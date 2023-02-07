Read full article on original website
Watch these 3 market factors in February
The shortest month of the year can bring some of the most volatile price actions for the year in commodities. February brings a culmination of global agricultural fundamentals to a climax with the cornerstone January USDA report in hindsight, and South American and potential U.S. grain production in view on the horizon.
GRAINS-Soybeans tick up with South America weather in focus
(Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) PARIS/MANILA, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged higher on Thursday as traders shrugged off an increased forecast of U.S. stocks and focused on the impact of drought on Argentina. Rain delays to Brazil's soybean harvest, which may also hold up corn planting,...
CBOT Trends-Wheat seen up 1-3 cents, corn mixed, soybeans up 8-12 cents
CHICAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Up 1 to 3 cents. * Traders are waiting for the U.S. Department of...
UPDATE 1-U.S. corn, soybean supply outlook rises on falling domestic use
CHICAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean supplies will be bigger than previously expected due to weaker domestic demand, the government said on Wednesday. The government also lowered its forecast for corn and soybean harvests in key global supplier Argentina, which has suffered through a drought through much of the growing season, but the cuts were smaller than other recent estimates.
GRAINS-Chicago futures edge up ahead of key USDA report
(Updates prices, adds comment) Feb 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean, wheat and corn futures edged higher in Asian trading on Wednesday ahead of the U.S. government's key monthly reports on global supply and demand, with traders monitoring the harvest progress in drought-hit Argentina. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago...
GRAINS-Chicago wheat, corn, soy firm after world supply/demand report
CHICAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybean futures firmed on Wednesday, supported by weather conditions in South America that hamper rival exports, though higher-than-expected U.S. supplies limited gains. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 15 cents to $7.64-3/4 a bushel. CBOT...
U.S. wheat futures firm as U.S. weather remains dry
CHICAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures gained on Wednesday, underpinned as key wheat producing parts of the U.S. Plains are expected to miss crucial precipitation in the coming weeks. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat futures contract added 15 cents to $7.64-3/4 a bushel. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures gained 10 cents to $8.96 a bushel. * MGEX March spring wheat lifted 9 cents to $9.26-1/4 a bushel. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said U.S. ending wheat stocks at 568 million bushels in the 2022/2023 marketing year, up 1 million bushels from last month but below analyst expectations of 576 million tonnes. * India is considering extending a ban on wheat exports as the world's second-biggest producer seeks to replenish state reserves and bring down domestic prices, government sources said. * Russia said work to unblock Russian exports under the Black Sea grain deal was unsatisfactory, the TASS news agency reported. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
GRAINS-U.S. corn, soybean, wheat futures fall; exports in focus
CHICAGO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures dropped on Thursday, with rains in the U.S. Plains easing some concerns about crop health in that key growing area, traders said. Corn and soybean futures also were weaker, pressured by lackluster export data and expectations that overseas buyers will soon shift their orders to Brazil and Argentina as newly harvested supplies from South America reach the market.
GRAINS-Chicago soybeans choppy as Argentine weather, U.S. stocks in focus
(Updates prices, adds analyst comment) Feb 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures swung between losses and gains in Asian trading on Thursday, as traders weighed the impact of dry weather conditions in Argentina while also taking into account a larger-than-expected build in U.S. stockpiles. Wheat and corn were also subdued...
CBOT soybeans fall ahead of USDA crop report
CHICAGO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell for the third session in a row on Tuesday. * Investors were squaring positions ahead of the release of the U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report on Wednesday. * The trade was focused on the government's forecast for soybean production in Argentina. * Benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soybean futures settled down 6 cents at $15.15-1/4 a bushel. * Soybeans traded in both positive and negative territory during the session, with traders noting profit taking at the market's peak. * CBOT March soyoil rose 1.58 cents to 60.89 cents per lb. The 2.7% gain was soyoil's biggest daily rise since Dec 27. * CBOT March soymeal was down $7.60 at $481.40 a ton. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
UPDATE 1-Great U.S. beet sugar yields to offset fall in cane sugar output - USDA
NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Very good yields reported by beet sugar producers in the United States in the current season will offset not so great numbers from cane sugar makers in the South and guarantee high sugar producing levels for the country, the government said on Wednesday. The...
GRAINS-U.S. soybeans edge higher with drought-hit Argentine crops in focus
Feb 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were slightly firmer in choppy Asian trading on Thursday, as traders weighed the impact of dry weather conditions in Argentina while also taking into account a larger-than-expected build in U.S. stockpiles. Wheat and corn pulled back after advancing in the previous session. FUNDAMENTALS.
U.S. wheat futures fall on rain in U.S. Plains
CHICAGO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Thursday, led lower by a sharp decline in K.C. hard red winter wheat contracts after some rain in the U.S. Plains provided a much-needed boost to soil moisture in that key growing area. * Forecasts for rain in Kansas, the top production state for hard red winter wheat, added further pressure. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat futures contract settled down 7-1/2 cents at $7.57-1/4 a bushel. * The contract hit technical resistance at the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range. Support was noted at its five-day and 10-day moving averages. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures were 18 cents lower at $8.78 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat dropped 11 cents to $9.15-1/4 a bushel. * Algeria's state grains agency OAIC is believed to have bought around 360,000 to 390,000 tonnes of milling wheat in an international tender. * The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased an estimated 48,100 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that export sales of wheat totaled 150,900 tonnes in the week ended Feb. 2, near the low end of forecasts that ranged from 125,000 to 625,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
GRAINS-Soybeans inch higher as heavy rains in Brazil disrupt harvest
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched higher in early Asian trading on Tuesday, as harvest progress slowed in top exporter Brazil due to continued heavy rains in key producing regions. Wheat gained on reports of a fall in shipments from Ukraine, the world's fifth largest exporter of...
U.S. corn stocks outlook rises as ethanol usage falls
CHICAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Domestic corn supplies will be bigger than previously expected due to waning demand for ethanol, the government said on Wednesday. The U.S. corn stockpile at the end of the 2022/23 marketing year would likely come in at 1.267 billion bushels, the U.S. Agriculture Department said in its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report.
Corn closes down 8¢ | Thursday, February 9, 2023
Corn ended the day down 8¢ to $6.71 a bushel. Soybeans closed down a penny to $15.19 a bushel. CBOT wheat is down 9¢. KC wheat is down 18¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 9¢. Live cattle are down 8¢. Lean hogs are down 90¢. Feeder cattle are up 33¢.
GRAINS-U.S. soybeans, corn drop ahead of government crop data; wheat firm
CHICAGO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean and corn futures fell on Tuesday as traders squared positions ahead of the U.S. government's key monthly reports on global supply and demand. "The next 36 hours are a countdown to Wednesday's WASDE fireworks," Peak Trading Research said in a...
CBOT soybeans dip on export concerns
CHICAGO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures eased on Thursday on expectations that overseas demand will shift to Brazil as farmers there expand harvest. * Strength in soymeal and concerns about crop shortfalls in Argentina limited the decline in soybeans. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that export sales of soybeans totaled 644,400 tonnes in the week ended Feb. 2, down from 927,951 tonnes the prior week. Analysts' forecasts for the weekly total ranged from 400,000 to 1.4 million tonnes. * Soymeal export sales totaled 182,600 tonnes and soyoil export sales came in at 2,000 tonnes. Both were in line with market expectations. * The benchmark CBOT March soybean futures contract settled down 1/2 cent at $15.19-1/4 a bushel. * Technical support was noted at the contract's 30-day moving average. * CBOT March soymeal futures were up $13.60 at $495.50 a ton and CBOT March soyoil was down 1.54 cent at 59.04 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Diane Craft)
