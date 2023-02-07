ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cornell Daily Sun

Cornell Includes Median Grades on Students’ Transcripts

A college transcript is one of the most vital components of any application, whether to graduate school or a company. At Cornell, student transcripts list course names, grades received and, most notably, the median grade achieved in each class. Cornell officially began including median grades on the registrar’s website in...
Cornell Daily Sun

KEMPFF | What Cornell Got Wrong About Housing

I don’t like it. It’s hard to make friends. This is now familiar commentary from residents about life on West Campus. When I first heard this, I asked them: How could this be? Wasn’t it clearly much better than my shoebox in the infamous Mary Donlon Hall?
Cornell Daily Sun

SENZON | Equity Within Cornell’s Pre-professional Scene

Getting back into the usual swing of things can be especially hard when coming back from winter break — for all college students. While my usual setting back home in New Jersey isn’t drastically different in terms of climate, there’s something about the air in Ithaca that feels so different. Nonetheless, it’s just that. A feeling.
ITHACA, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

Niche Language Courses Bring Cultures from Around the Globe to Classrooms

There are nearly 7,100 languages spoken in the world today — more than 50 of which are offered as courses at Cornell. Most Cornellians are familiar with “au revoir” and “adiós” from standard romance language offerings. But they can also learn to say “hamba kahle” and “paalam” in less commonly taught languages like Zulu and Tagalog, respectively.
Cornell Daily Sun

SOKOL | You’re Old

I first decided I was old the day I turned 18. Newly endowed with the ability to buy a lottery ticket and adopt a puppy, I bid farewell to the rosy days of my innocent youth. In retrospect, that may have been a little melodramatic. Still, the thought that I’m...

