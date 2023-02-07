Hardin-Simmons clinches regular-season title, will host ASC women's tournament

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. – The No. 8 Hardin-Simmons women’s basketball nailed down the American Southwest Conference regular-season title with a 59-44 victory over Ozarks on Monday.

Parris Parmer and Roby grad Hallie Edmondson scored 10 points each, while Paris Kiser and Samantha Tatum added nine each as the Cowgirls (20-2 overall, 15-0 ASC) won their 17th consecutive game. Natasha Blizzard also had a game-high 12 rebounds and four points.

Amanda Turpin led Ozarks (8-13, 5-9) with 12 points, and Faith Curry had six.

HSU broke open a one-point game with a 20-8 advantage in the second quarter to lead 35-22 at halftime. The Cowgirls outscored the Eagles 15-9 in the third quarter and held on for the victory.

HSU, which plays McMurry at 1 p.m. Saturday at Kimbrell Arena, will host the ASC women’s tournament later this month.

McMurry upends Texas-Dallas

At Richardson, Helena Chadwick’s 3-point goal with 1:20 left in the game provided the go-ahead points, and Emily Holland hit two free throws to ice the game as McMurry beat Texas-Dallas 68-65 in an ASC game.

Holland led the War Hawks (11-10, 5-10) with a game-high 25 points, while Kylie Flippin added 11, and Chadwick had 10.

Abilene Wylie grad Lauren Fulenwider, a senior transfer from Southwestern, led UTD (13-8, 9-5) with 12 points. Blythe Williams and Diane Hurst had 11 each.

Maxwell Jordan’s trey gave the Comets a 65-63 lead with 1:43 to go in the game, but Chadwick answered with a 3-pointer. Neither team scored again until Holland’s two free throws with 1 second remaining.

MEN

Cowboys topple Ozarks

At Clarksville, Stamford grad Austin Brewer scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Hardin-Simmons beat Ozarks 96-67 in an ASC game.

Jamison Bosch also matched Brewer’s team-high with 14 points – both efforts in a reserve role. Steven Quinn and Jason Justice followed with 12 each for the Cowboys (14-7, 9-5), while Will Bartoszek and Jared Bomer had 11 apiece.

Josh Upke led the Eagles (8-13, 3-11) with a game-high 22 points, and Stephfan Tabe had 12. Tim Eldridge had 10.

The game was tied at 37 at halftime, and the teams continued to trade leads early in the second half. Ozarks led 51-50, when the Cowboys reeled off nine consecutive points en route to breaking the game open.

HSU plays McMurry at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Mabee Complex and again at 3 p.m. Saturday at McMurry’s Kimbrell Arena.

Comets slip past McMurry

At Richardson, Kyle Poerschke poured in game-high 25 points and nabbed 11 rebounds as well to lead Texas-Dallas past McMurry 105-79 in an ASC contest.

Five other players scored in double figures for the Comets (18-3, 13-1).

Remy Minor led the War Hawks with 22 points, and T.J. Hilliard had 20. Elias Garcia added 15, and Rob Charles had 11.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Hardin-Simmons clinches regular-season title, will host ASC women's tournament