Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Chiefs star has bold message for Joe Burrow
The Kansas City Chiefs clinched a spot in this year’s Super Bowl last month with an AFC Championship game win over the Cincinnati Bengals, defeating Joe Burrow and the Bengals in thrilling fashion thanks in no small part to a crucial play from star defensive end Chris Jones. The Bengals had a chance to take Read more... The post Chiefs star has bold message for Joe Burrow appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NOLA.com
Sean Payton is targeting three more Saints assistants for his Broncos staff, per sources
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is wasting no time building his new coaching staff in Denver, and he's targeted four members of his old staff in New Orleans as prospects. The Broncos plan to interview Saints quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry for their offensive coordinator position, multiple sources...
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Giants' Wink Martindale, Mike Kafka finalists for two bad coaching jobs
It’s good to see talented men get head coaching opportunities in the NFL these days. Two of the New York Giants’ coordinators, Mike Kafka (offense) and Wink Martindale (defense), are both being seriously considered for head coaching gigs this offseason. Kafka, in his first year as the Giants...
Broncos expected to interview Ronald Curry for OC job
Justin Outten’s time with the Denver Broncos is likely coming to an end. Outten was the team’s offensive coordinator under former head coach Nathaniel Hackett in 2022, but the Broncos have allowed Outten to interview with other teams this offseason. After hiring Sean Payton as their new head...
Report: Broncos to interview Saints quarterbacks coach for OC
The Broncos have set up an interview with Saints quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry, Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com notes. Curry, who coached with Payton from 2016-21, is also in consideration for the Buccaneers’ OC job. Payton deciding on Denver could make a difference for the former NFL wide receiver. Entering...
Dolphins hiring Butch Barry, formerly of Broncos and UM, to coach offensive line
The Dolphins are hiring Butch Barry as offensive line coach — a role that has been filled by five different coaches the past five years — a league source confirmed Wednesday. Barry was available after being let go by the Denver Broncos when they fired head coach Nathaniel...
Click2Houston.com
Source: Texans to interview Cardinals defensive line coach Matt Burke for defensive coordinator job
HOUSTON – The Texans are scheduled to interview Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach Matt Burke for their defensive coordinator job, according to a league source. A former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator, Burke coached former Texans Pro Bowl defensive end J.J. Watt in his final NFL season before he retired.
NBC Sports
Report: Saints hire Marcus Robertson
The Saints have hired Cardinals defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Football Daily reports. A report earlier this week from Josina Anderson of CBS Sports indicated Robertson was interviewing with the Saints to be secondary coach/passing game coordinator. The team parted ways with secondary coach Kris Richard, who doubled as co-defensive coordinator.
1130 AM: The Tiger
Shreveport, LA
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
834K+
Views
ABOUT
1130 AM: The Tiger has the best sports coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0