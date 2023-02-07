ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

wearegreenbay.com

Rain and snow on Thursday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A storm system working up from the south will bring a mix of rain and wet snow over the state Thursday. We will start the day with clouds and patchy fog, but rain and snow will push up to us through the mid to late morning. Scattered rain and snow showers continue into the afternoon and could turn heavy at times when it begins to accumulate.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

FIRST ALERT DAY: Rain switching to snow; Check the live radar

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Strong low pressure will move in from the south today. This low will bring accumulating snow to most of southern Wisconsin. The system’s moisture content is slightly lower than previous models indicated, so snow totals have been cut back slightly. The heaviest band of snow will produce 4 to 6 inches of accumulation. The First Alert Weather day remains as hazardous travel conditions are expected throughout the day.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wintry mix ending, lots of sunshine into the weekend

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. This very unimpressive wintry system will wrap up around 6-7pm this evening, and cloudy skies will linger behind. Temps most of tonight stay into the mid-30s, so not much accumulation will end of sticking, but by tomorrow morning, temps drop...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Snowy mix makes for slushy travel Thursday

A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of central and east-central Wisconsin including Green Bay, the Fox Cities, and the Lakeshore. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain will move in Thursday morning. This will be a wet-heavy type of snow and will make for tough travel conditions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Morning Sun

Freezing rain forecast for Thursday morning

Freezing rain changing to snow is forecast for parts of mid-Michigan early Thursday, particularly in northern Isabella and further north. Overnight there will be freezing rain between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. around US-10. A light glaze is expected which could impact morning travel. On Thursday, rain and snow is...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
spectrumnews1.com

County-by-county: Wet snow and windy conditions expected on Thursday

A winter storm will continue to bring rain, snow and wintry mix to southern Wisconsin through the day on Thursday. Our Spectrum News 1 Weather Experts will hone in on which of the counties will be affected the most in this county-by-county breakdown. Brown. Winter Weather Advisory (in effect until...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

County-by-county: Heavy snow possible on Thursday

A winter storm will continue to bring rain, snow and wintry mix to southern Wisconsin through the day on Thursday. Our Spectrum News 1 Weather Experts will home in on which of the counties will be affected the most in this county-by-county breakdown. What You Need To Know. Winter Weather...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Near perfect day tomorrow; messy day ahead for Thurs.

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Clouds continue to decrease for tonight before turning clear overnight. Warmer air sticks around into tonight as well with a low of around 24 degrees which will allow for areas of patchy fog to build in through tomorrow morning. Abundant...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

LIST: Snow emergencies declared for Thursday's winter storm

MARSHALL, Wis. -- With another winter storm set to move into southern Wisconsin late Wednesday into Thursday, multiple communities have declared snow emergencies to allow crews to remove snow from streets. Here's the latest list of communities that have declared a snow emergency.
WISCONSIN STATE
mystar106.com

❄Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Wednesday Night into Thursday❄

…Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Wednesday Night into Thursday Morning…. A winter storm will impact the area with rain transitioning to snow overnight Wednesday and lasting into Thursday morning. Moderate to at times heavy snow accumulations are possible, especially towards northeast Iowa. A brief period of 1-2 inch per hour snowfall rates will be possible overnight with impacts to the morning commute expected.
WRIGHT COUNTY, IA
x1071.com

Winter Storm Watch For The Entire Area

Forecasters have issued a winter storm watch for the entire area. The watch will be in effect from this afternoon through tomorrow night. According to the National Weather Service, the watch area includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois. The weather service reports that heavy snow is possible in the area with accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph late Thursday morning. The conditions could cause hazardous travel conditions.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
WBAY Green Bay

Wild Wisconsin weather: February thunder and lightning

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Our first storm of February didn’t come with heavy snow and ice. It came with thunder and lightning. First Alert Meteorologist Keith Gibson shared a video on social media of the storm rolling through the Green Bay area. “Zap! ⚡️ First storm of the...
GREEN BAY, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Some risks of snow in the days ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A stretch of milder-than-average temperatures is on tap for much of the week. There are opportunities for rain/snow showers Monday night, while a winter storm could bring some impacts to Central Wisconsin mid to late week. In between, a mini-thaw is anticipated Tuesday and Wednesday. A...
WISCONSIN STATE

