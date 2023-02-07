ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia spent the last year upgrading thousands of Soviet-era bomb shelters, report says, in a sign Putin fears an attack on his home soil

By Sinéad Baker
 2 days ago

People walk along a passageway in an underground shelter in Moscow, Russia, in June 2007.

NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images

  • Russia has spent the last year upgrading old Soviet-era bomb shelters, The Moscow Times reported.
  • Shelters that have not been used for decades are now being made fit for use, per the report.
  • Putin says Ukraine could attack Russia, and has put the country on nuclear alert.

Russia has been repairing and upgrading thousands of Soviet-era bomb shelters over the past year, ever since it invaded Ukraine, current and former officials told The Moscow Times .

The Kremlin ordered inspections and repairs of bomb shelters across the country in February 2022, the same month that Russia launched its invasion, with work still ongoing, a current Russian official told the outlet.

"A decision to inspect the network of bomb shelters was made by the government in the spring," the official said, adding that the order came from ministries including the Emergency Situations Ministry and the Defense Ministry.

Other current and former officials confirmed the work to The Moscow Times, which also viewed government tenders for bomb shelter upgrades.

The upgrades come as Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly warned of retaliation if anywhere in Russia is targeted, and after he put his own country's nuclear forces on high alert .

Work on the shelters has been happening quietly, without any public announcements. Authorities appear to be spending hundreds of millions of rubles – the equivalent of millions of dollars — The Moscow Times reported.

Thousands of shelters which have not been used for decades are being made fit for use.

The outlet also pointed to other media reports that showed authorities spending large sums on shelters across the country.

Some cities don't have enough shelter space for their populations, it added, pointing to a report that said officials in the northern city of Petrozavodsk warned in January that public shelters there could only take one-eighth of the city's residents.

Russia on alert

While Ukraine has repeatedly pledged not to strike Russian territory , saying it only wants to protect its own soil, Putin has warned that Russia could be targeted, and that it would retaliate if it does.

Ukraine's allies, which are supplying the country with increasingly sophisticated weapons, have also sought assurances from Ukraine that it would not use those weapons to strike Russian territory.

Meanwhile, Putin has repeatedly threatened to use nuclear weapons if provoked, sparking outcry and condemnation from the US.

Putin may preparing for such an eventuality, and any repercussions, or at least trying to reassure his officials and civilians that Russia is prepared.

Putin has described his invasion of Ukraine as being necessary to stop the West attacking Russia.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 48

gnatkiller
2d ago

More likely Russia fears retaliation if they ever make good on any of their many irresponsible threats of nuclear aggression....

Reply(3)
25
james bowen
2d ago

It's preparation for contingency of nuclear escalation. Putin also said it would be a surprise first strike by Russia because USA is so superior Russia will definitely lose any other scenario...in Putin's words!

Reply(2)
8
Jack Ruwan
2d ago

I had a brother who has passed away that was just like Putin. He was Paranoid Schizophrenic. Putin needs to be watched.

Reply
10
Related
TheConversationAU

Why has the West given billions in military aid to Ukraine, but virtually ignored Myanmar?

Two years after Myanmar’s coup on February 1 2021, the country’s large and growing resistance forces receive almost no attention outside the country. The democratic opposition, fronted by the National Unity Government (NUG), but comprising many different groups, armies, militias and individuals, has also struggled to gain awareness, even for its substantial battlefield successes. And perhaps most notably, the opposition’s pleas for weapons from the West to fight against an increasingly brutal crackdown by the military junta have gone unheeded. The difference with the West’s response to Ukraine’s war against Russia could not be more stark. While the two conflicts are not...
TheDailyBeast

‘It Will Be Suicide’: Russian Troops Reportedly Ordered to Repeat Their Failed Bid to Take Kyiv

The Kremlin has reportedly ordered top military brass to make another attempt to seize Kyiv as part of a massive new offensive—a directive that has sent military officers into a state of panic. Citing a source close to Russia’s Defense Ministry, the independent outlet iStories reported on Friday that even the Russian troops ordered to take part in the assault believe it will fail miserably. “Plans to go for Kyiv again are really being drawn up, but only because the country’s leadership is demanding it. No one believes in the realization of these plans, it will be suicide,” the source was quoted saying, adding that many were worried about where Ukrainian forces might launch a new counter-offensive. In the same breath, however, the source cautioned that some rumors about where Moscow was preparing to attack from next were part of a disinformation campaign. He said claims of a new offensive from Belarus were meant to simply force Ukraine’s military to deploy troops in that direction while new attacks spring up elsewhere.Read more at The Daily Beast.
