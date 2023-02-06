Read full article on original website
Major store chain closing another location in MinneapolisKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Walgreens is Permanently Closing Severals Locations in 4 StatesBryan DijkhuizenMinneapolis, MN
The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)The Streets of St. PaulMinneapolis, MN
Massive discount grocer closing another store in MinnesotaKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Aldi Unexpectedly Closing Longstanding LocationJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Tom Brady Rumors: How Gisele Factored Into QB’s Retirement
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen almost certainly had multiple conversations before the legendary quarterback announced his retirement in February 2022. The same course apparently was followed before Brady’s latest decision about his NFL career, even though he’s no longer married to the Brazilian supermodel. Brady last week...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Patriots Reporter Predicts Bill Belichick’s Final Season, Replacement
A plugged-in Patriots reporter believes New England fans are on the verge of witnessing Bill Belichick’s penultimate season as the head coach in Foxboro. With six Super Bowl championships under his belt, there’s basically only one marquee accolade left for Belichick to possess. The future Hall of Famer is in striking distance of the NFL’s all-time coaching wins record, a mark currently owned by the legendary Don Shula. Belichick only trails the former Miami Dolphins head coach by 18 victories (including playoffs) following the Patriots’ 8-9 campaign in 2022.
Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct
ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the past on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
Ex-Patriot Julian Edelman Recalls Crying After Chirp From Tom Brady
Now that the book on Tom Brady’s NFL career is officially closed, Julian Edelman will go down as arguably the legendary quarterback’s all-time favorite target. The former Patriots signal-caller and wide receiver achieved so many great things together in New England, which makes it easy to forget Edelman had very humble beginnings in Brady’s arsenal of weapons.
Terry Bradshaw Claim Indicates Broncos Could Have Problems
The Broncos endured a horrendous 2022 season, and the onus now is on Sean Payton to turn things around in Denver. The Super Bowl-winning head coach will have to do so with a quarterback who he apparently isn’t very fond of. If a claim from Terry Bradshaw about the...
Robert Kraft Addresses If He’d Ever Consider Selling Patriots
Robert Kraft has been owner of the Patriots since 1994, and for a generation of fans, his name forever will be tied to New England. The 81-year-old grew up a fan of the team, and he has helped guide the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles under his ownership. The...
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patrick Mahomes Picks Eagles? Old Super Bowl Selection Resurfaces
As if Philadelphia Eagles fans didn’t have enough trolling material entering Super Bowl LVII, they were treated to the resurfacing of a delightfully ironic quote from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Players tend to try and avoid providing their opponents with bulletin board material entering the Super Bowl....
Kirk Cousins, Kelly Clarkson Tribute Tom Brady With Duet
Kirk Cousins has not been known for his consistency on the field, but NFL fans have gotten to see a different side of the Minnesota Vikings quarterback this season. The 34-year-old has made questionable plays throughout his career, but the signal-caller went viral after a Week 9 over the Washington Commanders when he was spotted on social media dancing with his shirt off and with gold chains around his neck.
Super Bowl LVII Picks: ATS, Total Predictions For Chiefs-Eagles Title Game
Just like that, the Super Bowl is here. A long, grueling NFL season that began all the way back in September has all but passed us by, and all that’s left is to crown a champion Sunday night in Arizona when the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs battle for the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVII.
Super Bowl 57 Best Bets: Don’t Forget Chiefs’ Secret Weapon
After two weeks of storylines and hype, we’ve almost made it to Super Bowl Sunday. The closer we get to kickoff, the more I find myself aligning with all-universe quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to defeated the very talented Philadelphia Eagles. And it’s pretty satisfying to hear from multiple Las Vegas bookmakers that some of the largest wagers from respected bettors have rolled in on the Chiefs moneyline and Mahomes to win Most Valuable Player.
Robert Kraft Gives Endorsement To Bill O’Brien, Mac Jones
The Patriots hope for a new look to their offense after a tumultuous season. Matt Patricia, Joe Judge and Bill Belichick tried to steer the ship in New England, which did not produce consistent results. Mac Jones struggled in his sophomore season, which reportedly led to internal tension before and during the season. The quarterback’s outbursts on the field also led to multiple former players criticizing the signal-caller, but teammates like Matthew Judon did not have a problem with it.
Ex-Patriots Star Questions Roger Goodell’s Officiating Comments
Count Dont’a Hightower among those who don’t share Roger Goodell’s stance that NFL officiating has never been better. One day after Goodell forcefully defended the performance of the league’s officials during his annual Super Bowl week news conference, Hightower questioned the validity of those comments. “They...
Should Celtics Pounce On Trade Candidate On Danny Ainge’s Jazz?
Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt has been floated in trade speculation less than 24 hours before the league’s deadline, and perhaps the Boston Celtics should put in a call to former executive Danny Ainge and try to swing a move of their own. It probably would have to come...
Darrelle Revis, Joe Thomas Headline 2023 Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class
The 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class has been revealed. The nine-man class was announced Thursday night during the “NFL Honors” award show. Inductees include Darrelle Revis, Joe Thomas, Ronde Barber, DeMarcus Ware, Zach Thomas, Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko, Ken Riley and Don Coryell. The 10 finalists...
