BNB outperforms ETH in this area, but where is the catch
Despite beating Ethereum, BNB’s DAU was declining. BNB’s RSI and stochastic were overbought, which was bearish. Binance Coin [BNB] outperformed the king of altcoins, Ethereum [ETH], by a huge margin in terms of daily active addresses. As per CoinMarketCap, BNB’s daily active users exceeded 815,000, while Ethereum and Polygon [MATIC] reached 344,000 and 277,000, respectively.
Ethereum: Derivatives see 2-year high – where does this put ETH?
Ethereum Open Interest in Perpetual Futures Contracts crossed one billion. Its price has tried to maintain the $1,500 region as support. Bulls have been working hard to keep Ethereum [ETH] around the $1,600 range. It held that price range for the last few days, and there were signs that more traders are betting on the asset. In addition, Open Interest in Perpetual Futures Contracts reached a two-year high, according to the latest Glassnode statistics.
Lido reacts in this manner post changes to MakerDAO and Aave lending pools
Lido highlighted improvements in many areas. LDO surged while network growth declined. Lido Finance’s [LDO] tweet on 6 February highlighted the impressive growth of MakerDAO [MKR] and Aave’s [AAVE] lending pools on its protocol. Over the last week, MakerDAO’s steCRV experienced a surge of 636%, while Aave’s Wrapped stETH [wstETH] increased by 140%.
Ethereum [ETH]: Rising gas fees affect not just the real world, but Web3 as well
Rising gas prices could affect Ethereum. NFT trades decline, but traders show optimism. As the Ethereum [ETH] network continues to grow, new data has revealed an alarming trend. Gas fees on the Ethereum network have been steadily increasing since the network’s recent merge. This rise in gas prices might hinder the adoption of Ethereum, as it could make the network inaccessible to users who cannot afford the fees.
Should Dogecoin buyers wait for a breakout past this psychological level before bidding?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure of Dogecoin was bullish. The lower timeframe analysis showed $0.085-$0.09 to be a support zone. Bitcoin [BTC] continued to trade beneath the $23k mark. While...
Avalanche dominance under threat? Investors worry as GMX shifts to Arbitrum
GMX moves to Arbitrum, threatening Avalanche. Decreasing sentiment, declining TVL & NFT trades for Avalanche. According to the latest data from Artemis, the majority of GMX‘s activity has shifted from Avalanche [AVAX] to Arbitrum. This shift has raised concerns about the potential impact on Avalanche, as GMX is currently the largest perp by market cap and outperforms many of its competitors in terms of Total Value Locked (TVL).
The Graph [GRT] market weakened – Can $0.1723 support hold?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. GRT recorded a sharp drop as bears took control of the market. Short-term sell pressure was still high at press time. The Graph [GRT] hit a crucial support...
GRT plots rising graph as it surges 30% in 24 hours: More to come?
The Graph (GRT) has surged over 100% in value in February so far. The token was overvalued at press time. Following a decline in value in 2022, The Graph [GRT] has recovered alongside the rest of the cryptocurrency market. The value, however, has been rising even more rapidly since the beginning of February 2023. So, to what ends might this be happening, and what might the future hold?
Fantom: Here are the levels to watch out for after FTM’s $0.65 rejection
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Fantom had a bearish short-term momentum after posting strong gains throughout January. A pullback to $0.5 or deeper was possible. Fantom [FTM] saw a pullback of nearly 20%...
Monero [XMR]: Can bulls defend $163 support level as bears take over
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. XMR formed a descending channel pattern. Investors were strongly bearish on XMR as Open Interest (OI) fluctuated. Monero’s [XMR] press time plunge was likely because of an increasing...
Binance Coin [BNB] forms bullish continuation pattern – to $360 next?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Binance Coin formed an ascending triangle pattern. It faces stiff opposition at the $330 mark, but buying pressure was ticking higher. Binance Coin [BNB] posted steady gains throughout...
How SingularityNET [AGIX] built momentum amid rising ChatGPT traction
AGIX topped social volume among all assets in the seven days. The token direction might continue in an upturned despite being overbought. Blockchain-powered AI token SingularityNET [AGIX], on the premise of the ChatGPT adoption, increased 680% in the last 30 days. Yes, the surge in value may not be surprising as it’s not the first time that breakthroughs in other sectors impact tokens linked with them.
The Sandbox [SAND] sees large inflows into exchanges: Good news for investors?
The Sandbox saw close to 100 million inflows into exchanges in recent days. The token unlock event coming up in a few days might be a motivating factor. The value of The Sandbox [SAND] increased significantly at the start of 2023. Nevertheless, price movement has slowed recently, and a review of several crucial parameters revealed that some significant events for the game token might take shape.
Examining Litecoin’s [LTC] chances of reaching $130 after bullish breakout
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure of Litecoin was bullish. The reaction at $95 and the attempts to push above $100 meant bulls have the upper hand. Bitcoin [BTC] saw a...
SOL faced rejection at the mid-range mark – is a move to $20.5 imminent?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Solana faced a sharp rejection at the range highs. A fall beneath $23.5 signified that another fall of 12% could follow. Solana [SOL] performed extremely well in January...
XRP retests support zone: Bulls can look to book profits here
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. XRP consolidated beneath the highs of a range over the past three weeks. This consolidation can see a breakout provided Bitcoin defends $22.3k. Ripple [XRP] saw some volatility...
Could Lido Finance [LDO] be the biggest gainer amid staking crisis speculation
The LDO token went against the crypto market trend after staking ban speculation emerged. Not many investors held LDO in non-custodial wallets as exchange inflow skyrocketed. The Lido Finance [LDO] price increased against the broader market sentiment after Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong raised an alarm about a possible crypto staking ban. But why has Lido gained after speculation of a potential prohibition?
Ordinal NFTs fuel Bitcoin network activity but derivatives’ metrics reveal…
BTC receives the spotlight after the reveal of the Ordinal NFTs. The derivatives market sends mixed signs as volatility slows. We recently looked at how a JPEG NFT constituted the largest block on the Bitcoin blockchain network. Now it has emerged that roughly 13,000 Ordinal NFTs have been launched on the Bitcoin network.
MakerDAO community proposes Spark Protocol, details inside
Spark lend to enable the lending and borrowing of DAI. DAI has seen an increased active address in recent weeks. Dai [DAI] is among the front-runners in the stable cryptocurrency market. By market capitalization, CoinMarketCap places it as the fourth-largest stablecoin and the seventeenth-largest cryptocurrency overall. Some MakerDAO members have...
Monitoring Binance Coin’s ambit as on-chain deployment made official
The BNB community voted to deploy Euler on the chain. Investors’ portfolio was doing pretty much better than last year’s hawkish state. On 8 February, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) shared a snapshot showing details of the Binance Coin [BNB] Chain’s proposed deployment of Euler. According to the shared link, the BNB Chain foundation had agreed to deploy Euler on the chain.
