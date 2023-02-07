ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Gov. Bill Lee wants to expand care for needy moms

By Nate Rau
Axios Nashville
Axios Nashville
 2 days ago

In Gov. Lee's first State of the State speech since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling last year, he said Tennessee has a "moral obligation to support strong Tennessee families."

What he's saying: "Pro-life is much more than defending the lives of the unborn. This is not a matter of politics — this is about human dignity," Lee said.

  • "We can have a healthy debate about the policy specifics, but we can also agree that America is rooted in a commitment to human dignity.”

State of play: Tennessee's sweeping abortion ban took effect after the ruling. Lawmakers are set to debate changes to the ban, including proposals for exceptions such as rape, incest and if the health of a mother is in jeopardy.

Driving the news: Lee touted his administration's investments in health care for mothers on TennCare. Lee said the state will utilize shared savings from its Medicaid waiver agreement with the federal government to provide medical services to 25,000 additional mothers, children and parents.

  • He added that the state will propose a new TennCare benefit to cover the cost of diapers for the first two years of a baby's life.
  • "If approved, Tennessee will be the first Medicaid program in the nation to implement this kind of support," Lee said. "That's pro-life. That's pro-family."

The other side: Rep. Karen Camper, who delivered Democrats' "prebuttal" to Lee's speech , bashed Republicans' refusal to expand Medicaid. The state has missed out on $23 billion in federal funding as a result, she said.

  • "Too many people will continue having to choose between a life-saving prescription and putting food on their kitchen table until the governor and supermajority choose to do what is right," Camper said.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Nashville

Tennessee governor releases budget priorities

Gov. Bill Lee Monday announced a budget proposal driven by the state's dire infrastructure needs.It follows months of promises to make roadwork a top priority during his second term.Here are some of the big-ticket items Lee unveiled during his annual State of the State speech.🚧 Road projects: Lee cited a whopping $26 billion backlog of road projects during his speech.Much of the new investments in the 2023-24 budget proposal go toward that effort.Lee wants $3 billion to support state road projects with an additional $300 million to help with local efforts.The administration is also pursuing a plan to add new...
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios Nashville

Tennessee legislation would help decide who gets the family pet in a divorce

When Tennessee couples divorce, current law dictates that custody of the family pet is treated pretty much the same as ownership of the living room couch or any other piece of property.Driving the news: Two state lawmakers are seeking to change that with new legislation that would allow a judge to determine pet custody based on what's in the best interest for the wellbeing of a pet.What he's saying: Rep. Caleb Hemmer, a Nashville Democrat, tells Axios he tackled the issue because custody of a pet can be a deeply emotional issue."For many people, pets are like family members and...
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios Nashville

Axios Nashville

Nashville, TN
313
Followers
527
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Nashville, anchored by Nate Rau and Adam Tamburin, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/nashville

Comments / 0

Community Policy