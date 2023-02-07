ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Economists predict soft landing for Texas in 2023

By Naheed Rajwani-Dharsi
Axios Dallas
Axios Dallas
 2 days ago

Texas is likely to avoid a major economic downturn this year, even if the country enters a mild recession, per a recent forecast by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

Driving the news: The Fed released its Texas Economic Outlook last week, forecasting a "soft landing" for the state this year.

The big picture: The Fed expects the Texas economy to grow more slowly this year than in 2022, but the state's robust energy and labor markets and growing population can serve as shock absorbers if the national economy takes a hit.

  • "The big question on everybody's mind looking into 2023 and what it's going to bring us is, 'Soft landing or recession?'" Pia Orrenius, senior economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, said last week .

Threat level: The Fed says companies across Texas have listed weakening demand and a potential recession as their biggest concerns for 2023.

Context: Historically, Texas' unemployment rate has remained below the national rate during recessions, an indication that the state's workforce is able to respond "readily" to changes in the economic landscape, Orrenius said.

By the numbers: The state's job growth and overall population growth continue to bolster its economic standing.

  • Texas' jobs grew by 3.5% last year, hovering above the national job growth of 3%.

Zoom in: Austin was the state's "perennial overachiever" with 4.2% job growth in 2022, but Houston, Midland-Odessa and Dallas weren't far behind in their job growth, Orrenius said.

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics, Texas Workforce Commission, and FRB Dallas; Chart: Nicki Camberg/Axios

Yes, but: The Fed's latest interest rate hikes have led to the sharpest decline in home sales since 1999, fueling a drop in home prices as well, the Fed's housing data shows.

  • Austin is experiencing the sharpest decline in home prices — 9.2% —since mid-2022.
  • Home prices have fallen by 3.2% in North Texas, 2.7% in the Houston area, and 1.6% in San Antonio since the mid-2022 peak.

Of note: The growing number of work-from-home jobs has encouraged more people to move to medium-sized Texas cities such as Wichita Falls, where the cost of living is lower than the major cities.

What's next: The Fed is forecasting 1.4% in job growth for Texas this year, which is lower than in 2022, but is still better than contraction.

  • "We believe Texas is better poised for a soft landing than the nation," Orrenius said.

Comments / 0

Related
92.9 NIN

Who Are The Top 10 Largest Landowners in The State Of Texas?

Texas is a big state. Vast. From the rolling hills around Austin, TX to the tumble weed filled towns out west, Texas is sprawling. Surprisingly, Texas land is nearly 95% privately owned, with some of the largest properties for cattle ranching in the country. Fun tidbit, by contrast, Nevada is...
TEXAS STATE
towntalkradio.com

PAC Show On-Demand: Texas Retired Teachers Association

Listen to this edition of the PAC Show On-Demand as Eric Horton fills in for Dan Jackson and visits with Texas Retired Teachers Association representatives Judy Kennedy and Terri Navrkal. They talked about the Texas 88th Legislation and the hope of the Texas Retirement System will bring a cost-of-living adjustment for the retired teachers in Texas. So listen in to this informative show!
TEXAS STATE
Mix 94.1

Stunning Photos Of A $6 Million Dollar Home In The Wealthiest City In Texas!

Ever wondered what the wealthiest city in Texas is? First of all, what constitutes a city being 'wealthy?' Do you have to be a neighbor to some of Texas' finest? George Strait who happens to live in Texas. Actor Matthew McConaughey has a home somewhere here in our great state. I doubt either of the two are factors but I will tell you that as of this year, the wealthiest city in Texas is Southlake, Texas. However not only is it the wealthiest in the Lonestar State, but it also holds the honor of being #1 in the US!
SOUTHLAKE, TX
cbs7.com

Governor Abbott responds to President Biden’s State of the Union Address

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott tonight issued the following statement in response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday:. “Tonight, President Joe Biden illustrated that states like Texas are leading the nation, and Washington follows. He announced initiatives to lessen the flow of deadly fentanyl into this country, yet Texas has been fighting this surge ever since he opened our southern border to the dramatically increased influence of Mexican drug cartels.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

‘This isn’t going to fly in Texas’: Paxton may sue Biden over new chicken policy

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced his intent to sue the Biden Administration over a new rule about the Lesser Prairie-Chicken. According to a press release, Paxton’s lawsuit is challenging the Lesser Prairie-Chicken’s new designation as “Endangered” in the south part of its range and “Threatened” in the north part. […]
TEXAS STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mattress Mack comes out against legalization of sports betting in Texas

Mattress Mack, whose given name is Jim McIngvale, is one of the most well-known sports gamblers around, has come out with statements opposing legalization of sports betting in his home state of Texas. The Houston businessman, according to the Houston Chronicle, put it this way: “All that glitters is not...
TEXAS STATE
brownwoodnews.com

Texas House Bill Filed to Increase Teacher Salaries By $15,000

A new bill has been filed in the Texas House seeking to raise teacher salaries by $15,000 and give a 25% pay increase to school support staff as the Texas Legislature is currently deciding how to spend its $33 billion surplus. The bill has a good amount of supporters, and some see it as a way to address the problem Texas has with retaining teachers.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Gov. Abbott appoints Harlingen woman to podiatric medical board

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott appointed a Harlingen woman to the Podiatric Medical Examiners Advisory Board on Tuesday. Kristen Luckey, director of marketing and publicity for the Marine Military Academy was appointed Tuesday to the Advisory Board. The Advisory Board provides advice and recommendations to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation on […]
HARLINGEN, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Texas School Districts Switching To Four Day School Weeks

Feb. 7, 2023 – School districts all over Texas are switching to a new school week schedule of four days rather than the traditional five days. This new scheduling idea was introduced to schools to help attract more teachers to districts that were lacking staffing power. Several schools have already made the switch with many more still on the fence about the idea.
TEXAS STATE
drippingspringsnews.com

Ice storm hits the Hill Country, ends in disaster

Large parts of Central Texas experienced significant ice accumulation — leading to multiple governmental agencies making disaster declarations — after a winter storm blew through the Hill Country last week. The initial winter storm warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Axios Dallas

Axios Dallas

Dallas, TX
344
Followers
452
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Dallas, anchored by Michael Mooney, Tasha Tsiaperas, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/dallas

Comments / 0

Community Policy