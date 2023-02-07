Woman, 24, Stabbed Dead In Domestic Violence Incident: Hudson Prosecutor

A 24-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in what authorities say was an act of domestic violence in West New York on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The woman, whose identity was being held pending notification, was found lifeless at 4914 Murphy Pl., at 5:54 a.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the West New York Police Department are investigating the stabbing death of a woman on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:31 a.m.

A person of interest was in custody at Hackensack University Medical Center.

The Cause and Manner of Death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the West New York Police Department are actively investigating this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip.