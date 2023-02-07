Read full article on original website
City Council will consider making OUTZones permanent tonight
The City Council of West Hollywood is considering updates to the city’s outdoor dining policy, including changes to Chapter 11.28 of the West Hollywood Municipal Code. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, many restaurants and food establishments were forced to close or limit their operations. The city temporarily responded to these impacts by adopting the West Hollywood Urgency Ordinance No. 20-1106U, which established a permit and approval process for “OUTZones,” allowing for commercial businesses to expand their operations outdoors in the public right-of-way and private off-street parking lots.
sunnews.org
Los Al takes a pass on Lampson Avenue project
Though the Los Alamitos City Council pulled a controversial item regarding the Lampson Housing Development project from its Jan. 23 agenda at the proverbial last minute, some residents still took the time to let the Los Al Council know there will be a fight if the project is not scaled back.
L.A. Council approves relocation assistance following rent increases for tenants
The City Council adopted an ordinance today requiring landlords to pay relocation assistance to tenants in Los Angeles who move out following certain rent increases.
Antelope Valley Press
Amendment allows 873 residential lots
LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council approved an amendment to the Avanti North Specific Plan housing development that will modify the development standards and allow for an increase in residential lots. The amendment allows a maximum of 873 single-family residential lots in the area generally bound by avenues K...
UPDATE: Scooter fighter Mikie Friedman meets with mayor, starts gathering signatures- sign the petition below.
One-armed senior citizen resigned from WeHo’s Disability Advisory Board after a row with Sepi Shyne over the polarizing mobility devices. UPDATE: Mikie Friedman spoke before City Council on Monday:. A few weeks ago, I met with Mayor Shine for coffee to discuss the issue of problematic scooters and other...
New permit proposal could threaten LA's Al Fresco outdoor dining program
A new proposal could threaten the L.A. Al Fresco program, which was prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic and allowed restaurants to quickly open or expand their outdoor dining areas.
KTLA.com
Los Angeles approves new renter protections, including relocation costs for large rent increases
The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday took action against landlords who impose large rent increases on their tenants. The council approved renter protections that include a stipulation that landlords must pay relocation fees for tenants if they raise rents by 10% or 5% plus inflation. In those cases, tenants...
yovenice.com
LA Breakfast Burrito Hotspot Opening Culver City Storefront
Cofax Coffee coming to 10868 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City. Cofax Coffee, one of the Fairfax District’s best breakfast burrito spots, is coming to Culver City sometime in February and the new Cofax already has a new space at 10868 W. Washington Boulevard as reported by Eater Los Angeles.com.
californiaglobe.com
LA County Board Of Supervisors Passes Package Of New Firearm Ordinances
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed several gun control measures on Tuesday in response to several recent mass shootings in the County including the Monterey Park shooting that left 11 dead last month. Two ordinances are expected to come into law soon:. Prohibition of the sale of .50-caliber...
LA’s New Controller Monitored A Protest. The Police Union Was Outraged
Kenneth Mejia wants to take a more active role as controller. He’s starting with observing the LAPD.
lavistamchs.com
It was made official on Jan. 3 that the Bruce family will be selling two parcels of the Bruce’s Beach property back to Los Angeles county for up to $20 million.
COMPILED BY: JENNA WALTER/EXECUTIVE THEME EDITOR, CHARLOTTE LEVY/THEME EDITOR, AND LILY MITCHELL/EXECUTIVE SPORTS EDITOR. Nearly a century ago, Charles and Willa Bruce owned the land currently known as Bruce’s Beach. The property was a beach resort that catered to other black families that were banned from most public beaches. The resort faced attacks from the Ku Klux Klan and white residents who vandalized and destroyed the property of black visitors.
Eater
The 50-Year-Old Pasadena Restaurant That Inspired Panda Express Gets a Sleek New Design Refresh
Pasadena’s 50-year-old Panda Inn quietly closed its doors in January and plans to reopen later this year with a refreshed interior and updated menu. The longtime restaurant was opened by Panda Express founder Andrew Cherng, along with his father chef Ming-Tsai Cherng, in 1973 and was last renovated two decades ago, says Gigi Cheung, vice president of Panda Inn.
