Food spoilage a casualty of Austin power outages
One of the casualties of last week's freeze: Perfectly good food.
Why it matters: That tragic moment of tossing fast-spoiling food from unlit fridges has played out countless times across Austin.
Zoom in: Austin ISD's central warehouse, where thousands of pounds of refrigerated and frozen food are stored for distribution to school kitchens, lost power last week
- The warehouse is located in South Austin near St. Edward's University.
What they're saying: " We have grounds crews picking up limbs, of course, but also electricians, other trades and emergency management team members unloading spoiling food,” AISD chief of operations Christine Steenport said.
- "We will always feed the kids."
Between the lines: Last week was a sad mess.
- Poke Poke restaurant owner Jason McVearry told the American-Statesman he was losing tens of thousands of dollars in revenue because of the loss of fresh food inventory.
- Maybe you saw the viral, post-apocalyptic video of crowds dumpster diving outside an H-E-B.
Flashback: On Saturday, a long line of cars assembled for a free food distribution event in Southeast Austin.
- "I will say the heartbreaking thing is that we've had cars in line since 6am," Austin City Council member Vanessa Fuentes told KVUE . "This food distribution started at 9am. It's a mile long with cars."
Be smart: If an outage lasts longer than four hours, the U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends throwing out all perishable foods in your fridge.
- The USDA says items kept in a full freezer can stay safe for approximately 48 hours.
Worth noting: Some homeowner and renter policies will pay up to $500 for spoiled food if the power fails, per the Texas Department of Insurance .
- Call your agent or company to ask if your policy will pay. Sometimes there is not a deductible.
- If you snapped pictures of your spoiling food — ewww — keep them for the insurance company — or put together a list of the food that spoiled.
Comments / 0