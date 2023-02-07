Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
The State of Aviation in Wichita
KWCH.com
Week of Feb. 13: Job of the Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring Automotive Mechanic/Repair Technician jobs. MONDAY: School Bus Diesel Mechanic | First Student | Wichita | $21 - $25 $2000 Sign-On Bonus | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12406020 | Qualifications: •Valid driver’s license required; Willingness to obtain CDL while employed – We train! •At least 1 year of automotive or diesel maintenance & repair experience •Willingness to participate in ASE certification program |Goodwill First Student has 2 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.
KWCH.com
Goddard community members moving forward with recall process of city's mayor
KWCH.com
STATE OF MIND 2-9-2023
Sedgwick County judge rules ACLU's challenge to death penalty is valid. A Sedgwick County judge said the American Civil Liberties Union’s (ACLU) challenge to jury selection and death qualification in capital murder cases. ‘Who is left to run the city?’: Questions continue following shakeup at Goddard City Hall.
KWCH.com
Community members seek recall of Goddard mayor
GODDARD, Kan. (KWCH) - It was standing room only Monday night at a meeting in Goddard with an overflow lined up in the hallway outside the city council chambers. This follows last month’s drastic actions taken by Goddard city council members. What began as a routine city council meeting...
KWCH.com
‘Who is left to run the city?’: Questions continue following shakeup at Goddard City Hall
KWCH.com
Ft. Larned National Historic Site in need of volunteers
KWCH.com
To make prom magical, Andover Central senior helps girls find their dress without worrying about cost
KWCH.com
Bed Bath & Beyond confirms closure of NW Wichita location
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Bed Bath & Beyond released a statement on Thursday confirming that its store located in Wichita’s New Market Square is closing. 12 News first reported about the closure on Tuesday when we learned that the store’s manager was telling customers that the liquidation process had begun.
KWCH.com
Does It Work? Handy Heater
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On the coldest winter days, sometimes a coat and scarf don’t cut it. The Handy Heater Freedom Wearable Heater is designed to make a difference when layering up doesn’t seem to be enough to warm up. The Handy Heater acts as a portable and...
KWCH.com
Broken elevator presents problems at W. Wichita senior living facility
KWCH.com
Ellinwood coffee business takes unique approach, sees quick success
KWCH.com
Demand for travel, aircraft leading to recovery in aerospace manufacturing
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Demand for air travel and aircraft is creating a strong demand for workers in aerospace manufacturing. This Saturday, Feb. 11, Spirt AeroSystems is looking to fill some openings with a job fair. For people looking for work in aviation, this is creating encouraging prospects following a few difficult years.
KWCH.com
Wichita facility seeks community support for teens recovering from opioid addiction
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An organization helping teenagers battle opioid addiction is asking for the community’s help. Mirror, Inc opened an adolescent residential unit, serving teen males, ages 16 and 17, at the end of 2022. Reflections Recovery Center is the only adolescent drug treatment facility in Wichita and just the second in the state with the other facility in Kansas City, Kan.
KWCH.com
Multi-million-dollar investment in cybersecurity coming to Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A multi-million-dollar-investment in cybersecurity is coming to Wichita. Wichita State University received a $2.4 million award from the National Science Foundation to recruit and retain cybersecurity students. In a news release, Wichita State said the scholarships will train the next generation of cybersecurity professionals “ in the nation’s ongoing efforts to thwart cyberattacks and scammers.”
KWCH.com
Recovering opioid addict emphasizes importance of Narcan accessibility
KWCH.com
Where's Shane? Limitless Yoga
KWCH.com
City council looking to improve mobility in downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The downtown Wichita street layout could look much different. On Tuesday, the Wichita City Council is expected to discuss a street plan that calls for major changes. In downtown Wichita, Broadway consists of four lanes -- two in each direction. But imagine if Broadway had two...
KWCH.com
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing in northwest Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A manager at Bed, Bath & Beyond in New Market Square is telling customers that the store is closing. Liquidation started Saturday, with the store dropping 10 percent from the price of all items; some items will drop to 50 percent off on Tuesday. There is...
KWCH.com
Wichita police to increase traffic enforcement on Kellogg
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Watch your speed! The Wichita Police Department will be increasing enforcement along the East Kellogg Corridor. The WPD Traffic Section along with the Patrol East Community Police team will conduct the concentrated enforcement project. Officers will be looking for excessive speeding and aggressive driving. Copyright 2023...
