Shayne Edwards remembered on 15th birthday

ELYRIA — Balloons flew high into the sky above West Park on Tuesday as family and friends of Shayne Edwards remembered him on what would’ve been his 15th birthday. Gathering in a circle, dozens of guests sang happy birthday and shared stories, remembering him for his infectious smile, goofy sense of humor and the value he placed in others.
3 suspects plead not guilty to multiple carjackings in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The three men accused of multiple carjackings in Cuyahoga County last summer, pleaded not guilty at their arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday morning. Treveon Jones, 18, Jaahdarion Louis-Jones, 20, and Anthony Evans, 21, were all ordered held on $150,000 bond. According to...
Breaking: Cuyahoga County's crooked sheriff Steven Hammett resigns as Cleveland activists applaud the move and as new County Executive Chris Ronayne begins to craft his administrative team....By Clevelandurbannews.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader

By Kathy Wray Coleman, associate publisher, editor-in-chief, and a political and investigative reporter who trained for 17 years as a reporter with the Call and Post Newspaper in Cleveland, Ohio-Investigative article. CLEVELAND, Ohio-Cuyahoga County interim sheriff Steven Hammett (pictured), the county's second Black sheriff and on the job hardly eight...
$500K bond for Elyria woman accused of shooting husband

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The 66-year-old Elyria woman accused of shooting her husband in the head at their home, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Elyria Municipal Court Tuesday morning. Cheryl Johnson was arrested around 6:30 a.m. Monday at the couple’s home in the 500 block of N.. West...