KABC
LA County giving away free money. Of course it comes from your tax dollars.
LA County Calling On Nonprofits (Los Angeles, CA) — Los Angeles County is gearing up to award millions of dollars to nonprofits and community-based organizations. The funds come from American Rescue Plan programs. Groups can apply for grants and contractor opportunities at ceo-dot-la-county-dot-gov-slash-contracting.
Your questions about WeHo’s new free shuttle service answered
As a senior who had been using West Hollywood’s Dial-a-Ride service for 12 years, I was very interested when I received a postcard announcing “Exciting changes” to the program, which provides curb-to-curb rides for citizens of WeHo over 62 or disabled at any age. To provide more information for Dial-a-Ride users about the new service, available since January 1, I posed a few questions to City of West Hollywood Transportation Program Administrator Francisco Gomez:
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Ponies Up Money for Small Landlords With Tenants Who Haven't Paid Rent During Pandemic
They’ve taken trips to Hawaii and Paris. One went to Mexico and swam with dolphins. Others took small getaways to San Francisco, Yosemite and Big Bear. These are all vacations that landlords claim their tenants have taken during the pandemic, likely on their dime, because their tenants weren’t paying rent.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Richard Bloom appointed LA County Superior Court Judge
Former Santa Monica Mayor Richard Bloom has been appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, beginning this week. Bloom is a graduate of Loyola Law School and worked as a sole practitioner from 1978 to 2005. He served on the Santa Monica City Council for 13 years, with multiple stints as mayor, between 1999 and 2012. He then went on to represent the 50th District in the California State assembly from 2012 until 2022, when he announced he would not be running for a sixth term.
theregistrysocal.com
90-Unit Residential Tower Sold for $39.67MM in Santa Monica’s North of Montana Neighborhood
As the multifamily market across Southern California continues to show signs of relative year-over-year strength, investors keep looking for opportunities to own a piece of the sizable opportunity. A 90-unit multifamily residential building in Santa Monica called the San Vicente Tower recently sold for $39,669,500 or $440,772 per unit, according to a Kidder Mathews 4Q22 Market Trends Los Angeles Multifamily report. The property, located at 220 San Vicente Boulevard, is in the heart of the city’s sought-after North of Montana neighborhood. The property was purchased by 220 San Vicente Holdings LLC, a Beverly Hills, Calif.-based entity located at 345 N Maple Dr., according to public documents. The seller was an entity associated with Deutsche Asset Management, which owned the asset since June of 2015, when it purchased the property for $45.8 million.
TODAY: Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023
1621 Alexander Ludovisi is elected Pope Gregory XV (-1623) 1667 Treaty of Andrussovo: Russia and Poland signs peace treaty. 1886 US President Grover Cleveland declares a state of emergency in Seattle because of anti-Chinese violence. 1897 Invasion of Benin City by British Expedition force, the city is burnt and looted,...
Jewish Family Services opens pop-up pantry at Plummer Park
The JFS SOVA Community Food & Resource Program (JFS SOVA) has opened a pop-up pantry to distribute healthy groceries to individuals experiencing homelessness in West Hollywood. The pop-up pantry is open every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and is located in Plummer Park near the West Hollywood Comprehensive Service Center.
Firefighters extinguish huge strip mall fire in Hollywood
A structure fire was reported at a strip mall at 6383 W. Yucca Street at Cahuenga Blvd. at about 2 a.m. Thursday.Eighty-one firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 90 minutes, according to the L.A. Fire Dept.A 7-Eleven store is attached to a laundromat in the one-story strip mall building. The store sustained major damage. The fire is believed to have started in the laundromat, according to the LAFD. The fire spread through a shared attic.The fire re-ignited at least twice, and firefighters remained on scene dousing hot spots.No injuries were reported.Cahuenga was expected to remain closed between Franklin Ave. and Hollywood Blvd. for several hours Thursday morning. Surrounding buildings, including a hotel, were not damaged. Some students were evacuated from a dormitory at a nearby arts academy.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
