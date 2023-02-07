ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

The State of Aviation in Wichita

'Who is left to run the city?': Questions continue following shakeup at Goddard City Hall. Goddard residents continue to express concerns and anger at what took place at a city council meeting in January as they question plans moving forward.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Week of Feb. 13: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring Automotive Mechanic/Repair Technician jobs. MONDAY: School Bus Diesel Mechanic | First Student | Wichita | $21 - $25 $2000 Sign-On Bonus | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12406020 | Qualifications: •Valid driver’s license required; Willingness to obtain CDL while employed – We train! •At least 1 year of automotive or diesel maintenance & repair experience •Willingness to participate in ASE certification program |Goodwill First Student has 2 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

STATE OF MIND 2-9-2023

Sedgwick County judge rules ACLU's challenge to death penalty is valid. A Sedgwick County judge said the American Civil Liberties Union's (ACLU) challenge to jury selection and death qualification in capital murder cases.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Community members seek recall of Goddard mayor

GODDARD, Kan. (KWCH) - It was standing room only Monday night at a meeting in Goddard with an overflow lined up in the hallway outside the city council chambers. This follows last month’s drastic actions taken by Goddard city council members. What began as a routine city council meeting...
GODDARD, KS
KWCH.com

Ft. Larned National Historic Site in need of volunteers

Ft. Larned National Historic Site in need of volunteers
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Bed Bath & Beyond confirms closure of NW Wichita location

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Bed Bath & Beyond released a statement on Thursday confirming that its store located in Wichita’s New Market Square is closing. 12 News first reported about the closure on Tuesday when we learned that the store’s manager was telling customers that the liquidation process had begun.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Does It Work? Handy Heater

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On the coldest winter days, sometimes a coat and scarf don't cut it. The Handy Heater Freedom Wearable Heater is designed to make a difference when layering up doesn't seem to be enough to warm up. The Handy Heater acts as a portable and...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Broken elevator presents problems at W. Wichita senior living facility

In Ellinwood, a new local business, Crazy Wolf Coffee, is serving up drinks in a unique way and quickly finding success in doing so.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Ellinwood coffee business takes unique approach, sees quick success

Plans for downtown Wichita include enhancements for parking and transit.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Demand for travel, aircraft leading to recovery in aerospace manufacturing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Demand for air travel and aircraft is creating a strong demand for workers in aerospace manufacturing. This Saturday, Feb. 11, Spirt AeroSystems is looking to fill some openings with a job fair. For people looking for work in aviation, this is creating encouraging prospects following a few difficult years.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita facility seeks community support for teens recovering from opioid addiction

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An organization helping teenagers battle opioid addiction is asking for the community’s help. Mirror, Inc opened an adolescent residential unit, serving teen males, ages 16 and 17, at the end of 2022. Reflections Recovery Center is the only adolescent drug treatment facility in Wichita and just the second in the state with the other facility in Kansas City, Kan.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Multi-million-dollar investment in cybersecurity coming to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A multi-million-dollar-investment in cybersecurity is coming to Wichita. Wichita State University received a $2.4 million award from the National Science Foundation to recruit and retain cybersecurity students. In a news release, Wichita State said the scholarships will train the next generation of cybersecurity professionals “ in the nation’s ongoing efforts to thwart cyberattacks and scammers.”
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Recovering opioid addict emphasizes importance of Narcan accessibility

Recovering opioid addict emphasizes importance of Narcan accessibility
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Where's Shane? Limitless Yoga

Aerospace and aviation have a significant impact on the strength of Wichita's economy. With Spirit AeroSystems' latest job fair, it appears to be rebounding.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

City council looking to improve mobility in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The downtown Wichita street layout could look much different. On Tuesday, the Wichita City Council is expected to discuss a street plan that calls for major changes. In downtown Wichita, Broadway consists of four lanes -- two in each direction. But imagine if Broadway had two...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Bed, Bath & Beyond closing in northwest Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A manager at Bed, Bath & Beyond in New Market Square is telling customers that the store is closing. Liquidation started Saturday, with the store dropping 10 percent from the price of all items; some items will drop to 50 percent off on Tuesday. There is...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police to increase traffic enforcement on Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Watch your speed! The Wichita Police Department will be increasing enforcement along the East Kellogg Corridor. The WPD Traffic Section along with the Patrol East Community Police team will conduct the concentrated enforcement project. Officers will be looking for excessive speeding and aggressive driving. Copyright 2023...
WICHITA, KS

