ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen excited to work with Grady Jarrett

By Gabriel Burns - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WIC64_0kf3DOnP00

The Falcons have a lot of rebuilding to do on defense, but they have two clear centerpieces in defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and cornerback A.J. Terrell around whom to build.

More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Jarrett, a two-time Pro Bowl pick, again was a bright spot on an underwhelming unit in 2022. He led the Falcons with six sacks – the second-highest total of his career – and for the fourth consecutive season played every game.

New defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, who coached a bevy of impactful defensive linemen with the Saints, is ecstatic to work with Jarrett. During his introductory press conference Monday, Nielsen was asked what he sees in the 29-year-old defender.

“Explosive. Tough. Disruptor. Penetrator. Pass rusher,” Nielsen said. “And there’s definitely a place for a guy like that. Definitely a place. So I’m excited about working with him for sure.”

Falcons’ Ryan Nielsen says ‘we’re going to attack’

Nielsen shared the importance of fostering relationships with his players, expressing excitement over meeting new personalities with the Falcons. Nielsen has been praised for his work with defensive linemen during his time in New Orleans as a position coach and co-defensive coordinator (2017-22).

One of those players is Cam Jordan, a seven-time Pro Bowl pass rusher who reached double-digit sack totals four times under Nielsen. The coach gave some insight into that relationship Monday, which provides an idea of what he’ll try to accomplish with the Falcons’ players.

The AJC's complete coverage on the Falcons

“My relationship with (Jordan) is very strong,” Nielsen said. “I think that’s the biggest thing I’m going to miss (with the Saints), the relationship with the players. A great room. He taught me a lot, really taught me a lot about myself, about coaching players in the league, how important things were. He’s a future Hall of Famer. So going through the six years with him was very cool. We had some ups and downs. You know, it’s not all roses.

“But I think the thing I appreciated the most about all of this is how we allowed, other than our relationship, between the lines is how he allowed me to coach him. Sometimes it wasn’t pretty, and we grinded through it. And always at the end, we walked off the field and had an appreciation for each other. So it was pretty cool.

“I look forward to those types of relationships with these players, and we’ve started that process. To me, that’s the biggest thing is relationships with players. It’s a player’s game. Those guys are important guys, those guys are the guys that 10 years down the road, I still have to talk to. And you know, you’re not going to do that with everybody, but that’s been pretty cool. In my career, I coached a player in 2008, and he coached with us 10 years later. That’s what it’s all about, right? So, it’s the relationships that fire me up the most. And with Cam, I consider myself pretty close with him.”

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Georgia Bulldogs news: Mecole Hardman status, UGA Pro Day, Todd Monken update, more

Heading toward the weekend there is a lot of Georgia Bulldogs news to share, starting with an update on a former Dawg in the Super Bowl. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and former Georgia standout Mecole Hardman has been ruled out for Super Bowl LVII. Hardman has been battling a pelvis injury that caused him to miss most of the second half of this NFL season. He aggravated the injury during the AFC Championship Game.
ATHENS, GA
NBC Sports

Ndamukong Suh: I wasn’t going to sign with any old team

When the Eagles were dealing with injuries at defensive tackle during the 2022 season, they were aggressive about making sure that the missing pieces didn’t sink their season. They signed Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to bolster the remaining players on hand and the pair of moves fit right...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sportico

Eagles Lose Workers’ Comp Case Against Emmanuel Acho

With Super Bowl LVII just five days away, the Philadelphia Eagles are flying high, but their multiyear workers’ comp battle against a former linebacker turned national media personality has been shot down. On Feb. 3, a three-judge panel on the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court affirmed a workers’ comp award to Emmanuel Acho, who played for the Eagles from 2013 to 2015, when a thumb injury ended his career. A sixth-round pick out of Texas in 2012, Acho played in 20 regular season games during his NFL career, starting two. Since retiring from the NFL, the 32-year-old has become an Emmy-award winning broadcaster. Acho...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

1 Quarterback Believed To Have Inside Edge At Alabama

Ty Simpson reportedly has an "inside track" to become the Alabama Crimson Tide's starting quarterback in 2023. Simpson, a sophomore quarterback in Tuscaloosa, is heading into an offseason QB battle against junior signal caller Jalen Milroe. While the two quarterback options are considered ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
92K+
Followers
52K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy