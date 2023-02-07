Read full article on original website
Francesco Fici, 93, Owner Fici’s Tailor Shop
ASHLAND – Francesco Fici, 93, formerly of Lawrence passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, after a period of declining health. Born in Sicily, Francesco immigrated to the US in 1964. He owned and operated Fici’s Tailor Shop in Natick until the age of 90, retiring in 2020. He...
Paul Virdinlia, 80, Air Force Veteran
FRAMINGHAM – Paul Virdinlia, 80, a resident of Framingham since 1969, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Tufts Medical Center in Boston. Born in Fall River, on August 25, 1942, he was the son of the late William Virdinlia and Loretta (Fournier) Virdinlia both formerly of Tiverton, RI.
Sister Michael Mary, 86
FRAMINGHAM – Sister Michael Mary O.Carm., 86, passed into eternal life at St. Patrick’s Manor, Framingham on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 in the 70th year of her religious life. Margaret Mary Campbell was born in New York City on June 18, 1936, the oldest of three children born...
Marlene (Sanborn) Fini, 89
FRAMINGHAM – Marlene E. (Sanborn) Fini, age 89, of Framingham and formerly of Leominster, passed away, Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at the Mary Anne Morse Skilled Nursing Center in Natick, surrounded by her family. Born in Leominster on January 20, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Eva...
Framingham Defeats Braintree 48-25
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls basketball team defeated Braintree High at home last night, February 7. Senior captain Selina Monestime led the team with 15 points. She had 6 rebounds and 4 blocks. Junior Caroline Galvani scored 11 points. Senior captain led the team in rebounding with 10...
Ashland Elementary School Had Stay In Place Today
ASHLAND – An elementary school in Ashland had a stay in place issued today, February 8, due to a medical emergency, said the Principal Pete Regan. “We instituted a school wide Stay-In-Place, due to a medical emergency. Thanks to the quick action of our nursing staff and the immediate response of our Ashland Fire/EMT and Police, everyone involved received the care they needed. We are lucky to have so many amazing professionals in our district,” said the Principal of the Henry Warren School.
Barbara Farley (Fagan), 90
FRAMINGHAM – Barbara ‘Lory’ Farley (Fagan), age 90, of Framingham and formerly of Sun City Arizona, passed away surrounded by loved ones on February 2, 2023. Born in California, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Kathleen (Wineteer) Fagan. Lory joined the United States Air...
Carolyn Mona (Madden) Reilly, 92, MetroWest Medical Center Employee For 50 Years
FRAMINGHAM – Carolyn Mona (Madden) Reilly, 92, a long time resident of Framingham died February 6, 2023 peacefully in the comfort and care of her family in Milford where she resided for the past 5 years. She was the first in her family to be born in a hospital...
John W. Coville, Jr., 94, Korean War Veteran & Retired Framingham Fire Lieutenant
FRAMINGHAM – John W. Coville, Jr., 94, of Marshfield died January 17, 2023 at South Shore Hospital. He was born in Belmont and raised in Waltham to J. Wilder Coville and Marion (Whitmore) Coville. He leaves his wife of 71 years, Barbara (Varney), along with his son Stephen (and daughter-in-law Gisele) of Duxbury, son Gary (and partner Theresa) of Centerville, daughters Donna and Deborah both of Marshfield, ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Betty ‘Joanne’ Mauritz, 94
FRAMINGHAM – Betty “Joanne” Mauritz (nee Kastner), 94, a longtime resident of Framingham Massachusetts, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 2, 2023, after a lengthy illness. Born in Newark, New Jersey, Joanne was the daughter of the late Emil & Kathryn (O’Brien) Kastner, and beloved wife of John...
Torsap Suphanimitwong, 55, Owner of Thai Rice
NATICK – Torsap Suphanimitwong of Natick passed on February 3, 2023. Beloved husband of Bootsarat Palanukorn. Loving son of the late Udom and Tatsana Posakha. Torsap was born and grew up in Phetchabun, Thailand. He had a strong passion for cooking and moved to America in 1992 where he fulfilled his dreams and became an accomplished chef.
Braintree Defeats Flyers 4-1
BRAINTREE – The Framingham High boys ice hockey team lost on the road tonight, February 8. Braintree High scored first and won the game 4-1. Johnny Yerardi was the lone goal for the Flyers. It was his first varsity goal. Framingham is now 7-9 overall, under head coach Dan...
Framingham State Rams Defeat MCLA 63-56
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University men’s basketball team erased a double digit second half deficit and held off a late comeback from MCLA as the Rams defeated the Trailblazers 63-56 this evening in Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) action at Logan Gymnasium. Framingham State improves to...
Rev. Father Peter C. Chrisafideis, 91, Sts. Anargyroi Greek Orthodox Church
MARLBOROUGH – Rev. Fr. Peter C. Chrisafideis, 91, of Marlborough and formerly of Lynn died peacefully Thursday February 2, 2023, at Salem Hospital after a short illness. He was born, raised and educated in Lynn MA., the son of the late Christos P. and Fotini (Karavetos) Chrisafideis and was a graduate of Lynn Classical High School Class of 1949.
Jacqueline Anne Dubee, 78, Teacher & past President of Weston Education Association
NATICK – Jacqueline Anne “Jackie” Dubee, 78, passed away on February 1, 2023. Devoted partner of many years to Timothy J. “Tim” Burns. Loving daughter of the late Jack & Betty (Caples) Dubee. Dear sister of James A. “Jim” Dubee and his wife Carole Dubee both of Denver Colorado. Caring aunt of Erin Dubee & Megan Dubee both of Denver Colorado.
Framingham State University Advertising For 3 Police Officers
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University is advertising for three police officers. University Police Officers patrol campus buildings, grounds, and properties used, owned and leased by Framingham State University. Enforce state laws, University policies, rules and regulations; investigate crimes, accidents, complaints, provide first aid and emergency First Responder medical assistance, as well as handle other tasks as directed. Prepare concise and complete reports; direct traffic, staff post when necessary, handle confidential and sensitive information; and perform other duties as assigned by Chief of Police, and superior officers. University Police Officers interact frequently with students, faculty, staff, visitors and the general public.
Presentation on Fighting Waste in Framingham School Cafeterias Thursday Night
FRAMINGHAM – Join Energize Framingham on Zoom to hear from Dario Nardi of food services and Matt Torti of building and grounds from Framingham Public Schools on Thursday, February 9 for a presentation about food waste, composting and recycling in the Framingham school cafeterias. Register here (required to join)
Framingham State Cruises To Victory Over MCLA 86-49
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University women’s basketball team shot 53% from behind the arc and saw five players tally double figures as the Rams defeated MCLA 86-49 Wednesday evening in Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) action at Logan Gymnasium. Rams improves to 15-5 overall and 6-3...
Increased Police at Wilson Middle School Today
NATICK – Families, students, and staff found an increase in police outside Wilson Middle School today, February 7. According to an email sent to parents, threatening graffiti was found in the girl’s bathroom Monday afternoon. A description of the graffiti was not provided. “After school today, some concerning...
Framingham Man is One of The Founders of New Public Affairs & Strategic Consultancy Venture on Beacon Hill
BOSTON – Today, February 5, marks the launch of Bulfinch Strategies Group, a new public affairs and strategic consultancy venture founded by policy experts Tom Mangan, MPH, and Jay A. Youmans, JD, and merging with thinkjet strategies, founded by Jefferson R. Smith MPA. The trio of partners will be joined by Ayah H. Roda, also previously of thinkjet strategies, who will serve as Associate Director of Government Affairs.
