to believe how fast it all happened. “I was cooking dinner, started the stove, and the fire erupted out in the kitchen,” he said. Within a few minutes, smoke filled his home.
MILLBROOK, AL
WSFA

Selma schools getting back on track after destructive tornado

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - School resumed in Selma a few days after a devastating EF2 tornado rocked the community on Jan. 12. The transition has been easy for some, but for those who lost their homes it’s been a challenge. Selma City Schools community and family engagement specialist Cynthia...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Shooter sought after goats killed at Butler County nonprofit farm

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find out who killed the pet goats at Hope Afield at Blessings Farm. According to the farm’s owner and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, someone drove to the nonprofit farm on Old Stage Road between Friday and Saturday night, where they shot at the livestock. Three goats were killed.
BUTLER COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery students gets surprise visit from military mom

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Days, weeks and months can seem like forever for a child who has a parent who is deployed overseas serving our country. But for one Montgomery family, the wait is finally over. Master Sergeant Sophia Iyegha, a 15-year U.S. Air Force veteran, has spent the last...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

‘Appy Hours’ exposes Montgomery area HBCU students to technology skills

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students at Alabama State University are getting some extra exposure to technology and digital skills thanks to a new program that works to develop training sessions at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The program is called “Appy Hours” and was developed to elevate minority technology talent...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Women from Georgiana, Brewton killed in Tuesday head-on crash

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two south Alabama woman have died following a head-on crash in Covington County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said the crash claimed the lives of Lesa Moore King, 62, of Georgiana, and Shannon Lynn Howard, 54, of Brewton. The two-vehicle crash happened...
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery votes to move forward in Thrive Initiative

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery City Council voted to move to Phase III of the Montgomery Thrive Initiative. According to Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton, phase III consists of federal funding allocation for at least eight categories, including water, sewer, infrastructure, law enforcement, and more. Montgomery Mayor Steven...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Woman convicted of setting 2 homes on fire after wife left her

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Cullman woman has been convicted of setting fire to two Montgomery homes after becoming upset that her former spouse left her, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. A Montgomery County jury found Jameelah Anderson guilty of one count of first-degree arson and...
CULLMAN, AL
WSFA

SBA offering help to Selma individuals, businesses following tornado

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Representatives from the Small Business Administration were in Selma Wednesday to assess damages from last month’s tornado with federal and local officials. During a press briefing, the SBA said they plan to help individuals and businesses who have been denied assistance with the Federal Emergency...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Voter registration kiosks in Montgomery Public Schools

Morning Smile: Prattville kindergarten seeks Valentine's Day cards - clipped version. Sheriffs critical of grants to help make up for lost pistol permit fees. First Alert: Warm, dry and beautiful Tuesday, storms return Thursday. Beautiful tomorrow, but more rain is on the way! Here's a deep dive into our next...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Auburn Buc-ee’s nears completion, looking to fill 250 jobs

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Construction of a massive gas station and travel center in Auburn is close to wrapping up. A spokesperson for Buc-ee’s says the new location will open in April, featuring a more than 53,000-square-foot store and 120 fuel pumps. Officials broke ground on the $45 million...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn increases security after shelter-in-place

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee-Scott Academy has enhanced security after a shelter-in-place earlier Wednesday morning. Officials say the suspect is no longer in the area of Lee-Scott Academy. The school is no longer in shelter-in-place. Police activity was increased around the school due to information about a suspect within a...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

ALEA: Man hit while pushing disabled vehicle off roadway dies

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Greenville man has died after being hit while pushing his disabled 1992 Nissan pickup off the roadway, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers said Kenneth Holland, 31, was critically injured when he was struck by a 1999 Infinity QX4 driven by an...
GREENVILLE, AL

