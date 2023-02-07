WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An organization helping teenagers battle opioid addiction is asking for the community’s help. Mirror, Inc opened an adolescent residential unit, serving teen males, ages 16 and 17, at the end of 2022. Reflections Recovery Center is the only adolescent drug treatment facility in Wichita and just the second in the state with the other facility in Kansas City, Kan.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO