Visit Louisiana’s Amazing 30-Acre Go-Kart Track
Did you know that Louisiana has one of the most extensive go-kart race tracks in the nation? It's true! Check out NOLA Motorsports Park (11075 Nicolle Blvd.), located near New Orleans in Avondale, LA. This great track blankets 30 acres of land, offering a ton of go-kart driving time and a lot of fun. Trust me. You've never seen anything like it!
Louisiana Myths: What Happens if You Eat Straight-Tail Crawfish?
No doubt that Louisiana crawfish are the best in the world. Wild-caught crawfish, particularly from the Atchafalaya Basin area, are still the cornerstone of the state's thriving industry. Plus there are thousands of acres of crawfish ponds managed by farmers in the Gulf Coast region that provide a seemingly never-ending supply, annually harvesting 100 million pounds or more.
The Best Ways to Figure Out if Someone is Actually from Louisiana
Let's face it. Louisiana is a pretty darn cool place to live. If you've made your home here, that means the history and culture far outweigh the threats of crime and Mother Nature. As a result of Louisiana being so darn awesome, sometimes people like to play like they're from here, but let's face it, not everyone can be as cool as we are!
How Would You Like to Own a Louisiana Mardi Gras Horse?
When the Humane Society of Louisiana Director Jeff Dorson learned that many of the horses that rode in Mardi Gras were later sold for slaughter, he wanted to change that. So he helped create the Mardi Gras Horses Adoption Program. “We work very hard to develop a profile for each...
Crawfish, Cajuns, and Native Americans: The History of Crawfish Season in South Louisiana
The smell of boiling crawfish will soon fill the air in sout Louisiana. But how did the tradition start?
The lie that made Purple Martins famous
Purple Martins have been migrating between the Amazon Basin and the US for a long time, and they're the very first of the feathered migrants to show up along the Gulf Coast at the end of January.
Revealed – 11 Common Injuries Suffered at Louisiana Mardi Gras
Mardi Gras in Louisiana, it's so much more than just a day, a few weeks, or even a couple of months. It's a feeling, a vibe, an emotional roller coaster fueled by tradition and in some cases alcohol. It can also be a very dangerous time if you're not careful.
Louisiana Man Cited for Allegedly Hunting During Closed Season, Night Restrictions, and Other Violations
Louisiana Man Cited for Allegedly Hunting During Closed Season, Night Restrictions, and Other Violations. Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on February 9, 2023, that agents issued a citation to a Lake Arthur, Louisiana man on February 3 for alleged hunting offenses in Jefferson Davis Parish.
Department of Wildlife Makes Several Arrests in Acadiana
South Louisiana was a hot spot for bad behavior in the outdoors over the past few weeks.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana is seeing economic gold at the end of the hydrogen rainbow
It’s the simplest element known to mankind, and yet the industrial web enveloping it is growing more and more complex. Hydrogen, consisting of only one proton and one electron, is a widely used feedstock for Louisiana’s heavy industrial sector. It has taken center stage here, and across the world, as a highly touted solution for decarbonization, the insider term for global efforts to reduce industrial carbon dioxide emissions.
New RV Resort Complete with Marina Coming to South Louisiana
Those who enjoy the RV lifestyle will soon have another option to include when selecting their vacation destinations. Lighthouse Bend has been announced and just based on the preliminary sketches and visualizations that we've seen it promises to be quite an addition to South Louisiana's already popular camping and outdoors scene.
Louisiana Man Arrested After Cutting Tails Off of Live Nutria
The Advocate reports that a man in south Louisiana has been arrested after allegedly cutting the tails off of nutria that were still alive. Harris DeHart reportedly posted videos on social media that showed him cutting the tails off of nutria and then releasing them back into the wild. When...
225batonrouge.com
These local bakeries share the taste of Mardi Gras by shipping king cakes around the country
Louisianians are lucky: From our kitchens to our offices, coffee shops and dinner parties, king cake is just about everywhere during Mardi Gras season. Local bakeries help share the joy of Mardi Gras with Louisiana expats and those who want a taste of Carnival by shipping our region’s delicious way to indulge before Lent around the country. Here is a list of bakeries in town that will ship king cakes.
What Month and What Time are Tornadoes Most Likely in Louisiana?
Louisiana experienced strong storms and possible tornadoes yesterday, but what month and at what time of day are these devastating storms most likely to occur?
You Agree This Movie Best Represents Life In Louisiana?
Over the years, so many movies have been filmed here in Louisiana, at one point we earned the nickname "Hollywood South." New Orleans is still a hot-bed for movie production, and though things have settled considerably here in Shreveport, since the heyday for filming following Hurricane Katrina, we can lay claim to some blockbusters including The Guardian, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Mist, Click, and Olympus Has Fallen.
The Only Swamp Monster Restaurant in Louisiana
The Only Swamp Monster Restaurant in Louisiana
This Restaurant Serves Louisiana's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this local favorite in Louisiana.
ecowatch.com
Studies Find Louisiana Government Helped Create Cancer Alley
Two studies by researchers from the Tulane Environmental Law Clinic have confirmed that “Cancer Alley,” a 184-mile region in Louisiana along the Mississippi River with a high number of petrochemical plants as well as high cancer rates for residents, is not only real, but that government officials helped create it.
The Five Best Places To Celebrate Mardi Gras Outside Louisiana
Everyone knows Louisiana is the #1 destination to celebrate Mardi Gras. But, what if you live in Louisiana and you want to celebrate the holiday somewhere else?. Top 5 Places To Celebrate Mardi Gras Outside Louisiana:. 1. Galveston, Texas. The Mardi Gras celebration in Galveston is the 3rd largest in...
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Commercial Red Snapper Fishing Violations and Faces Fines and Possible Jailtime
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Commercial Red Snapper Fishing Violations and Faces Fines and Possible Jailtime. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) for commercial fishing violations. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on February 7, 2023, that...
