newsnet5
High school athlete says UH's new anesthesia-free procedure changed his life, will help others
CLEVELAND — University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital is now offering a state-of-the-art anesthesia-free procedure. It's being called a game changer and a medical breakthrough for those struggling with upper GI and esophageal issues. UH Rainbow is the first hospital in the Midwest to offer the procedure.
Ohio 8-year-old delivers baby brother when mom goes into labor at home
Malone Matthews couldn't wait for his first chance to hang out with his new baby brother. But little did he know that he'd be the first to welcome him into the world.
cleveland19.com
‘I had to shoot my boyfriend,’ says Cleveland Heights woman on 911 call
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman called 911 early Thursday morning and told dispatchers “I had to shoot my boyfriend,” said Cleveland Heights police. When officers arrived at the home in the 3300 block of Altamont Rd. around 2:45 a.m., they found the 37-year-old victim deceased. His name is not being released.
Ministry, Buddy Guy and Death Grips book Cleveland dates, plus the lowdown on a great week of local live music: Malcolm X Abram
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The spring and summer concert calendar is filling up fast as artists, booking agents, venues, and festivals all work to get their stuff together to ensure their treks crisscrossing through the states will reach the most folks and generates the most cash. We could play the annual...
‘They’re scum’: Neighborhood outraged after resident beaten in robbery
Residents in a neighborhood on Cleveland's west side are up in arms after learning that 56-year-old Joe Lewis, who has been a fixture in their lives for decades, was beaten during a robbery early Wednesday morning.
Chronicle-Telegram
Shayne Edwards remembered on 15th birthday
ELYRIA — Balloons flew high into the sky above West Park on Tuesday as family and friends of Shayne Edwards remembered him on what would’ve been his 15th birthday. Gathering in a circle, dozens of guests sang happy birthday and shared stories, remembering him for his infectious smile, goofy sense of humor and the value he placed in others.
cleveland19.com
Man accused of killing 2 women in Seven Hills, found incompetent to stand trial at this time
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old man accused of stabbing three people inside a Seven Hills home in July 2022, has ben found incompetent to stand trial at this time. Joseph Walter was indicted on the charges of murder, aggravated murder, felonious assault, attempted murder and attempted aggravated murder. Seven...
37-year-old man allegedly killed by girlfriend in Cleveland Heights following 'altercation'
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Cleveland Heights police are investigating after a 37-year-old man was allegedly killed by his girlfriend on Thursday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. City officials told 3News that officers responded...
Why local reverend says he’s ‘painfully optimistic’ about race relations
A living witness to Black history, Reverend Otis Moss is sharing his insights on what he’s seen and experienced.
‘Breaks my heart’: Man jailed for failing to make repairs to Cleveland home
Jeffrey Ivey is normally very busy in the month of February, taking pictures at art shows and other Black History events in Cleveland. This year, however, the 60-year-old freelance photographer is locked up in the Cuyahoga County jail for failing to make timely repairs to a century home that once belonged to his grandmother.
Video shows gunmen open fire inside Ohio barber shop; 5 wounded
People who live and work in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood have some tough questions for police about a barber shop shooting last October that hurt five people.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Heights bodycam footage shows police chase, capture of 3 juvenile carjacking suspects
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - New body camera footage released by the Cleveland Heights Police Department shows officers chasing three juvenile carjacking suspects, who eventually crashed. Two of the boys ran away, another was immediately taken into custody at gunpoint. The other two were eventually tracked down and arrested. According...
cleveland19.com
Energy drink robbery suspect spits in Family Dollar employee’s face, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of spitting in a Family Dollar employee’s face as he stole energy drinks is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The robbery happened around 4:30 pm. on Feb. 5 at 14035 Puritas Ave., according to police.
cleveland19.com
3 suspects plead not guilty to multiple carjackings in Cuyahoga County
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The three men accused of multiple carjackings in Cuyahoga County last summer, pleaded not guilty at their arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday morning. Treveon Jones, 18, Jaahdarion Louis-Jones, 20, and Anthony Evans, 21, were all ordered held on $150,000 bond. According to...
clevelandurbannews.com
Breaking: Cuyahoga County's crooked sheriff Steven Hammett resigns as Cleveland activists applaud the move and as new County Executive Chris Ronayne begins to craft his administrative team....By Clevelandurbannews.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader
By Kathy Wray Coleman, associate publisher, editor-in-chief, and a political and investigative reporter who trained for 17 years as a reporter with the Call and Post Newspaper in Cleveland, Ohio-Investigative article. CLEVELAND, Ohio-Cuyahoga County interim sheriff Steven Hammett (pictured), the county's second Black sheriff and on the job hardly eight...
What prompted lockdowns at East Cleveland schools
"Situations like these are treated as real situations until a complete investigation can be completed," the district said in a statement.
Ohio woman finds chickens dead, questions chemical release from train
Even though North Lima is a little more than 10 miles away from East Palestine, Amanda Breshears said the smell caused her eyes to water when she went to let her dog out. She believes it could be the reason why her birds are now dead.
WFMJ.com
Parole denied for woman convicted of killing husband, son in burning Trumbull County home
A woman who looks as if she could be someone’s grandmother won’t be getting out of prison any time soon as she continues serving a sentence for fatally stabbing her husband, and burning her Trumbull County home, killing her five-year-old son. According to Ohio Department of Corrections records,...
cleveland19.com
$500K bond for Elyria woman accused of shooting husband
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The 66-year-old Elyria woman accused of shooting her husband in the head at their home, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Elyria Municipal Court Tuesday morning. Cheryl Johnson was arrested around 6:30 a.m. Monday at the couple’s home in the 500 block of N.. West...
Emails expose right-wing fraudsters’ scheme to use robo calls to suppress Black voter turnout in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Hours after right-wing fraud peddlers Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl unleashed tens of thousands of robocalls on Black voters in Cleveland and other cities across the country to suppress their vote in the November 2020 election, Burkman dashed off a giddy email to his partner provocateur.
